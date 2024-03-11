Half Yearly Report
December 31, 2023
Corporate Information
UNCONSOLIDATED PRESENTATION
03
Directors' Report
11
Directors' Report (in Urdu)
12
Auditor's Report to Members on Review of
Condensed Interim Financial Statement
13
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
14
Condensed Interim Statement of Proﬁt or Loss
15
Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
1716
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
18
Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
CONSOLIDATED PRESENTATION
32
Directors' Report
35
Directors' Report (in Urdu)
36
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
37
Condensed Interim Statement of Proﬁt or Loss
38
Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
39
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
40
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
41
Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
55
Notes for Members
Board of Directors
Abdul Razak Diwan - Chairman
Shabbir Diwan - Chief Executive Officer
Zakaria Bilwani
Muhammad Iqbal Bilwani
Saqib Haroon Bilwani
Muhammad Taufiq Bilwani
Muhammad Altaf Bilwani
Talat Iqbal
Muhammad Tufail Iqbal
Huma Rafique
Special Advisor
Pir Muhammad Diwan
Audit Committee
Muhammad Tufail Iqbal - Chairman
Muhammad Iqbal Bilwani
Talat Iqbal
HR & Remuneration Committee
Talat Iqbal - Chairman
Muhammad Iqbal Bilwani
Saqib Haroon Bilwani
Company Secretary
Muhammad Yasin Bilwani
Chief Financial Ofﬁcer
Mustufa Bilwani
Auditor
M/s. Kreston Hyder Bhimji & Co.
Chartered Accountants
Karachi.
Legal Advisor
Naeem Ahmed Khan
Advocates
Quetta.
Shares Registrar
F.D. Registrar Services (Pvt) Limited
Suit 1705, 17th Floor, Saima Trade Tower-A,
I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi.
Phone: 021-32271905-6
Bankers / Financial Institutions
Askari Bank Limited
Bank Alfalah Limited
Bank Al-Habib Limited
Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited
Faysal Bank Limited
First Habib Modaraba
Habib Bank Limited
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited
MCB Bank Limited
Meezan Bank Limited
National Bank of Pakistan
Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Ltd
The Bank of Punjab
United Bank Limited
Plant
Plot No.441/49-M2, Sector "M",
H.I.T.E., Main R.C.D. Highway,
HUB, District Lasbela,
Balochistan, Pakistan.
Registered Ofﬁce
Room No.32, First Floor,
Ahmed Complex,
Jinnah Road, Quetta - Pakistan.
Liaison/Correspondence Ofﬁce
11th Floor, G&T Tower,
- 18 Beaumont Road, Civil Lines-10,Karachi-75530 - Pakistan. Phone: 021-35659500-9 Fax: 021-35659516
headoffice@gatron.com
Website
www.gatron.com
Directors' Report
Dear Shareholders,
The Directors of Gatron (Industries) Limited are pleased to present the half yearly report together with the ﬁnancial statements, duly reviewed by the external auditors, for the half year ended December 31, 2023.
Financial Review:
The ﬁnancial synopsis for the period under review are as below:
- Net sales Rs.18,199 million,
- Operating Proﬁt Rs.425 million,
- Loss before income tax Rs. 494 million,
- Loss after income tax Rs.919 million,
- Loss per share Rs.11.98
- Paid up capital Rs. 767 million,
- Shareholders' equity Rs.6,941 million
The Operating Proﬁt of your company is Rs 425 million for the six months ending 31 Dec 2023 compared to operating proﬁt of Rs 553 million in the 12 months period ending 30 June 2023
.Your company achieved a net revenue of Rs. 18,199 million compared to Rs. 12,028 million in the last corresponding 6 months period, indicating an overall net increase of 51%. This substantial increase in sales has been accomplished by the introduction of a new product line, Film Grade Chips (FGC), and the effect of the average rupee exchange rate against the US dollar, which was Rs. 283 in the current reporting quarter compared to Rs. 223 in the corresponding quarter last year. FGC is a polyester chip, which your company is now producing in addition to the regular yarn grade polymer/chip.
The current reporting period was challenging for the company due to extraordinary dumping of imported yarn adding supply of yarn in the local market at exceptionally low dumped prices. NTC has terminated ab-initio (since 2017) the anti-dumping duties on PFY with its notiﬁcation dated November 07, 2023 on a technical reason by exclusion of Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY) from the scope of Sunset Review, despite acknowledging the existence of injury due to already proven dumping on DTY yarn. This exclusion of FDY from the sunset review was done by NTC itself in the year 2022. Your company has challenged this termination in the Appellate Tribunal. The low demand in downstream industries caused by a tight economic and political situation as well as inﬂationary impact on the consumers with this overhang of dumped imported yarn inventory made it more challenging.
Despite signiﬁcant investments in PFY capacity in recent years, company has encountered obstacles in fully utilizing its available capacity. The prevalence of widespread dumping of PFY at substantially reduced prices has compelled us to operate at signiﬁcantly diminished levels. Consequently, this has resulted in a notable escalation in ﬁxed costs including the depreciation of the newly installed capacity. As you are aware that your company has made investments in the last 3 years to allow increase of annual production of mixed deniers by around 100% to make it approx. 95,000 tons.
The administrative expenses saw an 25% increase, primarily attributed to inﬂationary pressures stemming from the devaluation of the Pak Rupee.
A notable escalation in ﬁnance costs occurred (compared to the corresponding period last year) due to the signiﬁcant rise in the base markup rate set by the State Bank of Pakistan, reaching a historical high of 22%. This increase directly impacted the bottom line following the operating results. Moreover, heightened levels of stock-in-trade, coupled with an increased
unit value of stocks, necessitated higher working capital requirements in rupee terms while the Company successfully reduced stock levels in terms of quantum compared to the previous corresponding period. We are also actively engaged in efforts to reduce the volume of outstanding receivables. Looking ahead, with the forthcoming operation of the newly installed higher capacity polymer plant, we anticipate lower polymer production costs compared to the previous plant as well normalized raw material stock levels, consequently decreasing working capital requirements. The new installed polymer line will increase the ﬂexibility to allow production of other kind of polymers/chips adding new a revenue stream as well offset some of the increase in operating cost due to increase in gas and energy rates.
Regrettably, the imposition of the Minimum Tax on Turnover has resulted in a tax increase for the period. Minimum Tax is quite regressive by not being linked to actual proﬁts.
In terms of the balance sheet, compared to June 30, 2023, we observed a decrease in stocks by Rs. 2,820 million, totaling Rs. 8,567 million. Conversely, debtors increased by Rs. 470 million, reaching Rs. 4,446 million, while creditors increased by Rs. 2,843 million, reaching Rs. 12,087 million. Notably, the company's short-term borrowings decreased by Rs. 3,485 million compared to June 30, 2023, reaching Rs. 4,989 million. This reduction can be attributed to reduction in inventory. We anticipate further sharp decreases in short-term borrowings in the coming months due optimization of stock levels as well as the equity funds is being injected in the company. This will help in improving the ﬁnancial health of your company.
Despite challenges and unfavorable business environment your company's management taking cost saving measures in every part of the operations and administration.
CHALLENGES FACED AND FUTURE OUTLOOK
-
Pursuant to the ﬁnal determination of antidumping duties made by the National Tariff Commission (NTC) in 2017, the Importers and foreign exporters of PFY had ﬁled appeals before the Anti-Dumping Appellate Tribunal in 2017. The Appellate Tribunal after more than four years of the appeal remanded the case back to the NTC in December 2021 to re-calculate the duties and reconsider the injury to the domestic industry from non-attributable factors other than dumped imports. Accordingly, NTC made its Final determination in January 2022 and renotiﬁed the antidumping duties in the reduced range of 2.78% to 6.82% (average 4.8%). Before remand the notiﬁed antidumping duties were in the range of 3.25% to 11.35%. The NTC also determined that non attributable factors are not causing injury to the domestic industry. It is the dumped imports that are the main cause of injury.
The importers and traders of PFY again went into appeal in the Anti-Dumping Appellate Tribunal on certain aspects in February 2022, while also ﬁling stay petition in the High Courts. Finally just before the Commission was to become dysfunctional in Dec 2022 they pursued this appeal and for the second time the Tribunal remanded the matter again in December 2022 for again giving a hearing for injury. However, after injury hearing, the newly constituted NTC on November 07, 2023 terminated the original anti-dumping investigation against dumped imports of PFY China and Malaysia ab-anitio that is from the year 2017. On a technical reason of the exclusion of Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY) from the scope of Sunset Review, despite acknowledging the existing of injury due already proven dumping on DTY yarn. This exclusion for the sunset review was done by NTC itself in the year 2022 your company has challenged this termination in the Appellate Tribunal.
- The ADD rates in Pakistan imposed in 2017 were already low, now terminated, to cover the actual dumping/injury and are much lower than the following ADD imposed on Chinese exporters of Polyester Filament Yarn:
- by Turkey of minimum 16% or $250/ton
- by India of minimum 23%
- by the USA of minimum 32% (anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties)
- by Vietnam of minimum 17.45% (and max 21.23%)
While Brazil as well as Mexico have also initiated ADD on PFY from China. So, 6 major countries have Anti-Dumping or countervailing duties on PFY from China, while Indonesia is restricting imports of PFY by not allowing the same to traders. So, this covers most the PFY producing countries. Bangladesh protects its PFY industry by way of 20% import duty on competing imported yarn. Recently India has imposed the non-tariff barrier removing the BIS (Bureau of Indian standard) exemption for imports of PFY into India. The Chinese producers have been trying for long to call the BIS team for inspection and approval but while other countries like Korea, Taiwan etc have got the BIS approval, the BIS visit/approval of China is not happening. In the above background it is expected that the dumping margins and the dumping duties in Pakistan on Chinese PFY imports will be revived or will be revised to higher levels or that imports of yarn remain subject to Regulatory duty (RD).
- As noted above para of this report, now the dumping by the Chinese producers have become intense due to their capacity expansions coming on stream and correspondingly reduction in world demand due to recession. The re-imposition of 5% RD w.e.f. December 2022 has slightly helped in this situation where the ADD had earlier been evaded by the importers and now been terminated. The NTC has also acknowledged that the 5% RD is needed to remain in view of the injury sustained by the industry and the ADD being removed.
- In current situation, continuation (in fact doubling) of Regulatory Duty is need to promote local production since the domestic industry with investment to double its capacity in last 3 years now has capacity to approx. 165,000 tons per annum which is around 45% of the total need of the local industry in the country. PFY is among the top 10 imports of Pakistan, so needs to be produced locally, particularly when its raw material PTA is also produced locally. It should also be kept in mind that in the year 2003 over 90% of local demand of Filament Yarn was met by indigenous production, Moreover, the downstream industry and demand has also grown over the years and the total demand stood at nearly 350,000 MT tons compared to 260,000 tons in year 2018-19.
OTHER MATTERS
- The principal business of Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company Messrs. Gatro Power (Private) Limited is to generate and sell electric power. The operations of the subsidiary Company remained disturbed due to irregularity in gas supply during the reporting period.
- The principal business of Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company Messrs. G-Pac Energy (Private) Limited is to generate and sell electric power. The operations of this Subsidiary Company are expected to be commenced soon and it is waiting commissioning of the sanctioned gas in the already laid new gas line.
- Wholly Owned Subsidiary Messrs. Global Synthetics Limited has yet to commence its operations.
APPROPRIATION
During the half year, the Board of Directors of the Company does not recommend any interim cash dividend.
The Board of Directors in their meeting held on December 14, 2023 approved to raise further capital by issue of a further 32,000,000 right shares at a value of Rs. 175 per share (premium of Rs. 165 per share) to its existing shareholders in the proportion of 41.7052 right shares for every 100 ordinary share held.
EARNING PER SHARE
The loss per share of the Company for half year ended on December 31, 2023, is Rs.11.98.
MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS
No material changes and commitments affecting the ﬁnancial position of the Company occurred during the period to which the balance sheet relates and the date of this report.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The un-audited condensed interim consolidated ﬁnancial statements of the Group along with notes and directors' report thereto have also been included in this report.
AUDTORS' REVIEW REPORT
The Auditors of the Company, M/s. Kreston Hyder Bhimji & Co., Chartered Accountants have issued an unqualiﬁed review report to the members of the Company on ﬁnancial statements for the half year ended December 31, 2023.
INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS
The system of internal controls is sound in design and has been effectively implemented and monitored.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
In the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on December 04, 2023, members of the Company elected following Directors for the term of three years commencing from December 24, 2023:
1)
Mr. Shabbir Diwan
Director
2)
Mr. Abdul Razak Diwan
Director
3)
Mr. Zakaria Bilwani
Director
4)
Mr. Muhammad Iqbal Bilwani
Director
5)
Mr. Saqib Haroon Bilwani
Director
6)
Mr. Muhammad Tauﬁq Bilwani
Director
7)
Mr. Muhammad Altaf Bilwani
Director
8)
Mr. Talat Iqbal
Independent Director
9)
Mr. Muhammad Tufail Iqbal
Independent Director
10)
Ms. Huma Raﬁque
Independent Director
ACKNOWLEDGMENT
The Board of the Company is grateful to all the Stakeholders for their diligent trust and conﬁdence in the Company and all the Directors acknowledged their consistent cooperation and continued support throughout the years and we are conﬁdent that they will continue to do so in the future. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to each member of the Company for their commitment, innovative thinking and delivering their duties with utmost dedication and also we are thankful to all the Government Institutions, Auditors, the SECP, the PSX and Banks for their valuable guidance and assistance extended for the growth and progress of the Company.
SHABBIR DIWAN
MUHAMMAD IQBAL BILWANI
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
DIRECTOR
Dated: February 29, 2024
