Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Gattaca plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTEC   GB00B1FMDQ43

GATTACA PLC

(MTEC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:27:49 2023-02-15 am EST
83.00 GBX   -8.29%
04:24aGattaca shares down as warns of permanent hiring weakness
AN
04:20aFTSE 100 Falls as Banking Shares Retreat After Barclays Results
DJ
03:14aUK Services Inflation Easing Hints at End of BOE Tightening
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gattaca shares down as warns of permanent hiring weakness

02/15/2023 | 04:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Gattaca PLC shares were down on Wednesday after it warned that permanent hiring showed signs of weakness since the turn of the year.

Shares in the Whiteley, England-based recruitment services provider were down 10% to 81.10 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

Gattaca said it expects group net fee income to be GBP22.7 million in the six months ended January 31, up 5.1% from GBP21.6 million a year ago. NFI is calculated as revenue less contractor payroll costs.

It added that the NFI mix split is 68% contract and 32% permanent. At the end of the first half of financial year 2022, the split was 70% contract and 30% permanent.

The company said it saw double digit growth in its core sectors, Infrastructure, Defence, Energy and Mobility. However, this was held back by Technology skills, Rail Site and International.

Further, it added that permanent hiring showed some signed of weakness at the turn of the year.

Looking ahead, Chief Executive Matthew Wragg said: "As we enter the second half, we are conscious of softening in some external sectors, and perm is likely to be impacted by a level of restraint around hiring, shifting candidate sentiment and, as such, slightly longer hiring cycles. Despite this we continue to see demand for STEM skills in our core sectors and the shortage of candidates plays to our key strength of deep knowledge and understanding of our sectors and niche skills."

Gattaca plans to announce its interim results for the six months ended January 31 on March 30.

In November, Gattaca said it had swung to a pretax loss of GBP4.8 million in the year ended July 31, from a profit of GBP812,000 a year ago. Revenue fell 3.1% to GBP403.3 million from GBP415.7 million. It also paused its dividend, after paying 1.5 pence per share a year ago.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about GATTACA PLC
04:24aGattaca shares down as warns of permanent hiring weakness
AN
04:20aFTSE 100 Falls as Banking Shares Retreat After Barclays Results
DJ
03:14aUK Services Inflation Easing Hints at End of BOE Tightening
DJ
02/14UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/13UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/10UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022Gattaca : Join the Gattaca Kids X-Mess Competition and get your kids crafting!
PU
2022UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 478 M 581 M 581 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 14,8 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 3,25%
Capitalization 29,2 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,03x
EV / Sales 2024 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 540
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GATTACA PLC
Duration : Period :
Gattaca plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GATTACA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 90,50 GBX
Average target price 135,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 49,2%
Managers and Directors
Matthew Wragg Member-Management Board
Oliver Whittaker Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Patrick Shanley Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Samuel David Lawther Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Tracey Dawn James Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GATTACA PLC31.16%36
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD4.84%51 932
PAYCHEX, INC.-1.40%41 637
TRINET GROUP, INC.16.27%4 728
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.3.55%2 961
BENEFIT ONE INC.15.68%2 667