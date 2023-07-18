Gatos Silver, Inc. provided a Second Quarter 2023 update on the drilling and exploration programs in the Los Gatos district in Mexico, including details of additional intercepts of high grade mineralization in the South-East Deeps zone of its 70%-owned Cerro Los Gatos (?CLG?) mine that could provide new mineral resources and reserves to extend the mine life. Second Quarter 2023 Highlights Continue to Demonstrate Excellent Mine Life Extension Potentialat CLG: The Company?s 2023 mineral resource and reserve update, including a new life of mine plan, is progressing well and on track to be completed in the third quarter Resource expansion drilling in the SE Deeps zone of CLG continued to intercept high grade mineralization below and north of the existing mineral resource; Drilling highlights include hole SE-531 that intercepted 4.0 meters (estimated 3.5 meters true width) at 231 g/t silver, 4.86% zinc, 3.98% lead and 0.38% copper, hole SE-520 that intercepted 3.0 meters (estimated 2.7 meters true width) at 212 g/t silver, 17.33% zinc, 3.49% lead, 0.45 g/t gold and 0.92% copper and hole SE-515 that intercepted 3.5 meters (estimated 2.8 meters true width) at 160 g/t silver, 11.26% zinc, 6.04% lead and 0.61% copper; Greenfields exploration work in the LGD continues to identify additional new high priority targets: Detailed mapping and rock geochemistry at Portigueño, Lince and San Luis continue to generate new targets for drill prioritization; A detailed LiDAR and air photo drone survey was completed over company's Lince and Los Rieles targets and is now being used to guide interpretation and mapping priorities; The magneto-telluric geophysics survey has commenced on an area of the Rio Conchos basin near CLG and results from the initial phase are expected during August with the remainder of the survey being completed in the fourth quarter. CLG Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Update on Track for Completion in Third Quarter 2023: Recent drill results from both surface drilling and underground drilling are expected to improve the confidence in the higher-grade inferred resources and confirmed the presence of additional material above the current reserve cut-off grade.

The results of the resource definition drilling prior to the database cut-off at the end of the first quarter of 2023 will be reflected in the mineral reserve and mineral resource update which is on track to be completed in the third quarter. CLG South-East Deeps Resource Expansion Drilling Shows Potential for a Multi-year Mine Life Extension: The drill intercepts to date show continuity of the SE Deeps mineralization extending approximately 1km laterally and 400m vertically, which overlaps with the existing South-East mineral resource and remains open along strike. Drilling during 2022 and early 2023 was completed at approximately 100m to 200m spacing for the purpose of establishing the larger scale strike and dip of the SE Deeps zone.

The current drilling program through the end of First Quarter 2024 will be focused on infilling the higher-grade areas of the zone to 50m spacing. This tighter drill spacing is showing that variability within the zone exists, with higher grade in some areas and lower grade in other areas. On average, base metals including copper, represent a higher proportion of the in-situ value than in the Central and NW zones.

Drill results continue to demonstrate excellent potential for a multi-year mine life extension.