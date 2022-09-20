GATX Corporation Announces Retirement of Deborah A. Golden, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; Board Appoints Brian L. Glassberg as Successor

Deborah A. Golden, executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX), has elected to retire effective Nov. 30, 2022. Ms. Golden joined GATX in 2006 as vice president and general counsel. Brian L. Glassberg, currently deputy general counsel of GATX, has been appointed executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary effective Dec. 1, 2022.

“Since joining GATX, Deb has been instrumental in every facet of our business,” said Robert C. Lyons, president and chief executive officer of GATX. “Her legal expertise and broad business skills contributed greatly to GATX’s success during her tenure. Importantly, Deb is one of the strongest mentors at GATX, and she has built an outstanding law department. Deb and Brian Glassberg have worked together closely for years, which will help ensure a smooth transition.”

On the promotion of Mr. Glassberg, Mr. Lyons stated, “Brian is well-positioned to assume the role of general counsel and corporate secretary. He has been a key contributor to multiple strategic initiatives at GATX over the years. Brian is highly respected by his colleagues, our customers and our partners. I am confident in his ability to lead our legal and compliance functions as GATX continues to expand globally.”

Mr. Glassberg joined GATX in 2011 as assistant general counsel and has since served in various leadership roles in the law department. As deputy general counsel, he has responsibility for corporate governance, securities and international matters in addition to overseeing and providing legal support for all North American railcar and locomotive commercial and transactional matters. Prior to joining GATX, Mr. Glassberg was a corporate attorney at Latham & Watkins, LLP. Mr. Glassberg earned his J.D. from Harvard Law School and his bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Maryland.

