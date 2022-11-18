Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Gateway Real Estate AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTY   DE000A0JJTG7

GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AG

(GTY)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:00 2022-11-18 am EST
3.680 EUR   +3.37%
Gateway Real Estate Ag : Sales pipeline reassessment for fiscal 2022
EQ
Gateway Real Estate AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Grit Real Estate Income Group Raises Gateway Real Estate Africa Stake to 35%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gateway Real Estate AG: Sales pipeline reassessment for fiscal 2022

11/18/2022 | 11:01am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Forecast
Gateway Real Estate AG: Sales pipeline reassessment for fiscal 2022

18-Nov-2022 / 16:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gateway Real Estate AG: Sales pipeline reassessment for fiscal 2022

Berlin, November 18, 2022. The Management Board of Gateway Real Estate AG ("Company"- WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) has determined today in the context of a reassessment of the sales pipeline that the sales planned for the current fiscal year 2022, in particular in the course of forward sales in the segment "Residential Real Estate", cannot be completed as expected. As a result, earnings contributions for the planned EBIT adjusted (previously EUR 125 to 140 million) and for the planned earnings before taxes (EBT) (previously EUR 70 to 85 million) in the amount of approximately 90 million EUR each will be omitted for the current fiscal year. The reason for this is the significant cooling of the economy and a considerably reduced sales speed, in particular as a result of the changed interest rate environment.

The Company reports EBIT adjusted as the operating result plus the result from financial assets accounted for using the equity method.


Contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS

Sven Annutsch
Investor Relations
Hardenbergstr. 28a
10623 Berlin
+49 (0) 30 40 363 47 11
Sven.Annutsch@gateway-re.de
www.gateway-re.de

18-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Gateway Real Estate AG
Hardenbergstraße 28a
10623 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 99
E-mail: info@gateway-re.de
Internet: www.gateway-re.de
ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7
WKN: A0JJTG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1491807

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1491807  18-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1491807&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 12,1 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
Net income 2021 50,9 M 52,6 M 52,6 M
Net Debt 2021 672 M 694 M 694 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 665 M 686 M 686 M
EV / Sales 2020 19,5x
EV / Sales 2021 117x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
Gateway Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tobias Meibom Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Ketterer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Witjes Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Kunze Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ferdinand von Rom Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AG-11.66%686
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-19.99%24 572
VONOVIA SE-50.60%19 687
VINGROUP-32.07%9 661
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-41.21%8 909
VINHOMES-41.52%8 416