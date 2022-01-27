Log in
    GATO   US3680361090

GATOS SILVER, INC.

(GATO)
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigates Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) on Behalf of Shareholders

01/27/2022 | 02:27pm EST
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) to determine whether certain Gatos Silver officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Gatos Silver engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals.

If you would like more information about our investigation of Gatos Silver, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) Announces Errors in Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimates in its 2020 Technical Report

On January 25, 2022, Gatos Silver provided a resource and reserve update for the Los Gatos Joint Venture, concluding "that there were errors in the technical report entitled 'Los Gatos Project, Chihuahua, Mexico' with an effective date of July 1, 2020 (the ‘2020 Technical Report'), as well as indications that there is an overestimation in the existing resource model." Therefore, "[o]n a preliminary basis, the Company estimates a potential reduction of the metal content of CLG's mineral reserve ranging from 30% to 50% of the metal content remaining after depletion" and advised that "the mineral resource and reserve estimates in the 2020 Technical Report should not be relied upon." Following this news, Gatos Silver stock fell sharply during intraday trading on January 26, 2022.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) shareholders have legal options. If you own shares of Gatos Silver, Inc., contact us for more information about your rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Gatos Silver, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
