Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Gateway Real Estate AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTY   DE000A0JJTG7

GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AG

(GTY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-RPT: Gateway Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/08/2021 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Related Party Transactions announcement: Gateway Real Estate AG / Release of an announcement according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act]
Gateway Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08.07.2021 / 17:04
Dissemination of a Related Party Transactions announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gateway Real Estate AG acquires land for predominantly residential development in Leipzig
 

Berlin, July 8, 2021. Gateway Real Estate AG (WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) ("Gateway") acquires land for predominantly residential development in resource-saving wood construction method in Leipzig. To this end, the company has today concluded a purchase agreement with Imfarr Beteiligungs GmbH ("Imfarr") and SN Beteiligungen Holding AG ("SNBH") for the acquisition of their shares (Imfarr 50% each, SNBH 39.9% each, together 89.9% each) in Virtus Sechsundzwanzig Beteiligungs GmbH and Baufeld 23 Entwicklungs GmbH.

The purchase price amounts to approx. 54,000 EUR with simultaneous assumption of the proportionate loan liabilities in the amount of approx. EUR 210 million. The property subject to purchase offers potential for the development of a total of around 320,000 sqm of floor space.

According to the assessment of the management board of Gateway, the conditions of the acquisition are in line with the market on the basis of comparative prices for properties of a similar type, size, condition, development potential and location.

The closing of the share purchase is still subject to conditions precedent and is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022 at the latest.

SNBH is a related party to Gateway according to section 111a German Stock Corporartion Act (Aktiengesetz; AktG), as the company is controlled by Norbert Ketterer, the current major shareholder (last voting rights notification as of 07th May 2020: 66.24%) and chairman of the supervisory board of Gateway. In addition, Jan Hendrik Hedding, an additional supervisory board member of Gateway, holds the office of director at SNBH. Against this background, Norbert Ketterer and Jan Hendrik Hedding did not participate in today's resolution of Gateway's Supervisory Board.
 

Contact

Sven Annutsch
Hardenbergstr. 28a
10623 Berlin
T +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 - 0
F +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 99
E-Mail: sven.annutsch@gateway-re.de


08.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gateway Real Estate AG
Hardenbergstraße 28a
10623 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.gateway-re.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1216960  08.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1216960&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AG
11:05aDGAP-RPT : Gateway Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG..
EQ
05/28GATEWAY REAL ESTATE  : starts successfully into the new year and achieves an EBI..
EQ
05/28PRESS RELEASE  : Gateway Real Estate starts successfully into the new year and a..
DJ
05/28Gateway Real Estate AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
04/30PRESS RELEASE  : Gateway Real Estate achieves excellent business figures with an..
DJ
04/30Gateway Real Estate Ag Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decem..
CI
04/30GATEWAY REAL ESTATE  : achieves excellent business figures with an EBIT adjusted..
EQ
04/26DGAP-ADHOC  : Gateway Real Estate AG: Forecast for the fiscal year 2021 and anno..
DJ
04/26GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AG : Forecast for the fiscal year 2021 and announcement of t..
EQ
04/26Gateway Real Estate AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 55,6 M 65,9 M 65,9 M
Net income 2020 90,3 M 107 M 107 M
Net Debt 2020 530 M 628 M 628 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,21x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 497 M 586 M 589 M
EV / Sales 2019 12,1x
EV / Sales 2020 19,5x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
Gateway Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tobias Meibom Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Ketterer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Witjes Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Kunze Member-Supervisory Board
Ferdinand von Rom Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AG-10.74%647
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED14.50%44 019
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.59%34 970
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.19%30 457
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED6.41%25 862
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-22.11%25 366