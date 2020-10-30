Log in
GATX CORPORATION

GATX CORPORATION

(GATX)
  Report
10/30
67.82 USD   +0.07%
12:26pGATX CORPORATION : Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
12:26pGATX Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
10/22GATX : Third Quarter
PU
GATX Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

10/30/2020 | 12:26pm EDT

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per common share, payable Dec. 31, 2020, to shareholders of record on Dec. 15, 2020. This quarterly dividend is unchanged from the prior quarter.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION
GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for over 121 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.gatx.com.

AVAILABILITY OF INFORMATION ON GATX'S WEBSITE
Investors and others should note that GATX routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the GATX Investor Relations website. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the GATX Investor Relations website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in GATX to review the information that it shares on www.gatx.com under the “Investor Relations” tab.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

GATX Corporation
Shari Hellerman
Director, Investor Relations
GATX Corporation
312-621-4285
shari.hellerman@gatx.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 211 M - -
Net income 2020 179 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Yield 2020 2,83%
Capitalization 2 369 M 2 369 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,96x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 2 165
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart GATX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
GATX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GATX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 72,75 $
Last Close Price 67,77 $
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian A. Kenney Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul F. Titterton Chief Operating Officer & SVP-Rail North America
Thomas A. Ellman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Niyi A. Adedoyin Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Sutherland Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GATX CORPORATION-18.20%2 369
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-9.91%6 148
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-37.54%4 431
GRENKE AG-63.14%1 843
FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.-17.77%1 736
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC-14.94%1 423
