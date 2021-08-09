Log in
    GTR   CA3680172085

GATLING EXPLORATION INC.

(GTR)
PRESS RELEASE : Gatling Exploration Inc.: Gatling Delivers Drilling Update: 7.7 g/t Au over 17.0 m Extending the Bear Deposit and Additional Positive Drilling Continues at the Fernland Deposit

08/09/2021 | 06:01am EDT
DGAP-News: Gatling Exploration Inc. / Key word(s): Drilling Result 
Gatling Exploration Inc.: Gatling Delivers Drilling Update: 7.7 g/t Au over 17.0 m Extending the Bear Deposit and 
Additional Positive Drilling Continues at the Fernland Deposit 
2021-08-09 / 12:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Gatling Delivers Drilling Update: 7.7 g/t Au over 17.0 m Extending the Bear Deposit and Additional Positive Drilling 
Continues at the Fernland Deposit 
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE /^August 9, 2021 / GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB:GATGF) (the "Company" or " 
Gatling) is pleased to announce that its ongoing drill program at the Larder Gold project has added significant value 
leading up to its mineral resource estimate in Q3 2021. Drilling at the Bear deposit has returned 7.7 g/t Au over 17.0 
m including 25.3 g/t Au over 4.0 m up plunge from the core of the Bear deposit, connecting it to near-surface lenses 
identified in Gatling's 2019 drill campaign. The Fernland deposit has completed the 13,500 m drill program targeting 
near-surface gold mineralization and recent drilling from all three zones has added to both open pit and underground 
resource potential. Gatling has now entered the resource update phase utilizing its large drill database highlighted by 
more than 60,000 m of drilling completed by the company across all three high-grade gold deposits over the past 2.5 
years, plus 70,000 m of historical drilling including 37,000 m to support Fernland's initial resource estimate. 
Jason Billan, President and CEO for Gatling, commented, "The 25,000 m exploration program outlined at the beginning of 
the year is nearly 90% complete and has continued to deliver impressive results across the Fernland and now Bear 
deposits, which bode well for the upcoming mineral resource estimate at the Larder project. One of the primary 
objectives of our program this year was to close the gap between two main lenses at Bear which begin at roughly 100 m 
below surface and the core of the Bear deposit, which commences at approximately 500 m depth. We have now accomplished 
this significant achievement in a timely manner. In addition, Fernland continues to grow in size following the 
completion of its drill program, demonstrating further upside at depth and beneath a potential starter pit. We look 
forward to updating the market during a catalyst-rich second half of the year for the Company, while being laser 
focused on meeting or exceeding our 2021 goals." 
Gatling Drill Update Highlights 
Bear Deposit: 
- High-Grade Gold Intersections Extend Core of the Deposit Up Plunge by 150 m. The recent drilling at Bear has proven 
continuity from the core of the deposit to known near-surface mineralized zones drilled in 2019 (Figures 1 & 2). 
Drillhole GTR-21-127 intersected 6.6 g/t Au over 5.0 m and GTR-21-132 intersected 7.7 g/t Au over 17.0 m including 25.3 
g/t Au over 4.0 m with visible gold (Figure 5). These results extend the deposit up plunge by 150 m vertically and 350 
m along strike to ultimately add a material amount of data to the upcoming mineral resource estimate. Demonstrating the 
continuity up plunge from the core of the Bear deposit now provides excellent potential to trace the gold 
mineralization to surface similar to the Fernland and Cheminis deposits. 
- Recent Drillholes Add Significant Value to the Upcoming Resource at the Bear Deposit. These recent drill intercepts 
completed by Gatling at the Bear deposit have filled in a large gap across drillholes GTR-21-125, GTR-21-127 and 
GTR-21-132, which represent approximately 350 m in strike and 150 m vertically between the 2011 historic resource model 
and 2019 drill intersections (Figures 1 & 3). Filling in this gap met a key objective for the 2021 exploration program 
and marked a significant achievement at the Bear deposit ahead of the resource update as it will add significant ounces 
and tonnes up plunge from the high-grade core of the deposit. 
- Exploration to Continue at Bear Along Strike and Within Plunging Zones. Drilling at the Bear deposit has identified 
similar south-easterly plunging chutes to the Fernland and Cheminis deposits. These plunging directions are becoming 
more predictable and allowing the exploration programs to methodically advance with increased levels of confidence and 
success rates. East of the Bear deposit, Gatling has a high level of confidence that this same style of 
structurally-controlled gold mineralization will repeat itself, which may result in a significant addition of targets 
along strike. Gatling will continue to explore the Bear deposit along strike and at depth leveraging all data collected 
from previous drill programs as it is open in all directions. 
Fernland Deposit: 
- Completion of Near-Surface Drill Campaign of 13,500 m. Gatling has now completed its drill campaign designed to 
target gold mineralization within the upper 300 m at the Fernland deposit and has sent the drill rig up to its Kir Vit 
prospect. The program was a success in identifying three new mineralized zones striking over 1 km, starting at surface 
down to approximately 250 m with gold intersections such as 1.5 g/t Au over 200.7 m including 6.1 g/t Au over 23.7 m, 
which will all be incorporated in Fernland's initial resource estimate in Q3 2021. 
- Fernland Drilling Continues to Prove Widespread Gold Intervals within Zone 2. Recent drilling has extended previously 
discovered near-surface gold mineralization with 1.4 g/t Au over 16.0 m in drillhole GTR-21-120 (Figures 1 & 4). This 
intersection is relevant as it sits 250 m below surface and beneath the potential open pit scenario, which could be 
included in the upcoming resource estimate. This provides excellent opportunity to extend the potential pit further at 
depth. 
- Upcoming Initial Resource Estimate at the Fernland Deposit. The Fernland deposit strikes approximately 1.5 km with a 
depth component of approximately 600 m and hosts multiple mineralized lenses within three main gold zones. 
Thesuccessful drill campaign completed by Gatling at the Fernland deposit has outlined both near-surface open pit and 
underground gold zones that will be integrated into the initial resource estimate. 
Upside Potential at the Larder Gold Project 
- Swansea Zone. The Swansea zone hosts over 4 km of favorable Cadillac-Larder Lake Break geological units and has 
approximately 19,000 m of drilling along strike, whereas the Fernland, Cheminis and Bear have seen approximately 
300,000 m of drilling. The Swansea zone is significantly underexplored considering its location along the break and 
permitting is underway with exploration planned in early 2022. 
- Bear East. Gatling has approximately 1.5 km east of the Bear deposit that has less than 2,500 m drilled along the 
Cadillac-Larder Lake Break. This strike extension of the current high-grade Bear deposit is an excellent target to 
further expand the mineral resource. 
- Fernland and Cheminis at Depth. Both the Fernland and Cheminis deposits have exhibited near-surface gold 
mineralization that extends at depth with predictable high grade south-easterly plunging chutes. The deposits are still 
open at depth with minimal exploration completed below 500 vertical meters, providing an excellent opportunity for zone 
expansion. 
- Kir Vit North. The current exploration program at Kir Vit is focused along the intrusion-related gold system 
identified in 2019, which is mostly at the southern end of the Kir Vit domain. The northern part of Kir Vit consists 
mostly of the Timiskaming Conglomerate that has proven to host high-grade gold in Phase I of drilling. Current 
follow-up of this type of mineralization is underway, and if Gatling can continue to exploit this mineralized horizon, 
the entire northern portion of Kir Vit will become highly prospective. 
- Regional Exploration. Multiple priority targets are being evaluated by the Gatling technical team and will be 
explored in future programs. Some of the high priority targets include intrusion-related gold zones, conglomerate/ 
unconformity horizons and structural trends identified in both AI targeting and LiDAR structure detection. 
Nathan Tribble, Vice President Exploration for Gatling, commented, "These recent results from the ongoing drill program 
at the Bear deposit are very significant in connecting the high-grade core of the deposit to lenses identified in our 
2019 drill campaign by tracking the plunging mineralized zones. It is expected that these latest holes will add a large 
amount of volume and ounces to our upcoming resource update as the gap prior to these drillholes was 300 m in strike 
and 150 vertically. Having also completed our very successful program at the Fernland deposit, we have now shifted 
gears to continue to explore aggressively at our Kir Vit prospect, by targeting the high-grade shear zones identified 
last year in our outcrop stripping campaign." 
Table 1. Drill Hole Highlights 
Hole ID       From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Rock Type           Zone/Target 
GTR-21-117       217.5  218.9        1.4      4.7 Ultramafics         Fernland Zone 3 
                 313.0  314.0        1.0      4.2 North Volcanics     Fernland Zone 3 
GTR-21-120       285.0  301.0       16.0      1.4 South Volcanics     Fernland Zone 2 
    Including    291.0  293.0        2.0      5.7 South Volcanics     Fernland Zone 2 
GTR-21-125       433.0  435.0        2.0      4.0 Mafic Volcanics     Bear Up Plunge 
                 457.0  488.0       31.0      1.4 Porphyry Intrusion  Bear Up Plunge 
    Including    457.0  459.0        2.0      8.7 Porphyry Intrusion  Bear Up Plunge 
    Including    486.0  488.0        2.0      6.8 Porphyry Intrusion  Bear Up Plunge 
GTR-21-126A      531.0  538.0        7.0      1.4 Graphitic Argillite Fernland Zone 1 
GTR-21-127       434.0  438.0        4.0      3.7 North Volcanics     Bear Up Plunge 
    Including    434.0  436.0        2.0      5.1 North Volcanics     Bear Up Plunge

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2021 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

