Directors' Report

Dear Shareholders,

The Directors of Gatron (Industries) Limited are pleased to present the half yearly report together with the ﬁnancial statements, duly reviewed by the external auditors, for the half year ended December 31, 2023.

Financial Review:

The ﬁnancial synopsis for the period under review are as below:

Net sales Rs.18,199 million,

Operating Proﬁt Rs.425 million,

Loss before income tax Rs. 494 million,

Loss after income tax Rs.919 million,

Loss per share Rs.11.98

Paid up capital Rs. 767 million,

Shareholders' equity Rs.6,941 million

The Operating Proﬁt of your company is Rs 425 million for the six months ending 31 Dec 2023 compared to operating proﬁt of Rs 553 million in the 12 months period ending 30 June 2023

.Your company achieved a net revenue of Rs. 18,199 million compared to Rs. 12,028 million in the last corresponding 6 months period, indicating an overall net increase of 51%. This substantial increase in sales has been accomplished by the introduction of a new product line, Film Grade Chips (FGC), and the effect of the average rupee exchange rate against the US dollar, which was Rs. 283 in the current reporting quarter compared to Rs. 223 in the corresponding quarter last year. FGC is a polyester chip, which your company is now producing in addition to the regular yarn grade polymer/chip.

The current reporting period was challenging for the company due to extraordinary dumping of imported yarn adding supply of yarn in the local market at exceptionally low dumped prices. NTC has terminated ab-initio (since 2017) the anti-dumping duties on PFY with its notiﬁcation dated November 07, 2023 on a technical reason by exclusion of Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY) from the scope of Sunset Review, despite acknowledging the existence of injury due to already proven dumping on DTY yarn. This exclusion of FDY from the sunset review was done by NTC itself in the year 2022. Your company has challenged this termination in the Appellate Tribunal. The low demand in downstream industries caused by a tight economic and political situation as well as inﬂationary impact on the consumers with this overhang of dumped imported yarn inventory made it more challenging.

Despite signiﬁcant investments in PFY capacity in recent years, company has encountered obstacles in fully utilizing its available capacity. The prevalence of widespread dumping of PFY at substantially reduced prices has compelled us to operate at signiﬁcantly diminished levels. Consequently, this has resulted in a notable escalation in ﬁxed costs including the depreciation of the newly installed capacity. As you are aware that your company has made investments in the last 3 years to allow increase of annual production of mixed deniers by around 100% to make it approx. 95,000 tons.

The administrative expenses saw an 25% increase, primarily attributed to inﬂationary pressures stemming from the devaluation of the Pak Rupee.

A notable escalation in ﬁnance costs occurred (compared to the corresponding period last year) due to the signiﬁcant rise in the base markup rate set by the State Bank of Pakistan, reaching a historical high of 22%. This increase directly impacted the bottom line following the operating results. Moreover, heightened levels of stock-in-trade, coupled with an increased