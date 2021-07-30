Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. GATX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GATX   US3614481030

GATX CORPORATION

(GATX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/30 01:15:45 pm
91.025 USD   -1.06%
12:54pGATX Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
07/27NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
07/26GATX : Susquehanna Upgrades GATX to Positive From Neutral; Price Target is $112
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GATX Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

07/30/2021 | 12:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per common share, payable September 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2021. This quarterly dividend is unchanged from the prior quarter.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION
GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for over 120 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898.

AVAILABILITY OF INFORMATION ON GATX'S WEBSITE
Investors and others should note that GATX routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the GATX Investor Relations website. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the GATX Investor Relations website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in GATX to review the information that it shares on www.gatx.com under the “Investor Relations” tab.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Shari Hellerman
Director, Investor Relations
GATX Corporation
312-621-4285
shari.hellerman@gatx.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about GATX CORPORATION
12:54pGATX Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
07/27NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
07/26GATX : Susquehanna Upgrades GATX to Positive From Neutral; Price Target is $112
MT
07/20GATX : Reports Growth in Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue; Raises 2021 EPS Target
MT
07/20GATX : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/20GATX : REPORTS 2021 SECOND-QUARTER RESULTS (Form 8-K)
PU
07/20GATX : Earnings Flash (GATX) GATX CORPORATION Reports Q2 EPS $1.35, vs. Street E..
MT
07/20GATX CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
07/20GATX : Earnings Flash (GATX) GATX CORPORATION Posts Q2 Revenue $317.1M, vs. Stre..
MT
07/20GATX CORPORATION : Reports 2021 Second-Quarter Results
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 264 M - -
Net income 2021 117 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
Yield 2021 2,17%
Capitalization 3 256 M 3 256 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,58x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 904
Free-Float 51,1%
Chart GATX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
GATX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GATX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 92,00 $
Average target price 105,00 $
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian A. Kenney Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas A. Ellman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Niyi A. Adedoyin Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul F. Titterton Chief Operating Officer & SVP-Rail North America
David S. Sutherland Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GATX CORPORATION9.06%3 256
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-26.53%6 705
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-11.64%5 293
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-12.24%5 251
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC23.53%2 482
GRENKE AG-4.15%2 057