  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Gatling Exploration Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTR   CA3680172085

GATLING EXPLORATION INC.

(GTR)
PRESS RELEASE: Gatling Exploration Inc.: Gatling -2-

08/09/2021 | 06:01am EDT
                 522.0  527.0        5.0      6.6 South Volcanics     Bear Up Plunge 
GTR-21-132       391.0  408.0       17.0      7.7 Komatiites          Bear Up Plunge 
    Including    393.0  395.0        2.0      8.2 Komatiites          Bear Up Plunge 
    Including    403.0  407.0        4.0     25.3 Komatiites          Bear Up Plunge

** Note true widths are estimated at 75 - 90% of the reported core length interval

/

Figure 1. Larder project long section showing the new gold mineralized zones identified from recent drill results at the Bear and Fernland deposits during the ongoing 2021 drill campaign.

/

Figure 2. Geological plan map of the ongoing drill campaign at the Larder Gold Project with multiple mineralized lenses at each zone and recent drill hole traces.

/

Figure 3. Bear long section showing the location of recent drill results, new mineralized zones and gold contours connecting the core of the Bear deposit up plunge to near-surface mineralized trends.

/

Figure 4. Fernland long section showing the location of recent drill results, new mineralized zones, and gold contours connecting Fernland mineralization with Cheminis.

/

Figure 5. DrillholeGTR-21-132 with visible gold at 404.9 m within quartz-carbonate vein

The Company also announces that, further to its news releases of June 11, 2021 and July 12, 2021, it will not be closing any additional tranches of its private placement.

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 km east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% owned by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370 ha project area is positioned 7 km west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

QA/QC

Drill core is logged and sampled at the Larder Gold project site. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw with half sent for assay at SGS lab in Cochrane, Ontario. The other half is secured and retained on site. All samples are analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning greater than 5.0 g/t gold are analyzed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Certified reference standards and blanks are routinely inserted into the sample stream as part of Gatling's quality control/quality assurance program.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., VP Exploration of Gatling Exploration, and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Jason Billan, President and CEO

Gatling Exploration Inc.

For further information on Gatling, contact Investor Relations Telephone: 1-888-316-1050 Email: ir@gatlingexploration.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements: Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainness and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

SOURCE: Gatling Exploration Inc. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-09 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1224810 2021-08-09

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224810&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2021 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

GATLING EXPLORATION INC. 0.00% 0.36 Delayed Quote.-18.18%
GOLD 1.40% 1743.704 Delayed Quote.-7.13%
SGS AG 0.28% 2911 Delayed Quote.8.76%
