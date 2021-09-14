Gattaca : picks up two nominations in the 2021 TIARA Talent Solution Awards

Gattaca Solutions picks up two nominations in the 2021 TIARA Talent Solution Awards

For the second year running, Gattaca Solutions - the workforce solutions arm of Gattaca - is delighted to announce its nominations for not one, but two TIARA Awards. Following a fluctuating year for the recruitment industry, as a result of the ongoing pandemic, the team at Gattaca Solutions is particularly proud to be recognised for its successes in both the e-Team Client Services category and as nominees for the iCIMS Long-Term Partnership Award.

Gattaca Solutions has dedicated almost two decades to providing talent solutions to companies operating within the Engineering and Technology sectors. Throughout this time, the company has adapted its recruitment practices to remain on the pulse of emerging technology and deliver a consistently premium service to both clients and candidates. They maintain an appreciation of each partner's individual practices and culture, which in turn offers clients a truly personal service.

The iCIMS Long-Term Partnership Award celebrates genuine partnerships maintained over a period of at least five years. It highlights both sustained success and continuous improvement. Matthew Wragg, Group Director at Gattaca is proud of Gattaca Solutions' commitment to its partnerships and the team's continued efforts to adapt with the changing nature of the industry, saying:

'It is a real honour to be recognised for our commitment to our long-standing partners. At Gattaca, whilst we value all partnerships, both new and old, it is particularly rewarding to know that even in these unprecedented times our existing partners have felt consistently supported by us. It is testament to the hard work, professionalism and collaboration the Gattaca Solutions team displays on a daily basis.'

Upon being shortlisted for the e-Team Client Service Award - an accolade that celebrates winning support and recognition across the whole client community for dependable and timely results - Paul King, Managing Director of Gattaca Solutions said:

'To be recognised for the successful and timely outcomes we bring to our clients and their candidates is very rewarding. We are committed to ensuring we fully understand and relate to the requirements of each client and candidate.

Providing this trustworthy service to our partners with a positive experience at all stages of the process is crucial to the work we do at Gattaca. It instils faith in both our clients and our candidates that we are as invested in their successes as we are our own. We are pleased to be the partner of choice time and time again.'

Congratulations to all the staff at Gattaca Solutions on these nominations. Their consistent hard work drives our mission to be the global talent partner of choice. The award ceremony will take place at The Institution of Engineering and Technology, the home of Gattaca's charity partner Foothold, on Thursday 30th September.