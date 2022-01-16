Gateway Mining : Significant Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Kashmir

Mineralisation is consistent to that encountered at Horizon Gold Ltd's (ASX: HRN) 204,000oz Howards Deposit, located immediately along strike to the south, and the controlling structure for the mineralisation can clearly be identified on regional magnetic imaging.
The results confirm the exciting potential for significant mineralisation to be discovered along the under-exploredeastern margin of the Montague Granodiorite Dome.
These results continue to build on the recent upgrade of the Company's 449,000oz Mineral Resource base and, together with the emerging Julias and Evermore discoveries, demonstrate the large-scalepotential of the Gidgee Gold Project.
Further RC drilling to be undertaken at Kashmir during the March 2022 Quarter.
Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling over the southern portion of the Kashmir prospect, part of the 449,000oz1 Gidgee Gold Project in WA, has confirmed the presence of significant shallow bedrock gold mineralisation over at least 2.5km beneath the targeted Kashmir gold-in-soilanomaly.
Intersections within this large-scaleshear zone now include:
15m @ 1.0g/t Au from 15m
5m @ 1.7g/t Au from 36m
3m @ 3.2g/t Au from 7m
2m @ 7.9g/t Au from 3m2
1m @ 8.8g/t Au from 59m3
First systematic RC drilling defines thick zones of mineralisation immediately north of the 204,000oz Howards Deposit
SIGNIFICANT SHALLOW GOLD MINERALISATION
INTERSECTED AT KASHMIR
ASX Announcement: 17 January 2022
Gateway Mining Limited (ASX: GML) (Gateway or Company) is pleased to advise that it has intersected significant bedrock gold mineralisation in initial wide-spaced Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling at the Kashmir target, part of its 1,000km2 Gidgee Gold Project in the Murchison District of Western Australia.
ForKashmir is a large (+2.5km) gold anomaly generated from soil sampling directly along strike from Horizon Gold
Ltd's (ASX: HRN) 204,000oz Howards Deposit. Importantly, Kashmir is located on the largely unexplored +8km eastern margin of the Montague Granodiorite and indicates the broader exploration potential of this margin. Kashmir is a key target which forms part of Gateways exploration pipeline within 5km of its existing Mineral Resources.
Gateway's Managing Director, Mr Mark Cossom, said: "This is an exciting development coming hard on the heels of our recently-announced Mineral Resource upgrade to 449,000oz and a series of significant exploration results from around the wider Gidgee Project towards the end of last year. These results clearly represent the immediate northern extension of the 204,000oz Howards Gold Deposit and, based on our interpretation of the magnetic and geochemical data, has real potential to extend for at least 2.5km into our ground."
8.165Mt at 1.7g/t Au for 449,000ozs. For full details see ASX announcement dated 14 December 2021.
See ASX Release dated 8 September 2020.
See ASX Release dated 8 September 2020.
This released has been authorised by:
Mark Cossom
Managing Director
For and on behalf of
GATEWAY MINING LIMITED
Competent Person Statement
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results or Mineral Resources is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr Stuart Stephens who is a full-time employee of Gateway Mining Ltd and is a current Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Stephens owns options in Gateway Mining Ltd. Mr
Stephens has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposit under
consideration and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition
onlyf the "Australasian Code of Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr
Stephens consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on the information in the form and context
in which it appears.
Media
Investors
Mark Cossom
Nicholas Read
Managing Director
Read Corporate
T: 02 8316 3998
T: 08 9388 1474
or
Kar Chua
Company Secretary
personalFor
T: 02 8316 3998
