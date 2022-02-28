Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Gateway Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GML   AU000000GML2

GATEWAY MINING LIMITED

(GML)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gateway Mining : Notification of cessation of securities - GML

02/28/2022 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of cessation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

GATEWAY MINING LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 01, 2022

Details of +securities that have ceased

Number of

ASX +security

+securities that

The +securities have

Date of

code

Security description

have ceased

ceased due to

cessation

GMLAN

OPTION EXPIRING

6,666,667

Expiry of option or other

28/02/2022

28-FEB-2022 EX 1.7C

convertible security without

exercise or conversion

GMLAO

OPTION EXPIRING

6,666,667

Expiry of option or other

28/02/2022

28-FEB-2022 EX 1.8C

convertible security without

exercise or conversion

GMLAP

OPTION EXPIRING

6,666,666

Expiry of option or other

28/02/2022

28-FEB-2022 EX 2C

convertible security without

exercise or conversion

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of cessation of +securities

1 / 6

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 1 - Announcement Details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

GATEWAY MINING LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

008402391

1.3

ASX issuer code

GML

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

1/3/2022

Notification of cessation of +securities

2 / 6

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased

For personal use only

ASX +Security Code and Description

GMLAN : OPTION EXPIRING 28-FEB-2022 EX 1.7C

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

6,666,667

Reason for cessation

Expiry of option or other convertible security without exercise or conversion

Date of cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

28/2/2022

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

ASX +Security Code and Description

GMLAO : OPTION EXPIRING 28-FEB-2022 EX 1.8C

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

6,666,667

Reason for cessation

Expiry of option or other convertible security without exercise or conversion

Date of cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

28/2/2022

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

ASX +Security Code and Description

GMLAP : OPTION EXPIRING 28-FEB-2022 EX 2C

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

6,666,666

Notification of cessation of +securities

3 / 6

Notification of cessation of +securities

Reason for cessation

Expiry of option or other convertible security without exercise or conversion

For personal use only

Date of cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

28/2/2022

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

Notification of cessation of +securities

4 / 6

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 3 - Issued capital following changes

For personal use only

Following the cessation of the +securities the subject of this notification, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

3.1 Quoted +equity securities and +debt securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

GML : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,260,106,367

3.2 Unquoted +equity securities (total number of each +class of +equity securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

GMLAN : OPTION EXPIRING 28-FEB-2022 EX 1.7C

0

GMLAO : OPTION EXPIRING 28-FEB-2022 EX 1.8C

0

GMLAP : OPTION EXPIRING 28-FEB-2022 EX 2C

0

GMLAQ : OPTION EXPIRING 19-JUN-2023 EX 3C

2,833,331

GMLAT : OPTION EXPIRING 26-AUG-2023 EX 2.4C

10,000,000

GMLAA : OPTION EXPIRING 15-DEC-2024 EX $0.03

176,470,620

GMLAR : OPTION EXPIRING 19-JUN-2023 EX 3.5C

3,333,332

GMLAS : OPTION EXPIRING 19-JUN-2023 EX 4C

3,333,337

GMLAV : OPTION EXPIRING 02-FEB-2024 EX $0.048

1,933,333

GMLAW : OPTION EXPIRING 02-FEB-2024 EX $0.058

1,933,334

GMLAK : OPTION EXPIRING 12-NOV-2022 EX 3C

4,000,000

GMLAU : OPTION EXPIRING 02-FEB-2024 EX $0.038

1,933,333

GMLAL : OPTION EXPIRING 12-NOV-2022 EX 3.5C

3,000,000

GMLAM : OPTION EXPIRING 12-NOV-2022 EX 4C

3,000,000

Notification of cessation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gateway Mining Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 22:43:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GATEWAY MINING LIMITED
05:46pGATEWAY MINING : Notification of cessation of securities - GML
PU
01/26GATEWAY MINING : High Grade Results Confirm Emerging Gold Discovery at Julias
PU
01/26Gateway Mining Limited Reports Intercepts from Reverse Circulation Drilling at the Juli..
CI
01/24Gateway Mining Limited Announces Composite Assay Results Returns from Aircore Drilling ..
CI
01/16GATEWAY MINING : Significant Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Kashmir
PU
01/16Gateway Mining Limited Intersects Significant Bedrock Gold Mineralisation in Initial Wi..
CI
2021Gateway Mining Extends Gold Mineralization at Evermore Deposit
MT
2021GATEWAY MINING : RC Drilling Extends Evermore to the North East
PU
2021Gateway Mining Limited Provides Update on RC Drilling at the Evermore Deposit
CI
2021GATEWAY MINING : Application for quotation of securities - GML
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,05 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net income 2021 -1,59 M -1,15 M -1,15 M
Net cash 2021 3,45 M 2,51 M 2,51 M
P/E ratio 2021 -20,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27,1 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 328x
EV / Sales 2021 616x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float -
Chart GATEWAY MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gateway Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GATEWAY MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Cossom Managing Director & Director
Trent Franklin Chairman
Debra Fullarton Independent Non-Executive Director
Scott Brown Non-Executive Director
Kar Chua Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GATEWAY MINING LIMITED-7.69%20
BHP GROUP LIMITED7.69%163 391
RIO TINTO PLC15.84%125 469
GLENCORE PLC17.12%77 071
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC23.84%60 766
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.14%38 810