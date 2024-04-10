Patented directed graph model delivers immediate, low-risk visibility of your identities and access in days, not months

Gathid (ASX: GTH) today announced the debut of its new approach to identity and access governance.Inspired by the power of gathered identities, the platform pinpoints identity and access anomalies with its patented directed graph model. Designed for rapid deployment, immediate applicability, and smooth integration across complex IT infrastructures, this solution tackles the critical need for scalable and cost-effective identity management.

A New Approach to Identity and Access Governance

Identity and access management (IAM) solutions require centralized approaches. This results in reliance on a single or small handful of vendors to facilitate large-scale continuous deployments that maintain real-time identity concurrency between all systems. These large-scale deployments come at a high cost to purchase, migrate, and enable.

Building on 20 years of dedicated experience solving complex physical security challenges for some of the largest companies in the world, Peter Hill, founder and CEO of Gathid, and his team identified a need for a solution that seamlessly integrates with existing infrastructure to help organizations tackle today’s increasingly complex identity security challenges. In Q4 2023, Gathid successfully transitioned from physical security to identity governance to address this gap. This strategic move leverages Gathid’s international scale to address the growing need for robust identity and access management.

“While deploying our physical access security products for some of the world’s largest companies, including five of the Fortune 500’s top 50 companies, we saw firsthand how much identity debt most organizations carry,” Hill said. “We realized organizations that are not as mature as these industry giants didn’t have the resources to effectively identify who has access to what and – more importantly – whether they should have access at all. This inspired us to invent a solution that helps organizations gain the visibility they need to strengthen access management without completely overhauling their people, processes, physical infrastructure, and technology.”

Key Capabilities

Gathid’s strength lies in its novel application of a patented directed graph model for identity and access improvements. It offers a fast-to-deploy, resource-efficient approach that can function across disconnected systems in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. This dynamic patented identity model, known as the “Gathid Graph," is automatically reconstructed daily from the ground up, liberating organizations from the constraints of system syncs and incomplete delta reports. If your automation misses a beat, Gathid highlights what’s amiss, directing users' focus to critical compliance clean-up areas. This ongoing daily refresh cycle is crucial in maintaining an ever-accurate, ever-compliant identity and access ecosystem.

Key benefits include:

Identity graph technology: Gathid’s patented approach constructs a daily identity graph model, enabling the representation of virtual data relationships between identities and access rights to systems. This provides a comprehensive and holistic view of the entire enterprise identity landscape.

Gathid’s patented approach constructs a daily identity graph model, enabling the representation of virtual data relationships between identities and access rights to systems. This provides a comprehensive and holistic view of the entire enterprise identity landscape. Rapid deployment: Gathid offers a streamlined, easy-to-deploy solution that receives and models identity data from any systems and assets, without requiring complex bi-directional integrations. Typically excluded complex and/or disconnected applications, such as legacy, on-premise, shadow IT, operational technology (OT), and physical access control systems (PACS), can now also be analyzed from day one without requiring write access to the source system or complex bi-directional integration. Gathid delivers immediate return on investment (ROI) by connecting inter-system data gaps, providing immediate cross-functional insights, unlike traditional approaches requiring bi-directional integrations to be designed, built, and tested, which can take months or years to design and implement.

Gathid offers a streamlined, easy-to-deploy solution that receives and models identity data from any systems and assets, without requiring complex bi-directional integrations. Typically excluded complex and/or disconnected applications, such as legacy, on-premise, shadow IT, operational technology (OT), and physical access control systems (PACS), can now also be analyzed from day one without requiring write access to the source system or complex bi-directional integration. Gathid delivers immediate return on investment (ROI) by connecting inter-system data gaps, providing immediate cross-functional insights, unlike traditional approaches requiring bi-directional integrations to be designed, built, and tested, which can take months or years to design and implement. Affordable insight for every system: Gathid bridges the visibility gap in identity and access governance, offering immediate insight into business roles and the identities and access connected to them. Wherever you are on your role-based access control (RBAC) journey, the Gathid Graph enables you to identify and track changes in roles, identities, and access without the high costs of traditional approaches, which often include manual processes, stale data analysis, and large consulting projects.

Gathid bridges the visibility gap in identity and access governance, offering immediate insight into business roles and the identities and access connected to them. Wherever you are on your role-based access control (RBAC) journey, the Gathid Graph enables you to identify and track changes in roles, identities, and access without the high costs of traditional approaches, which often include manual processes, stale data analysis, and large consulting projects. Continuous Automated User Access Reviews (UAR): With Gathid, you can automate and streamline user access reviews, ensuring that permissions are always up to date.

With Gathid, you can automate and streamline user access reviews, ensuring that permissions are always up to date. Toxic role combination alerts: Gathid’s advanced algorithms can analyze high-risk identity and segregation of duties (SoD) access data, not only within systems, but also across diverse technologies and monitor potentially toxic access privileges that violate security and compliance policies across applications and assets. This allows organizations to identify and rectify toxic role combinations, ensuring a dynamic, meaningful, and secure identity and access program.

Gathid’s advanced algorithms can analyze high-risk identity and segregation of duties (SoD) access data, not only within systems, but also across diverse technologies and monitor potentially toxic access privileges that violate security and compliance policies across applications and assets. This allows organizations to identify and rectify toxic role combinations, ensuring a dynamic, meaningful, and secure identity and access program. Incident memory: Gathid empowers incident response with a historical daily record of identities and access, allowing a comparative review of access rights changes before, during, and after an incident. It can also notify when potential access risk has been determined and provide recommendations for mitigating and preventing future incidents.

Gathid empowers incident response with a historical daily record of identities and access, allowing a comparative review of access rights changes before, during, and after an incident. It can also notify when potential access risk has been determined and provide recommendations for mitigating and preventing future incidents. Compatibility: The Gathid platform is completely independent of existing enterprise applications and can receive identity and access data from any systems and assets, either manually or automatically. The Gathid Graph does not attempt to maintain concurrency of its identity model; it simply receives daily snapshots and rebuilds the identity and access model, archiving the previous model when a new model is created from fresh data.

“The divestment of our physical security products and the rebranding to Gathid has allowed us to focus on the rapidly growing identity and access governance global market,” said Hill. “We have successfully migrated our customer base to the new Gathid infrastructure and are leveraging events like AISA CyberCon and strategic collaborations, including with KPMG, to generate high-quality sales opportunities. The market momentum we have achieved, in a short period, positions us for exceptional growth throughout 2024."

Key Resources

About Gathid

Inspired by the power of gathered identities (pronounced “gathered,” spelled the way an Aussie would say it), Gathid transforms identity and access governance and disrupts identity debt for organizations worldwide. Visualize and manage identity and access data effortlessly with Gathid’s daily, dynamic model for unparalleled governance and instant, actionable insights. ASX-listed and headquartered on the Gold Coast in Australia, Gathid provides an innovative solution to complex identity problems, offering an approach that is fast-to-deploy, resource-efficient, and delivers immediate value even in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. For more information, visit https://gathid.com/

