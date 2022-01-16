Gateway Mining : Significant Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Kashmir

Mineralisation is consistent to that encountered at Horizon Gold Ltd's (ASX: HRN) 204,000oz Howards Deposit, located immediately along strike to the south, and the controlling structure for the mineralisation can clearly be identified on regional magnetic imaging.

The results confirm the exciting potential for significant mineralisation to be discovered along the under-explored eastern margin of the Montague Granodiorite Dome.

These results continue to build on the recent upgrade of the Company's 449,000oz Mineral Resource base and, together with the emerging Julias and Evermore discoveries, demonstrate the large-scale potential of the Gidgee Gold Project.

Further RC drilling to be undertaken at Kashmir during the March 2022 Quarter.

▪ GRC764: ▪ GRC766: ▪ GRC770: ▪ GRC520: ▪ GRC524:

Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling over the southern portion of the Kashmir prospect, part of the 449,000oz 1 Gidgee Gold Project in WA, has confirmed the presence of significant shallow bedrock gold mineralisation over at least 2.5km beneath the targeted Kashmir gold-in-soil anomaly.

Intersections within this large-scale shear zone now include:

15m @ 1.0g/t Au from 15m

5m @ 1.7g/t Au from 36m

3m @ 3.2g/t Au from 7m

2m @ 7.9g/t Au from 3m 2

1m @ 8.8g/t Au from 59m 3

First systematic RC drilling defines thick zones of mineralisation immediately north of the 204,000oz Howards Deposit

SIGNIFICANT SHALLOW GOLD MINERALISATION

INTERSECTED AT KASHMIR

Gateway Mining Limited (ASX: GML) (Gateway or Company) is pleased to advise that it has intersected significant bedrock gold mineralisation in initial wide-spaced Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling at the Kashmir target, part of its 1,000km2 Gidgee Gold Project in the Murchison District of Western Australia. Kashmir is a large (+2.5km) gold anomaly generated from soil sampling directly along strike from Horizon Gold Ltd's (ASX: HRN) 204,000oz Howards Deposit. Importantly, Kashmir is located on the largely unexplored +8km eastern margin of the Montague Granodiorite and indicates the broader exploration potential of this margin. Kashmir is a key target which forms part of Gateways exploration pipeline within 5km of its existing Mineral Resources. Gateway's Managing Director, Mr Mark Cossom, said: "This is an exciting development coming hard on the heels of our recently-announced Mineral Resource upgrade to 449,000oz and a series of significant exploration results from around the wider Gidgee Project towards the end of last year. These results clearly represent the immediate northern extension of the 204,000oz Howards Gold Deposit and, based on our interpretation of the magnetic and geochemical data, has real potential to extend for at least 2.5km into our ground."