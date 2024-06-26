EQS-Ad-hoc: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Real Estate
Gateway Real Estate AG is postponing publication of the audited consolidated financial statements 2023 until July 2024
Berlin, June 26, 2024. Gateway Real Estate AG („Company“ – WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) decided today, following consultation with its auditor, to postpone the publication of the audited consolidated financial statements for 2023 once again. The reason for this is that the company and the auditor still want to wait for the closing of the project transactions mentioned in the notification of 26 April 2024 and the implementation of another imminent transaction, after the extension of a project financing mentioned in the notification of 26 April 2024 has already been secured in the interests of the company. The company expects to be able to publish the audited consolidated financial statements for the 2023 financial year in the course of July 2024. No changes are expected to the preliminary figures for the 2023 financial year announced on 12 April 2024.
The company will provide information on the exact publication date in accordance with legal requirements.
Contact
