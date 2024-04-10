VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver” or the “Company”) today announced production results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 at its 70%-owned Cerro Los Gatos (“CLG”) mine in Mexico.



Dale Andres, CEO of Gatos Silver, commented: “The CLG mine delivered another strong quarter of operational results. Mill throughput for the quarter was more than 3,200 tonnes per day, an increase of 11% from the first quarter of 2023, and another quarterly record. Silver equivalent production for the quarter was at the top end of guidance with the higher throughput offsetting lower grades for silver, lead and gold as expected in the mine plan.”

“We made good progress on mine debottlenecking and productivity improvements as we continue to advance towards our medium-term target to sustain throughput rates of 3,500 tonnes per day. We are also progressing our life extension opportunities beyond 2030, with an updated life of mine plan expected in the third quarter of 2024 and increased exploration efforts on near mine targets in the Los Gatos district during the quarter.”

Production Results (100% basis)

CLG comparative production highlights are summarized below:

Three Months Ended

March 31, CLG Production (100% Basis) 2024 2023 Tonnes milled (dmt) 292,114 260,428 Tonnes milled per day (dmt) 3,210 2,894 Feed Grades Silver (g/t) 284 329 Zinc (%) 3.99 3.93 Lead (%) 1.77 1.86 Gold (g/t) 0.28 0.30 Contained Metal Silver ounces (millions) 2.37 2.43 Zinc pounds - in zinc conc. (millions) 15.8 14.0 Lead pounds - in lead conc. (millions) 10.1 9.5 Gold ounces - in lead conc. (thousands) 1.39 1.38 Silver Equivalent ounces (millions)1 3.70 3.69 Recoveries Silver - in both lead and zinc concentrates 88.8% 88.3% Zinc - in zinc concentrate 61.4% 62.2% Lead - in lead concentrate 89.2% 88.6% Gold - in lead concentrate 52.0% 55.3%

1 For 2024, silver equivalent production is calculated using prices of $23/oz silver, $1.20/lb zinc, $0.90/lb lead and $1,800/oz gold to “convert” zinc, lead and gold production contained in concentrate to “equivalent” silver ounces (contained metal, multiplied by price, divided by silver price). For 2023, silver equivalent production was calculated using prices of $22/oz silver, $1.20/lb zinc, $0.90/lb lead and $1,700/oz gold. For comparative purposes, the calculated silver equivalent production for the three months ended March 31, 2023 would be 3.64 million ounces using price assumptions for 2024.





Mill throughput averaged 3,210 tonnes per day during the first quarter of 2024, which was the fifth consecutive quarterly increase, and was 11% higher than the first quarter of 2023. In March, mill throughput averaged 3,360 tonnes per day which was the best monthly performance on record.

Silver equivalent1 production for the first quarter of 2024 was 3.70 million ounces, similar to the first quarter of 2023 and tracking to the top end of the previously disclosed 2024 guidance range of 13.5 million ounces to 15.0 million ounces. Higher than anticipated silver grades, combined with the mill throughput rates noted above, contributed to the strong production level compared with guidance for the first quarter of 2024.

Silver production in the first quarter of 2024 was 2.37 million ounces, 2% lower than the first quarter of 2023. Zinc, lead and gold production increased by 13%, 7% and 1% respectively, compared with the first quarter of 2023.

Increased mill throughput rates were the result of continued debottlenecking and optimization efforts focused on achieving higher mining rates through increased productivity and improved mine plan flexibility. Higher milling rates were also a result of drawing down the surface stockpile during the quarter. Expectations were originally for a gradual increase in mill throughput and production through the year, but mill throughput in the first quarter was higher than anticipated. Our goal in the second quarter and remainder of the year is to sustain current mill throughput rates, although there may be potential to achieve additional increases with continued mine debottlenecking efforts.

