Gateway Mining : Notification of cessation of securities - GML
Announcement Summary
Entity name
GATEWAY MINING LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday March 01, 2022
Details of +securities that have ceased
Number of
ASX +security
+securities that
The +securities have
Date of
code
Security description
have ceased
ceased due to
cessation
GMLAN
OPTION EXPIRING
6,666,667
Expiry of option or other
28/02/2022
28-FEB-2022 EX 1.7C
convertible security without
exercise or conversion
GMLAO
OPTION EXPIRING
6,666,667
Expiry of option or other
28/02/2022
28-FEB-2022 EX 1.8C
convertible security without
exercise or conversion
GMLAP
OPTION EXPIRING
6,666,666
Expiry of option or other
28/02/2022
28-FEB-2022 EX 2C
convertible security without
exercise or conversion
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Announcement Details
1.1 Name of +Entity
GATEWAY MINING LIMITED
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ACN
008402391
1.3
ASX issuer code
GML
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
1/3/2022
Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased
ASX +Security Code and Description
GMLAN : OPTION EXPIRING 28-FEB-2022 EX 1.7C
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased
6,666,667
Reason for cessation
Expiry of option or other convertible security without exercise or conversion
Date of cessation
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
28/2/2022
No
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
ASX +Security Code and Description
GMLAO : OPTION EXPIRING 28-FEB-2022 EX 1.8C
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased
6,666,667
Reason for cessation
Expiry of option or other convertible security without exercise or conversion
Date of cessation
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
28/2/2022
No
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
ASX +Security Code and Description
GMLAP : OPTION EXPIRING 28-FEB-2022 EX 2C
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased
6,666,666
Reason for cessation
Expiry of option or other convertible security without exercise or conversion
Date of cessation
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
28/2/2022
No
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
Part 3 - Issued capital following changes
Following the cessation of the +securities the subject of this notification, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:
3.1 Quoted +equity securities and +debt securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
GML : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
2,260,106,367
3.2 Unquoted +equity securities (total number of each +class of +equity securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
GMLAN : OPTION EXPIRING 28-FEB-2022 EX 1.7C
0
GMLAO : OPTION EXPIRING 28-FEB-2022 EX 1.8C
0
GMLAP : OPTION EXPIRING 28-FEB-2022 EX 2C
0
GMLAQ : OPTION EXPIRING 19-JUN-2023 EX 3C
2,833,331
GMLAT : OPTION EXPIRING 26-AUG-2023 EX 2.4C
10,000,000
GMLAA : OPTION EXPIRING 15-DEC-2024 EX $0.03
176,470,620
GMLAR : OPTION EXPIRING 19-JUN-2023 EX 3.5C
3,333,332
GMLAS : OPTION EXPIRING 19-JUN-2023 EX 4C
3,333,337
GMLAV : OPTION EXPIRING 02-FEB-2024 EX $0.048
1,933,333
GMLAW : OPTION EXPIRING 02-FEB-2024 EX $0.058
1,933,334
GMLAK : OPTION EXPIRING 12-NOV-2022 EX 3C
4,000,000
GMLAU : OPTION EXPIRING 02-FEB-2024 EX $0.038
1,933,333
GMLAL : OPTION EXPIRING 12-NOV-2022 EX 3.5C
3,000,000
GMLAM : OPTION EXPIRING 12-NOV-2022 EX 4C
3,000,000
Disclaimer
Gateway Mining Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 22:43:34 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
