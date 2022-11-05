Gati : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
11/05/2022 | 01:22am EDT
November 05, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001.
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051
Tel: 022 - 2272 1233 / 34
Tel:
022 - 2659 8235 / 36 / 452
Fax: 022 - 2272 2131 / 1072/ 2037 / 2061 / 41
Fax:
022 - 2659 8237/ 38
Scrip Code: 532345
Symbol : GATI
ISIN No.: INE152B01027
ISIN No.: INE152B01027
Re.: Gati Limited
Re.: Gati Limited
Dear Sir/Ma'am,
Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor meetings under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Pursuant to the relevant provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), we would like to inform you that the officials of the Company will be meeting Investors/Analysts (Participants) as per below details:
Day and Date
Participants
Type of Interaction
Monday, November 07, 2022
Seven Canyon Advisors
Physical Meeting
Discussion will be based on publicly available information.
No unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) is intended to be discussed during the interactions. This information is submitted to you pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the Listing Regulations.
Kindly note that changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of Participants / Company.
Gati Limited published this content on 05 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2022 05:21:05 UTC.