  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Gati Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532345   INE152B01027

GATI LIMITED

(532345)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-24
166.40 INR   +2.31%
11/18Pembridge renews GBP5 million loan with Chair and CEO Gati Al-Jebouri
AN
11/18Pembridge Resources Renews Loan With Chairman, CEO
MT
11/10COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply
RE
Gati : Issuance/changes in Capital-Others

11/26/2022 | 09:35am EST
November 26, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001.

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Tel: 022 - 2272 1233 / 34

Tel:

022 - 2659 8235 / 36 / 452

Fax: 022 - 2272 2131 / 1072/ 2037 / 2061 / 41

Fax:

022 - 2659 8237/ 38

Scrip Code: 532345

Symbol : GATI

ISIN No.: INE152B01027

ISIN No.: INE152B01027

Re.: Gati Limited

Re.: Gati Limited

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: - Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Ref: - Conversion of Warrants & Allotment of Equity Shares.

This is in furtherance to our letter dated June 17, 2021 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company have approved the allotment of 71,61,120 (Seventy One Lacs Sixty One Thousand One Hundred and Twenty) Equity Shares of a face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) fully paid up, to Allcargo Logistics Limited, Promoter of the Company, pursuant to the exercise of options attached to the Warrants allotted on June 17, 2021 and upon the receipt of balance 75% of the subscription money.

Consequent to above allotment, the paid-up equity shares capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 24,59,37,994/- (Rupees Twenty Four Crores Fifty Nine Lacs Thirty Seven Thousand Nine Hundred and Ninety Four Only) divided into 12,29,68,997 (Twelve Crores Twenty Nine Lacs Sixty Eight Thousand Nine hundred and Ninety Seven) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each to Rs. 26,02,60,234/- (Rupees Twenty Six Crores Two Lacs Sixty Thousand Two hundred and Thirty Four Only) divided into 13,01,30,117 (Thirteen Crores One Lac Thirty Thousand One Hundred and Seventeen) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each.

The information contained in this intimation is also available on the Company's website www.gati.com, on the website of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (www.nseindia.com) and BSE Limited (www.bseindia.com).

Kindly take the same on your records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Gati Limited

SHANTHAVA

Digitally signed by

DHAN

SHANTHAVADHAN

MAHARANI

MAHARANI

THIRUVELLUR

Date: 2022.11.26

THIRUVELLUR 19:24:00 +05'30'

T. S. Maharani

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

M. No.: F8069

Disclaimer

Gati Limited published this content on 26 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2022 14:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
