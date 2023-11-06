Gatos Silver, Inc. updated production guidance for the year 2023. The company is increasing its full year 2023 guidance for silver production and silver equivalent production as a result of good operational performance in the first month of the fourth quarter and recent optimization of the mine plan. Silver production is now expected to be between 8.8 and 9.3 million ounces compared with original guidance of 7.4 to 8.2 million ounces.

This represents an increase of 19% at the low end of the range and 13% at the high end. Silver equivalent production is now expected to be between 13.8 and 14.6 million ounces, compared with original guidance of 12.4 to 13.8 million silver equivalent ounces. This represents an increase of 11% at the low end of the range and 6% at the high end.

Based on the revised mine plan sequencing at CLG, the Company expects full year zinc and gold production to be near the low end of the original guidance range of 57 to 63 million pounds and 5.4 to 6.2 thousand ounces respectively. Full year lead production is expected to be within the upper half of the original guidance range of 36 to 40 million pounds.