Gatos Silver : Reports Record Tonnage and Metal Production During Second Quarter 2021

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver” or the “Company”) is pleased to report record production from the 70%-owned Cerro Los Gatos mine (“CLG”) during the second quarter of 2021 (”Q2”).

CLG Q2 Operating Performance

Gatos Silver achieved strong operating performance in Q2 at the CLG mine which produced a quarterly record of 240,047 ore tonnes. The plant achieved record throughput processing 230,656 tonnes, exceeding the first quarter 2021 (“Q1”) performance by 13%.

CLG production highlights are summarized below:

CLG Production (100% Basis) Q2 2021 Q1 2021 2020 FY Tonnes mined (wmt - unreconciled) 240,047 209,832 652,739 Tonnes milled (dmt - reconciled) 230,656 203,479 667,422 Tonnes milled per day (dmt) 2,535 2,261 1,829 Average Grades Silver grade (g/t) 322 261 229 Gold grade (g/t) 0.35 0.32 0.42 Lead grade (%) 2.51 2.00 2.27 Zinc grade (%) 4.41 3.24 3.64 Contained Metal Silver ounces (millions) 2.1 1.5 4.2 Gold ounces - in lead conc. (thousands) 1.5 1.1 4.9 Lead pounds - in lead conc. (millions) 11.2 7.6 27.4 Zinc pounds - in zinc conc. (millions) 14.5 8.7 34.2 Recoveries (combined lead and zinc conc.) Silver 89% 85% 84% Gold 63% 60% 62% Lead 90% 87% 87% Zinc 75% 71% 73%

Stephen Orr, Chief Executive Officer, stated “CLG’s impressive Q2 mine and plant performance produced record results. Mine development during Q2 accessed the expected higher-grade ore forecast to be mined during 2021 and the plant production averaged a record 2,535 tonnes per day, above the design capacity of 2,500 tonnes per day. Record recoveries for silver, lead and zinc achieved in the quarter were also well above design. The higher tonnage and ore grades combined with the plant’s higher throughput and metals recoveries yielded record metals production. As demonstrated by our excellent Q2 performance, we are progressing well against our 2021 production guidance.”

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver is a silver dominant exploration, development and production company that discovered a new silver and zinc-rich mineral district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico. To-date, 14 zones of mineralization have been defined within the district and all are characterized by silver-zinc-lead epithermal mineralization. More than 85% of the approximately 103,087-hectare mineral rights package has yet to be drilled, representing a highly prospective and underexplored district. The Company recently built and commissioned its first operating mine and mineral processing plant at the Cerro Los Gatos deposit.

