    GATX   US3614481030

GATX CORPORATION

(GATX)
  Report
GATX Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

10/29/2021 | 12:54pm EDT
The board of directors of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per common share, payable Dec. 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on Dec. 15, 2021. This quarterly dividend is unchanged from the prior quarter.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for over 120 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898.

AVAILABILITY OF INFORMATION ON GATX'S WEBSITE

Investors and others should note that GATX routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the GATX Investor Relations website. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the GATX Investor Relations website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in GATX to review the information that it shares on www.gatx.com under the “Investor Relations” tab.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 253 M - -
Net income 2021 132 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,2x
Yield 2021 2,09%
Capitalization 3 389 M 3 389 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,71x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 904
Free-Float 51,2%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 95,53 $
Average target price 107,00 $
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Managers and Directors
Brian A. Kenney Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas A. Ellman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Niyi A. Adedoyin Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul F. Titterton Chief Operating Officer & SVP-Rail North America
David S. Sutherland Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GATX CORPORATION12.15%3 309
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-19.68%7 086
BOC AVIATION LIMITED2.99%6 157
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.38%5 181
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC16.50%2 670
FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.7.48%1 941