PRESS RELEASE: Gatling Exploration Inc.: Gatling -2

522.0 527.0 5.0 6.6 South Volcanics Bear Up Plunge GTR-21-132 391.0 408.0 17.0 7.7 Komatiites Bear Up Plunge Including 393.0 395.0 2.0 8.2 Komatiites Bear Up Plunge Including 403.0 407.0 4.0 25.3 Komatiites Bear Up Plunge

** Note true widths are estimated at 75 - 90% of the reported core length interval

Figure 1. Larder project long section showing the new gold mineralized zones identified from recent drill results at the Bear and Fernland deposits during the ongoing 2021 drill campaign.

Figure 2. Geological plan map of the ongoing drill campaign at the Larder Gold Project with multiple mineralized lenses at each zone and recent drill hole traces.

Figure 3. Bear long section showing the location of recent drill results, new mineralized zones and gold contours connecting the core of the Bear deposit up plunge to near-surface mineralized trends.

Figure 4. Fernland long section showing the location of recent drill results, new mineralized zones, and gold contours connecting Fernland mineralization with Cheminis.

Figure 5. DrillholeGTR-21-132 with visible gold at 404.9 m within quartz-carbonate vein

The Company also announces that, further to its news releases of June 11, 2021 and July 12, 2021, it will not be closing any additional tranches of its private placement.

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 km east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% owned by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370 ha project area is positioned 7 km west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

QA/QC

Drill core is logged and sampled at the Larder Gold project site. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw with half sent for assay at SGS lab in Cochrane, Ontario. The other half is secured and retained on site. All samples are analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning greater than 5.0 g/t gold are analyzed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Certified reference standards and blanks are routinely inserted into the sample stream as part of Gatling's quality control/quality assurance program.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., VP Exploration of Gatling Exploration, and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

