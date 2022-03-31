Gatling Exploration : Amended Notice of Special Meeting

Date: March 29, 2022

To: All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities Subject: GATLING EXPLORATION INC.

Dear Sir/Madam:

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:

Meeting Type : Special Meeting Record Date for Notice of Meeting : April 06, 2022 (AMENDED) Record Date for Voting (if applicable) : April 06, 2022 (AMENDED) Beneficial Ownership Determination Date : April 06, 2022 (AMENDED) Meeting Date : May 13, 2022 (AMENDED) Meeting Location (if available) : Vancouver, BC Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO: Yes Issuer paying for delivery to OBO: Yes Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements: NAA for Beneficial Holders No NAA for Registered Holders No Voting Security Details:

Description COMMON CLASSSincerely,

Computershare

Agent for GATLING EXPLORATION INC.

CUSIP Number 368017208

ISIN CA3680172085