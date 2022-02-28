Gateway Mining : Notification of cessation of securities - GML

For personal use only

Following the cessation of the +securities the subject of this notification, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

3.1 Quoted +equity securities and +debt securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX)

Total number of ASX +security code and description +securities on issue GML : ORDINARY FULLY PAID 2,260,106,367

3.2 Unquoted +equity securities (total number of each +class of +equity securities issued but not quoted on ASX)