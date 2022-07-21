GATX Corporation Reports 2022 Second-Quarter Results

Company increases 2022 full-year earnings guidance to $5.60 - $6.00 per diluted share
Demand for railcars remains strong across all regions
Investment volume was $314.1 million in the second quarter and totaled $684.5 million year to date
GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) today reported 2022 second-quarter net income of $2.6 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021. The 2022 second-quarter results include net negative impacts of $35.9 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, from Tax Adjustments and Other Items. The most significant item was an impairment charge associated with the Company’s planned sale of its five remaining marine vessels.
Net income for the first six months of 2022 was $78.4 million, or $2.18 per diluted share, compared to $42.0 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, in the prior year period. The 2022 year-to-date results include net negative impacts of $44.4 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, from Tax Adjustments and Other Items. The 2021 second-quarter and year-to-date results included net negative impacts of $43.1 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, from Tax Adjustments and Other Items. Details related to these items are provided in the attached Supplemental Information under Tax Adjustments and Other Items.
"Despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, the operating environment remains strong across our global railcar leasing markets," said Robert C. Lyons, president and chief executive officer of GATX. "Rail North America’s fleet utilization was 99.4% at the end of the second quarter and our renewal success rate was 87.7%. Demand for the majority of railcar types in our fleet remains robust, and absolute lease rates increased sequentially for the eighth consecutive quarter. The renewal lease rate change of GATX’s Lease Price Index was positive 18.3% for the quarter, with an average renewal term of 34 months. In this environment, our commercial team remains focused on improving lease rates while beginning to increase lease terms on many car types.
"Rail International performed well as we continued to experience increases in renewal lease rates. GATX Rail Europe and GATX Rail India expanded their fleets during the quarter while also achieving virtually full fleet utilization at quarter end. In Portfolio Management, the Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates performed as expected in the second quarter."
Mr. Lyons concluded, "Year-to-date investment volume was nearly $685 million, and we continue to take delivery of new railcars to meet customer demand worldwide. Based on current strength in the global rail markets and a robust secondary market for railcars, we are increasing our 2022 full-year earnings expectations to be in the range of $5.60 to $6.00 per diluted share, excluding any impact from Tax Adjustments and Other Items."
RAIL NORTH AMERICA
Rail North America reported segment profit of $53.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $77.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. Lower second-quarter segment profit was driven by lower gains on asset dispositions, partially offset by lower maintenance expense. Year to date 2022, Rail North America reported segment profit of $173.5 million, compared to $143.3 million in the same period of 2021. Higher 2022 year-to-date results were predominantly driven by higher gains on asset dispositions.
At June 30, 2022, Rail North America’s wholly owned fleet was comprised of approximately 111,600 cars, including approximately 10,300 boxcars. The following fleet statistics and performance discussion exclude the boxcar fleet.
Fleet utilization was 99.4% at the end of the second quarter, compared to 99.3% at the end of the prior quarter and 98.5% at the end of the second quarter of 2021. During the second quarter, the renewal lease rate change of the GATX Lease Price Index (LPI) was positive 18.3%. This compares to positive 9.3% in the prior quarter and negative 6.7% in the second quarter of 2021. The average lease renewal term for all cars included in the LPI during the second quarter was 34 months, compared to 30 months in the prior quarter and 29 months in the second quarter of 2021. Rail North America’s investment volume during the second quarter of 2022 was $253.7 million.
Additional fleet statistics, including information on the boxcar fleet, and macroeconomic data related to Rail North America’s business are provided on the last page of this press release.
RAIL INTERNATIONAL
Rail International’s segment profit was $28.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $27.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. Year to date 2022, Rail International reported segment profit of $53.2 million, compared to $49.1 million for the same period of 2021. Results in the comparative periods were favorably impacted by more railcars on lease and negatively impacted by changes in foreign currency exchange rates.
At June 30, 2022, GATX Rail Europe’s (GRE) fleet consisted of approximately 27,500 cars. Utilization was 99.9%, compared to 99.0% at the end of the prior quarter and 98.4% at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Additional fleet statistics for GRE are provided on the last page of this press release.
PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT
Portfolio Management reported segment loss of $15.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to segment profit of $12.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. Year to date 2022, segment loss was $19.6 million, compared to segment profit of $18.3 million for the same period of 2021.
Second-quarter 2022 segment results include an impairment charge of $31.5 million associated with the planned divestiture of five specialized gas vessels. These vessels represent the last assets of a legacy business activity that is not core to GATX operations. Additionally, year-to-date 2022 segment results include a net impairment charge associated with three aircraft spare engines in Russia that the Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates (RRPF) do not expect to recover, of which GATX’s share is $15.3 million. Excluding these impacts, second-quarter and year-to-date 2022 segment results increased relative to a year ago. Higher second-quarter 2022 segment results were primarily due to higher share of affiliates’ earnings from RRPF. Higher year-to-date 2022 segment results were driven by stronger marine operating results and higher share of affiliates’ earnings from RRPF.
COMPANY DESCRIPTION
At GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX), we empower our customers to propel the world forward. GATX leases transportation assets including railcars, aircraft spare engines and tank containers to customers worldwide. Our mission is to provide innovative, unparalleled service that enables our customers to transport what matters safely and sustainably while championing the well-being of our employees and communities. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30
Six Months Ended
June 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
Lease revenue
$
284.9
$
287.6
$
568.2
$
568.2
Marine operating revenue
5.2
5.1
11.4
8.7
Other revenue
22.6
24.4
49.7
46.0
Total Revenues
312.7
317.1
629.3
622.9
Expenses
Maintenance expense
70.8
76.6
145.4
150.9
Marine operating expense
3.9
5.5
8.1
10.1
Depreciation expense
90.0
91.5
179.5
180.1
Operating lease expense
9.0
10.2
18.1
21.1
Other operating expense
9.3
11.4
20.0
21.6
Selling, general and administrative expense
47.9
47.8
95.1
94.9
Total Expenses
230.9
243.0
466.2
478.7
Other Income (Expense)
Net (loss) gain on asset dispositions
(24.2
)
34.7
49.5
57.2
Interest expense, net
(51.9
)
(50.0
)
(103.1
)
(103.6
)
Other expense
(11.3
)
(8.1
)
(13.3
)
(9.4
)
Income before Income Taxes and Share of Affiliates’ Earnings
(5.6
)
50.7
96.2
88.4
Income taxes
(2.7
)
(13.6
)
(25.1
)
(22.0
)
Share of affiliates’ earnings (losses), net of taxes
10.9
(31.6
)
7.3
(24.4
)
Net Income
$
2.6
$
5.5
$
78.4
$
42.0
Share Data
Basic earnings per share
$
0.07
$
0.16
$
2.21
$
1.19
Average number of common shares
35.5
35.4
35.5
35.3
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.07
$
0.15
$
2.18
$
1.17
Average number of common shares and common share equivalents
36.0
36.0
36.0
35.9
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.52
$
0.50
$
1.04
$
1.00
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In millions)
June 30
December 31
2022
2021
Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
180.3
$
344.3
Restricted Cash
0.2
0.2
Receivables
Rent and other receivables
68.4
69.8
Finance leases (as lessor)
103.1
100.2
Less: allowance for losses
(6.2
)
(6.2
)
165.3
163.8
Operating Assets and Facilities
11,200.7
11,163.6
Less: allowance for depreciation
(3,309.8
)
(3,378.8
)
7,890.9
7,784.8
Lease Assets (as lessee)
Right-of-use assets, net of accumulated depreciation
254.4
270.7
Finance leases, net of accumulated depreciation
—
1.5
254.4
272.2
Investments in Affiliated Companies
596.5
588.4
Goodwill
115.3
123.0
Other Assets ($73.8 million and $3.8 million related to assets held for sale)
321.3
265.0
Total Assets
$
9,524.2
$
9,541.7
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses
$
166.5
$
215.8
Debt
Commercial paper and borrowings under bank credit facilities
20.0
18.1
Recourse
5,964.4
5,887.5
5,984.4
5,905.6
Lease Obligations (as lessee)
Operating leases
266.7
286.2
Finance leases
—
1.5
266.7
287.7
Deferred Income Taxes
1,005.8
1,001.0
Other Liabilities
119.3
112.4
Total Liabilities
7,542.7
7,522.5
Total Shareholders’ Equity
1,981.5
2,019.2
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
$
9,524.2
$
9,541.7
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
(In millions)
Rail
North America
Rail
International
Portfolio
Management
Other
GATX
Consolidated
Revenues
Lease revenue
$
203.0
$
66.5
$
8.2
$
7.2
$
284.9
Marine operating revenue
—
—
5.2
—
5.2
Other revenue
18.8
1.9
0.1
1.8
22.6
Total Revenues
221.8
68.4
13.5
9.0
312.7
Expenses
Maintenance expense
57.8
12.2
—
0.8
70.8
Marine operating expense
—
—
3.9
—
3.9
Depreciation expense
64.9
17.2
4.9
3.0
90.0
Operating lease expense
9.0
—
—
—
9.0
Other operating expense
5.9
2.1
0.6
0.7
9.3
Total Expenses
137.6
31.5
9.4
4.5
183.0
Other Income (Expense)
Net gain (loss) on asset dispositions
5.1
1.4
(30.8
)
0.1
(24.2
)
Interest expense, net
(34.9
)
(11.1
)
(4.6
)
(1.3
)
(51.9
)
Other (expense) income
(1.3
)
1.1
—
(11.1
)
(11.3
)
Share of affiliates’ pre-tax earnings
—
—
15.6
—
15.6
Segment profit (loss)
$
53.1
$
28.3
$
(15.7
)
$
(7.8
)
$
57.9
Less:
Selling, general and administrative expense
47.9
Income taxes (includes $4.7 related to affiliates’ earnings)
7.4
Net income
$
2.6
Selected Data:
Investment volume
$
253.7
$
48.8
$
—
$
11.6
$
314.1
Net Gain on Asset Dispositions
Asset Remarketing Income:
Net gains on disposition of owned assets
$
1.2
$
0.3
$
—
$
0.1
$
1.6
Residual sharing income
0.1
—
0.7
—
0.8
Non-remarketing net gains (1)
3.8
1.1
—
—
4.9
Asset impairments
—
—
(31.5
)
—
(31.5
)
$
5.1
$
1.4
$
(30.8
)
$
0.1
$
(24.2
)
__________
(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
(In millions)
Rail
North America
Rail
International
Portfolio
Management
Other
GATX
Consolidated
Revenues
Lease revenue
$
204.2
$
69.0
$
8.3
$
6.1
$
287.6
Marine operating revenue
—
—
5.1
—
5.1
Other revenue
19.2
2.7
0.2
2.3
24.4
Total Revenues
223.4
71.7
13.6
8.4
317.1
Expenses
Maintenance expense
61.5
14.2
—
0.9
76.6
Marine operating expense
—
—
5.5
—
5.5
Depreciation expense
65.2
18.4
5.0
2.9
91.5
Operating lease expense
10.2
—
—
—
10.2
Other operating expense
8.4
1.7
0.4
0.9
11.4
Total Expenses
145.3
34.3
10.9
4.7
195.2
Other Income (Expense)
Net gain on asset dispositions
33.1
0.8
0.5
0.3
34.7
Interest expense, net
(32.6
)
(11.1
)
(4.4
)
(1.9
)
(50.0
)
Other (expense) income
(1.0
)
0.2
—
(7.3
)
(8.1
)
Share of affiliates’ pre-tax earnings
—
—
13.4
—
13.4
Segment profit (loss)
$
77.6
$
27.3
$
12.2
$
(5.2
)
$
111.9
Less:
Selling, general and administrative expense
47.8
Income taxes (includes $45.0 related to affiliates’ earnings)
58.6
Net income
$
5.5
Selected Data:
Investment volume
$
106.4
$
40.8
$
0.5
$
6.2
$
153.9
Net Gain on Asset Dispositions
Asset Remarketing Income:
Net gains on disposition of owned assets
$
31.5
$
0.4
$
—
$
0.3
$
32.2
Residual sharing income
0.5
—
0.5
—
1.0
Non-remarketing net gains (1)
1.1
0.4
—
—
1.5
$
33.1
$
0.8
$
0.5
$
0.3
$
34.7
__________
(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
(In millions)
Rail
North America
Rail
International
Portfolio
Management
Other
GATX
Consolidated
Revenues
Lease revenue
$
403.7
$
134.1
$
16.5
$
13.9
$
568.2
Marine operating revenue
—
—
11.4
—
11.4
Other revenue
41.8
4.2
0.1
3.6
49.7
Total Revenues
445.5
138.3
28.0
17.5
629.3
Expenses
Maintenance expense
117.7
26.2
—
1.5
145.4
Marine operating expense
—
—
8.1
—
8.1
Depreciation expense
128.4
35.2
9.9
6.0
179.5
Operating lease expense
18.1
—
—
—
18.1
Other operating expense
13.2
4.5
1.1
1.2
20.0
Total Expenses
277.4
65.9
19.1
8.7
371.1
Other Income (Expense)
Net gain (loss) on asset dispositions
76.7
2.4
(29.9
)
0.3
49.5
Interest expense, net
(69.3
)
(22.3
)
(9.3
)
(2.2
)
(103.1
)
Other (expense) income
(2.0
)
0.7
(0.1
)
(11.9
)
(13.3
)
Share of affiliates’ pre-tax earnings
—
—
10.8
—
10.8
Segment profit (loss)
$
173.5
$
53.2
$
(19.6
)
$
(5.0
)
$
202.1
Less:
Selling, general and administrative expense
95.1
Income taxes (includes $3.5 related to affiliates’ earnings)
28.6
Net income
$
78.4
Selected Data:
Investment volume
$
534.1
$
127.7
$
—
$
22.7
$
684.5
Net Gain on Asset Dispositions
Asset Remarketing Income:
Net gains on disposition of owned assets
$
65.6
$
0.7
$
—
$
0.2
$
66.5
Residual sharing income
2.1
—
1.6
—
3.7
Non-remarketing net gains (1)
9.0
1.7
—
0.1
10.8
Asset impairments
—
—
(31.5
)
—
(31.5
)
$
76.7
$
2.4
$
(29.9
)
$
0.3
$
49.5
__________
(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
(In millions)
Rail
North America
Rail
International
Portfolio
Management
Other
GATX
Consolidated
Revenues
Lease revenue
$
411.0
$
135.9
$
11.6
$
9.7
$
568.2
Marine operating revenue
—
—
8.7
—
8.7
Other revenue
37.0
5.2
0.4
3.4
46.0
Total Revenues
448.0
141.1
20.7
13.1
622.9
Expenses
Maintenance expense
119.9
29.6
—
1.4
150.9
Marine operating expense
—
—
10.1
—
10.1
Depreciation expense
130.9
36.7
7.7
4.8
180.1
Operating lease expense
21.1
—
—
—
21.1
Other operating expense
16.0
3.7
0.6
1.3
21.6
Total Expenses
287.9
70.0
18.4
7.5
383.8
Other Income (Expense)
Net gain on asset dispositions
54.6
1.1
1.1
0.4
57.2
Interest expense, net
(69.6
)
(23.3
)
(7.5
)
(3.2
)
(103.6
)
Other (expense) income
(1.8
)
0.2
—
(7.8
)
(9.4
)
Share of affiliates’ pre-tax earnings
—
—
22.4
—
22.4
Segment profit (loss)
$
143.3
$
49.1
$
18.3
$
(5.0
)
$
205.7
Less:
Selling, general and administrative expense
94.9
Income taxes (includes $46.8 related to affiliates’ earnings)
68.8
Net income
$
42.0
Selected Data:
Investment volume
$
215.5
$
85.2
$
353.0
$
9.7
$
663.4
Net Gain on Asset Dispositions
Asset Remarketing Income:
Net gains on disposition of owned assets
$
47.8
$
0.4
$
—
$
0.3
$
48.5
Residual sharing income
0.6
—
1.1
—
1.7
Non-remarketing net gains (1)
6.2
0.7
—
0.1
7.0
$
54.6
$
1.1
$
1.1
$
0.4
$
57.2
__________
(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(In millions, except per share data)
Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items on Net Income(1)
Three Months Ended
June 30
Six Months Ended
June 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (GAAP)
$
2.6
$
5.5
$
78.4
$
42.0
Adjustments attributable to consolidated pre-tax income:
Specialized Gas Vessels impairment at Portfolio Management (2)
31.5
—
31.5
—
Environmental remediation costs (3)
5.9
—
5.9
—
Debt extinguishment costs (4)
—
4.5
—
4.5
Total adjustments attributable to consolidated pre-tax income
$
37.4
$
4.5
$
37.4
$
4.5
Income taxes thereon, based on applicable effective tax rate
$
(1.5
)
$
(1.1
)
$
(1.5
)
$
(1.1
)
Other income tax adjustments attributable to consolidated income:
Income tax rate change (5)
—
—
(3.0
)
—
Total other income tax adjustments attributable to consolidated income
—
—
(3.0
)
—
Adjustments attributable to affiliates’ earnings, net of taxes:
Aircraft spare engine impairment at RRPF (6)
—
—
11.5
—
Income tax rate change (7)
—
39.7
—
39.7
Total adjustments attributable to affiliates’ earnings, net of taxes
—
39.7
11.5
39.7
Net income, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP)
$
38.5
$
48.6
$
122.8
$
85.1
Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items on Diluted Earnings per Share(1)
Three Months Ended
June 30
Six Months Ended
June 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.07
$
0.15
$
2.18
$
1.17
Diluted earnings per share, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP)
$
1.07
$
1.35
$
3.41
$
2.37
_________
(1)
In addition to financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, we compute certain financial measures using non-GAAP components. Specifically, we exclude the effects of certain tax adjustments and other items for purposes of presenting net income and diluted earnings per share because we believe these items are not attributable to our business operations. Management utilizes net income, excluding tax adjustments and other items, when analyzing financial performance because such amounts reflect the underlying operating results that are within management’s ability to influence. Accordingly, we believe presenting this information provides investors and other users of our financial statements with meaningful supplemental information for purposes of analyzing year-to-year financial performance on a comparable basis and assessing trends.
(2)
In the second quarter of 2022, we made the decision to sell the Specialized Gas Vessels. As a result, we recorded losses associated with the impairments of these assets.
(3)
Reserve recorded as part of an executed agreement for anticipated remediation costs at a previously owned property, sold in 1974.
(4)
Write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs associated with the early redemption of our $150 million 5.625% Senior Notes due 2066.
(5)
Deferred income tax adjustment due to an enacted corporate income tax rate reduction in Austria in 2022.
(6)
Impairment losses related to aircraft spare engines in Russia that RRPF does not expect to recover.
(7)
Deferred income tax adjustment due to an enacted corporate income tax rate increase in the United Kingdom in 2021.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(In millions, except leverage)
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
Total Assets, Excluding Cash, by Segment
Rail North America
$
6,347.2
$
6,183.7
$
6,101.6
$
5,976.8
$
5,916.3
Rail International
1,634.5
1,677.9
1,689.2
1,672.2
1,695.8
Portfolio Management
1,010.3
1,031.5
1,040.0
1,019.6
1,023.2
Other
351.7
366.0
366.4
351.5
347.1
Total Assets, excluding cash
$
9,343.7
$
9,259.1
$
9,197.2
$
9,020.1
$
8,982.4
Debt and Lease Obligations, Net of Unrestricted Cash
Unrestricted cash
$
(180.3
)
$
(649.3
)
$
(344.3
)
$
(566.0
)
$
(417.9
)
Commercial paper and bank credit facilities
20.0
18.6
18.1
20.7
17.9
Recourse debt
5,964.4
6,256.9
5,887.5
6,029.8
5,803.1
Operating lease obligations
266.7
273.4
286.2
292.1
298.7
Finance lease obligations
—
—
1.5
—
43.6
Total debt and lease obligations, net of unrestricted cash
$
6,070.8
$
5,899.6
$
5,849.0
$
5,776.6
$
5,745.4
Shareholders’ Equity
$
1,981.5
$
2,060.8
$
2,019.2
$
1,976.9
$
1,971.4
Recourse Leverage (1)
3.1
2.9
2.9
2.9
2.9
_________
(1) Calculated as total recourse debt / shareholder’s equity.
Reconciliation of Total Assets to Total Assets, Excluding Cash
Total Assets
$
9,524.2
$
9,908.6
$
9,541.7
$
9,586.3
$
9,400.5
Less: cash
(180.5
)
(649.5
)
(344.5
)
(566.2
)
(418.1
)
Total Assets, excluding cash
$
9,343.7
$
9,259.1
$
9,197.2
$
9,020.1
$
8,982.4
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(Continued)
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
Rail North America Statistics
Lease Price Index (LPI) (1)
Average renewal lease rate change
18.3
%
9.3
%
(0.7
) %
(8.1
) %
(6.7
) %
Average renewal term (months)
34
30
37
32
29
Fleet Rollforward (2)
Beginning balance
100,452
101,570
101,341
102,144
102,903
Cars added
1,414
943
959
742
693
Cars scrapped
(594
)
(547
)
(358
)
(947
)
(770
)
Cars sold
—
(1,514
)
(372
)
(598
)
(682
)
Ending balance
101,272
100,452
101,570
101,341
102,144
Utilization
99.4
%
99.3
%
99.2
%
99.2
%
98.5
%
Average active railcars
100,079
100,253
100,658
100,467
100,722
Boxcar Fleet Rollforward
Beginning balance
10,283
12,946
12,809
12,659
13,880
Cars added
85
352
421
277
193
Cars scrapped
64
(109
)
(184
)
(127
)
(115
)
Cars sold
(117
)
(2,906
)
(100
)
—
(1,299
)
Ending balance
10,315
10,283
12,946
12,809
12,659
Utilization
99.9
%
99.8
%
99.7
%
98.4
%
97.1
%
Average active railcars
10,239
10,856
12,747
12,432
12,888
Rail Europe Statistics
Fleet Rollforward
Beginning balance
27,192
27,109
26,840
26,727
26,498
Cars added
347
225
333
213
359
Cars scrapped/sold
(69
)
(142
)
(64
)
(100
)
(130
)
Ending balance
27,470
27,192
27,109
26,840
26,727
Utilization
99.9
%
99.0
%
98.7
%
98.1
%
98.4
%
Average active railcars
27,158
26,850
26,562
26,310
26,156
Rail North America Industry Statistics
Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Index (3)
80.0
%
79.9
%
76.3
%
75.2
%
75.6
%
Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (excl. intermodal) (4)
(0.1
) %
2.6
%
6.6
%
7.9
%
9.4
%
Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (chemical) (4)
4.9
%
9.4
%
5.6
%
5.6
%
5.9
%
Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (petroleum) (4)
(13.1
) %
(15.3
) %
(4.5
) %
(3.6
) %
(4.3
) %
Production Backlog at Railcar Manufacturers (5)
n/a (6)
46,208
42,993
37,779
37,470
_________
(1)
GATX’s Lease Price Index (LPI) is an internally-generated business indicator that measures lease rate pricing on renewals for our North American railcar fleet, excluding boxcars. GATX calculates the index using the weighted-average lease rate for a group of railcar types that GATX believes best represents its overall North American fleet, excluding boxcars. The average renewal lease rate change is reported as the percentage change between the average renewal lease rate and the average expiring lease rate, weighted by fleet composition. The average renewal lease term is reported in months and reflects the average renewal lease term of railcar types in the LPI, weighted by fleet composition.
(2)
Excludes boxcar fleet.
(3)
As reported and revised by the Federal Reserve.
(4)
As reported by the Association of American Railroads (AAR).
(5)
As reported by the Railway Supply Institute (RSI).
(6)
Not available, not published as of the date of this release.