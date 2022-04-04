Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gatos Silver, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GATO   US3680361090

GATOS SILVER, INC.

(GATO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GATOS SILVER, INC. UPDATE: Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Allegations Against Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is April 25, 2022

04/04/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHILADELPHIA, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague is investigating securities fraud allegations on behalf of investors who purchased the securities of Gatos Silver, Inc. ("Gatos" or the "Company") (NYSE: GATO) between October 25, 2020, and January 25, 2022 (the "Class Period"), including on or traceable to the Company's initial public offering on or about October 29, 2020.

If you purchased Gatos securities during the Class Period, would like to discuss Berger Montague's investigation, or have questions concerning your rights or interests, please contact attorneys Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bm.net or (215) 875-3015, or Michael Dell'Angelo at mdellangelo@bm.net or (215) 875-3080 or visit: https://investigations.bergermontague.com/gatos-silver/ 

Whistleblowers: Anyone with non-public information regarding Gatos is encouraged to confidentially assist Berger Montague's investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under this program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent (30%) of recoveries obtained by the SEC. For more information, contact us.

The Lawsuit: A recently filed lawsuit charges Gatos Silver and certain of its executives with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, including in the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in conjunction with the Company's initial public offering.

On January 25, 2022, Gatos revealed errors in the technical report regarding the Los Gatos Project in Mexico, dated July 1, 2020, as well as "indications that there is an overestimation in the existing resource model." The Company further disclosed that there was a potential reduction of the metal content in the mineral reserve ranging from 30% to 50%. On this news, Gatos shares fell $7.02 per share – nearly 69% – to close at $3.17 per share on January 26, 2022.

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., and San Diego, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

Contacts
Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3015 
aabramowitz@bm.net 

Michael Dell'Angelo, Executive Shareholder
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3080 
mdellangelo@bm.net 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gatos-silver-inc-update-berger-montague-investigates-securities-fraud-allegations-against-gatos-silver-inc-nyse-gato-lead-plaintiff-deadline-is-april-25-2022-301517081.html

SOURCE Berger Montague


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about GATOS SILVER, INC.
05:20pGATOS SILVER, INC. UPDATE : Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Allegations Agai..
PR
04/03SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Gatos..
PR
04/01Gatos Silver Provides Bi-Weekly Status Report
BU
03/29GATO ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of April 25, 2022 In T..
PR
03/22GATO ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2022 in t..
PR
03/21Gatos Silver Maintained at Underperform-Speculative Rise at RBC Capital Markets After F..
MT
03/21Gatos Silver Down Near 0.4% In US Pre-Mkt As Announcing Delay in Filing Year-end Report..
MT
03/21Gatos Silver Delays Annual Report Filing on Form 10-K
MT
03/21GATOS SILVER : ANNOUNCES DELAY IN FILING YEAR-END REPORTING DOCUMENTS - Form 8-K
PU
03/21GATOS SILVER, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GATOS SILVER, INC.
More recommendations