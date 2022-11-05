Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Gati Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532345   INE152B01027

GATI LIMITED

(532345)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
175.20 INR   +1.45%
01:22aGati : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
11/04Gati Posts Decline in Fiscal Q2 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
11/03Transcript : Gati Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gati : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

11/05/2022 | 01:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 05, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001.

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Tel: 022 - 2272 1233 / 34

Tel:

022 - 2659 8235 / 36 / 452

Fax: 022 - 2272 2131 / 1072/ 2037 / 2061 / 41

Fax:

022 - 2659 8237/ 38

Scrip Code: 532345

Symbol : GATI

ISIN No.: INE152B01027

ISIN No.: INE152B01027

Re.: Gati Limited

Re.: Gati Limited

Dear Sir/Ma'am,

Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor meetings under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to the relevant provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), we would like to inform you that the officials of the Company will be meeting Investors/Analysts (Participants) as per below details:

Day and Date

Participants

Type of Interaction

Monday, November 07, 2022

Seven Canyon Advisors

Physical Meeting

Discussion will be based on publicly available information.

No unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) is intended to be discussed during the interactions. This information is submitted to you pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the Listing Regulations.

Kindly note that changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of Participants / Company.

We request you to take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Gati Limited

SHANTHAVADHA

  1. MAHARANI THIRUVELLUR

Digitally signed by

SHANTHAVADHAN MAHARANI THIRUVELLUR Date: 2022.11.05 09:56:43 +05'30'

T.S. Maharani

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

M. No.: F8069

Disclaimer

Gati Limited published this content on 05 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2022 05:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GATI LIMITED
01:22aGati : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
11/04Gati Posts Decline in Fiscal Q2 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
11/03Transcript : Gati Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
11/02Gati Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Septe..
CI
10/20TRADING UPDATES: Fiske swings to loss; Nanoco sees loss widen
AN
10/01Gati Limited Announces Change in Registered Office Address
CI
09/16Gati Limited Appoints Yasuyuki Tani as Nominee Director
CI
09/05Gati : Insider Trading - Others
PU
08/03Transcript : Gati Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2022
CI
08/02Gati Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 17 313 M 211 M 211 M
Net income 2023 228 M 2,78 M 2,78 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 103x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 21 544 M 263 M 263 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,24x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 31,6%
Chart GATI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gati Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GATI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 175,20 INR
Average target price 204,50 INR
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shashi Kiran J. Shetty Chairman
Anish T. Mathew Chief Financial Officer
G. S. Ravi Kumar Chief Information Officer
T. S. Maharani Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sunil Kumar Alagh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GATI LIMITED-6.83%257
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-23.48%141 855
DEUTSCHE POST AG-39.11%40 570
FEDEX CORPORATION-40.10%40 313
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-29.34%15 524
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-28.67%8 426