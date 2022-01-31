Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Gatos Silver, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GATO   US3680361090

GATOS SILVER, INC.

(GATO)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) on Behalf of Investors

01/31/2022 | 03:22pm EST
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Gatos Silver, Inc. ("Gatos Silver" or the "Company") (NYSE: GATO) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On January 25, 2022, Gatos Silver revealed that "there were errors in the technical report entitled 'Los Gatos Project, Chihuahua, Mexico' with an effective date of July 1, 2020 . . . , as well as indications that there is an overestimation in the existing resource model." On a preliminary basis, the Company estimates a potential reduction of the metal content of the mineral reserve ranging from 30% to 50% of the metal content remaining after depletion.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $7.02, or 69%, to close at $3.17 per share on January 26, 2022.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Gatos Silver securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-law-offices-of-frank-r-cruz-announces-investigation-of-gatos-silver-inc-gato-on-behalf-of-investors-301471780.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles


© PRNewswire 2022
