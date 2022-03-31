Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Gatling Exploration Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTR   CA3680172085

GATLING EXPLORATION INC.

(GTR)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03/31 09:58:43 am EDT
0.335 CAD   +3.08%
01:26pGATLING EXPLORATION : Amended Notice of Special Meeting
PU
03/29GATLING EXPLORATION : Notice of Special Meeting
PU
03/15GATLING EXPLORATION : Arrangement Agreement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gatling Exploration : Amended Notice of Special Meeting

03/31/2022 | 01:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: March 29, 2022

To: All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities Subject: GATLING EXPLORATION INC.

Dear Sir/Madam:

510 Burrard St, 3rd Floor Vancouver BC, V6C 3B9 www.computershare.com

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:

Meeting Type :

Special Meeting

Record Date for Notice of Meeting :

April 06, 2022 (AMENDED)

Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :

April 06, 2022 (AMENDED)

Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :

April 06, 2022 (AMENDED)

Meeting Date :

May 13, 2022 (AMENDED)

Meeting Location (if available) :

Vancouver, BC

Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:

Yes

Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:

Yes

Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:

NAA for Beneficial Holders

No

NAA for Registered Holders

No

Voting Security Details:

Description COMMON CLASSSincerely,

Computershare

Agent for GATLING EXPLORATION INC.

CUSIP Number 368017208

ISIN CA3680172085

Disclaimer

Gatling Exploration Inc. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 17:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GATLING EXPLORATION INC.
01:26pGATLING EXPLORATION : Amended Notice of Special Meeting
PU
03/29GATLING EXPLORATION : Notice of Special Meeting
PU
03/15GATLING EXPLORATION : Arrangement Agreement
PU
03/15GATLING EXPLORATION : Material Change Report
PU
03/14MAG Silver to Acquire Gatling Exploration
AQ
03/11MAG Silver Falls Nearly 4% as Says Acquiring Gatling Exploration in All-Share Transacti..
MT
03/11GATLING EXPLORATION : MAG Silver to Acquire Gatling Exploration in All-Share Acquisition
PU
03/11MAG Silver to Acquire Gatling Exploration in All-Share Transaction
MT
03/11MAG SILVER BRIEF : Upon Completion of Transaction, Expected that Gatling shareholders will..
MT
03/11MAG SILVER BRIEF : Consideration values Gatling at About C$0.40 Per Share; GTR Closed at 0..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -6,25 M -5,01 M -5,01 M
Net cash 2021 1,63 M 1,30 M 1,30 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,15x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,8 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart GATLING EXPLORATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Gatling Exploration Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jason Billan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
P. Joseph Meagher Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Navjit Dhaliwal Executive Chairman
R. Dale Ginn Chief Operating Officer
Richard Albert Boulay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GATLING EXPLORATION INC.41.30%12
NEWMONT CORPORATION28.93%63 372
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION28.94%44 224
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED16.18%28 101
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.11.07%21 796
PJSC POLYUS-7.74%19 345