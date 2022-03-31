Gatling Exploration : Amended Notice of Special Meeting

Date: March 29, 2022
To: All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities Subject: GATLING EXPLORATION INC.
Dear Sir/Madam:
We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:
Meeting Type :
Special Meeting
Record Date for Notice of Meeting :
April 06, 2022 (AMENDED)
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :
April 06, 2022 (AMENDED)
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :
April 06, 2022 (AMENDED)
Meeting Date :
May 13, 2022 (AMENDED)
Meeting Location (if available) :
Vancouver, BC
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:
Yes
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:
Yes
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
NAA for Beneficial Holders
No
NAA for Registered Holders
No
Voting Security Details:
Description COMMON CLASSSincerely,
Computershare
Agent for GATLING EXPLORATION INC.
CUSIP Number 368017208
ISIN CA3680172085
