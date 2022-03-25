Log in
GATO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Gatos Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of April 25, 2022

03/25/2022 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/gatos-silver-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=25117&from=4

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Gatos: (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about October 28, 2020; and/or (b) securities between October 28, 2020 and January 25, 2022, inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until April 25, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Gatos Silver, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the technical report for Gatos's primary mine, the Cerro Los Gatos deposit, contained certain errors; (2) among other things, the mineral reserves had been overestimated by as much as 50%; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gato-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-gatos-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-april-25-2022-301510467.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2022
