Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Gateway Real Estate AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTY   DE000A0JJTG7

GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AG

(GTY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:38:55 2023-03-21 pm EDT
3.030 EUR   -5.31%
12:37pGateway Real Estate AG publishes preliminary figures for fiscal year 2022
EQ
01/03Dd : Gateway Real Estate AG: Sandra Ketterer, Extension of a securities lending of 28,013,698 shares (lender)
EQ
01/03Dd : Gateway Real Estate AG: Norbert Ketterer, Extension of a securities lending of 5,602,060 shares
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gateway Real Estate AG publishes preliminary figures for fiscal year 2022

03/21/2023 | 12:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Real Estate
Gateway Real Estate AG publishes preliminary figures for fiscal year 2022

21-March-2023 / 17:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gateway Real Estate AG publishes preliminary figures for fiscal year 2022

Berlin, 21 March 2023. Based on preliminary and as yet unaudited figures, Gateway Real Estate AG (“Company” – WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) has achieved EBIT adjusted of EUR 18.4 million (forecast: EUR 35 to 50 million) and earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR -32.5 million (forecast: EUR -20 to -5 million) in the fiscal year 2022. These preliminary results take into account a fair value adjustment of the company's investment properties in the amount of EUR -18.1 million after a new expert valuation.

The Company reports EBIT adjusted as the operating result plus the result from financial assets accounted for using the equity method.

The Company will publish its final 2022 financial results on 28 April 2023.

 

Contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS

Sven Annutsch
Investor Relations
Hardenbergstr. 28a
10623 Berlin
+49 (0) 30 40 363 47 11
Sven.Annutsch@gateway-re.de
www.gateway-re.de

21-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Gateway Real Estate AG
Hardenbergstraße 28a
10623 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 99
E-mail: info@gateway-re.de
Internet: www.gateway-re.de
ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7
WKN: A0JJTG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1588499

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1588499  21-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1588499&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AG
12:37pGateway Real Estate AG publishes preliminary figures for fiscal year 2022
EQ
01/03Dd : Gateway Real Estate AG: Sandra Ketterer, Extension of a securities lending of 28,013,..
EQ
01/03Dd : Gateway Real Estate AG: Norbert Ketterer, Extension of a securities lending of 5,602..
EQ
01/03Dd : Gateway Real Estate AG: Norbert Ketterer, Extension of a securities lending of 19,56..
EQ
01/03Dd : Gateway Real Estate AG: Norbert Ketterer, Extension of a securities lending of 28,01..
EQ
2022Grit Real Estate Income Group Postpones Completion of Phase 3 Acquisition in Africa
MT
2022Gateway Real Estate AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
2022Gateway Real Estate Ag : Sales pipeline reassessment for fiscal 2022
EQ
2022Gateway Real Estate AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
2022Grit Real Estate Income Group Raises Gateway Real Estate Africa Stake to 35%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12,1 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
Net income 2021 50,9 M 54,5 M 54,5 M
Net Debt 2021 672 M 720 M 720 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 598 M 640 M 640 M
EV / Sales 2020 19,5x
EV / Sales 2021 117x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
Gateway Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tobias Meibom Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Ketterer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Witjes Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Kunze Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ferdinand von Rom Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AG-21.18%640
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-13.52%25 618
VONOVIA SE-13.69%16 203
VINGROUP-1.86%8 310
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-4.78%8 051
VINHOMES-5.42%7 859