Gateway Real Estate AG publishes preliminary figures for fiscal year 2022

Berlin, 21 March 2023. Based on preliminary and as yet unaudited figures, Gateway Real Estate AG (“Company” – WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) has achieved EBIT adjusted of EUR 18.4 million (forecast: EUR 35 to 50 million) and earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR -32.5 million (forecast: EUR -20 to -5 million) in the fiscal year 2022. These preliminary results take into account a fair value adjustment of the company's investment properties in the amount of EUR -18.1 million after a new expert valuation.

The Company reports EBIT adjusted as the operating result plus the result from financial assets accounted for using the equity method.

The Company will publish its final 2022 financial results on 28 April 2023.

