Gatling Exploration : Arrangement Agreement

ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT

THIS AGREEMENT made the 10th day of March, 2022

B E T W E E N:

MAG SILVER CORP.,

a corporation existing under the

Business Corporations Act (British Columbia),

(hereinafter referred to as "MAG")

- and -

GATLING EXPLORATION INC.

a corporation existing under the

Business Corporations Act (British Columbia),

(hereinafter referred to as "Gatling")

WHEREAS MAG wishes to acquire all of the issued and outstanding Gatling Shares (as defined

below);

AND WHEREAS MAG and Gatling propose to carry out the transactions contemplated by this Agreement by way of Plan of Arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia);

AND WHEREAS the Gatling Board has unanimously determined, after receiving financial and legal advice and the unanimous recommendation of the Gatling Special Committee, that the Arrangement is fair to the Gatling Securityholders and that the Arrangement is in the best interests of Gatling, and the Gatling Board has decided to recommend that the Gatling Securityholders vote in favour of the Arrangement, all subject to the terms and conditions contained in this Agreement;

AND WHEREAS concurrent with the signing of this Agreement MAG has agreed to provide a bridge loan of up to $3,000,000 (the "Bridge Loan") to Gatling, such Bridge Loan being evidenced by a loan agreement and promissory note and secured by a debenture and general security agreement (collectively, the "Bridge Loan Documents");

AND WHEREAS MAG has entered into the MAG Voting Agreements with certain Gatling Securityholders, pursuant to which, among other things, such Gatling Securityholders agree, subject to the terms and conditions thereof, to vote their Gatling Securities in favour of the Gatling Arrangement Resolutions;

NOW THEREFORE in consideration of the mutual covenants and agreements herein contained and for other good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby acknowledged by each of the Parties hereto, the Parties hereto hereby covenant and agree as follows: