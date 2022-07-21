GATX Corporation Reports 2022 Second-Quarter Results 07/21/2022 | 08:38am EDT Send by mail :

Demand for railcars remains strong across all regions

Investment volume was $314.1 million in the second quarter and totaled $684.5 million year to date GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) today reported 2022 second-quarter net income of $2.6 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021. The 2022 second-quarter results include net negative impacts of $35.9 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, from Tax Adjustments and Other Items. The most significant item was an impairment charge associated with the Company’s planned sale of its five remaining marine vessels. Net income for the first six months of 2022 was $78.4 million, or $2.18 per diluted share, compared to $42.0 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, in the prior year period. The 2022 year-to-date results include net negative impacts of $44.4 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, from Tax Adjustments and Other Items. The 2021 second-quarter and year-to-date results included net negative impacts of $43.1 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, from Tax Adjustments and Other Items. Details related to these items are provided in the attached Supplemental Information under Tax Adjustments and Other Items. "Despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, the operating environment remains strong across our global railcar leasing markets," said Robert C. Lyons, president and chief executive officer of GATX. "Rail North America’s fleet utilization was 99.4% at the end of the second quarter and our renewal success rate was 87.7%. Demand for the majority of railcar types in our fleet remains robust, and absolute lease rates increased sequentially for the eighth consecutive quarter. The renewal lease rate change of GATX’s Lease Price Index was positive 18.3% for the quarter, with an average renewal term of 34 months. In this environment, our commercial team remains focused on improving lease rates while beginning to increase lease terms on many car types. "Rail International performed well as we continued to experience increases in renewal lease rates. GATX Rail Europe and GATX Rail India expanded their fleets during the quarter while also achieving virtually full fleet utilization at quarter end. In Portfolio Management, the Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates performed as expected in the second quarter." Mr. Lyons concluded, "Year-to-date investment volume was nearly $685 million, and we continue to take delivery of new railcars to meet customer demand worldwide. Based on current strength in the global rail markets and a robust secondary market for railcars, we are increasing our 2022 full-year earnings expectations to be in the range of $5.60 to $6.00 per diluted share, excluding any impact from Tax Adjustments and Other Items." RAIL NORTH AMERICA Rail North America reported segment profit of $53.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $77.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. Lower second-quarter segment profit was driven by lower gains on asset dispositions, partially offset by lower maintenance expense. Year to date 2022, Rail North America reported segment profit of $173.5 million, compared to $143.3 million in the same period of 2021. Higher 2022 year-to-date results were predominantly driven by higher gains on asset dispositions. At June 30, 2022, Rail North America’s wholly owned fleet was comprised of approximately 111,600 cars, including approximately 10,300 boxcars. The following fleet statistics and performance discussion exclude the boxcar fleet. Fleet utilization was 99.4% at the end of the second quarter, compared to 99.3% at the end of the prior quarter and 98.5% at the end of the second quarter of 2021. During the second quarter, the renewal lease rate change of the GATX Lease Price Index (LPI) was positive 18.3%. This compares to positive 9.3% in the prior quarter and negative 6.7% in the second quarter of 2021. The average lease renewal term for all cars included in the LPI during the second quarter was 34 months, compared to 30 months in the prior quarter and 29 months in the second quarter of 2021. Rail North America’s investment volume during the second quarter of 2022 was $253.7 million. Additional fleet statistics, including information on the boxcar fleet, and macroeconomic data related to Rail North America’s business are provided on the last page of this press release. RAIL INTERNATIONAL Rail International’s segment profit was $28.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $27.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. Year to date 2022, Rail International reported segment profit of $53.2 million, compared to $49.1 million for the same period of 2021. Results in the comparative periods were favorably impacted by more railcars on lease and negatively impacted by changes in foreign currency exchange rates. At June 30, 2022, GATX Rail Europe’s (GRE) fleet consisted of approximately 27,500 cars. Utilization was 99.9%, compared to 99.0% at the end of the prior quarter and 98.4% at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Additional fleet statistics for GRE are provided on the last page of this press release. PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT Portfolio Management reported segment loss of $15.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to segment profit of $12.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. Year to date 2022, segment loss was $19.6 million, compared to segment profit of $18.3 million for the same period of 2021. Second-quarter 2022 segment results include an impairment charge of $31.5 million associated with the planned divestiture of five specialized gas vessels. These vessels represent the last assets of a legacy business activity that is not core to GATX operations. Additionally, year-to-date 2022 segment results include a net impairment charge associated with three aircraft spare engines in Russia that the Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates (RRPF) do not expect to recover, of which GATX’s share is $15.3 million. Excluding these impacts, second-quarter and year-to-date 2022 segment results increased relative to a year ago. Higher second-quarter 2022 segment results were primarily due to higher share of affiliates’ earnings from RRPF. Higher year-to-date 2022 segment results were driven by stronger marine operating results and higher share of affiliates’ earnings from RRPF. COMPANY DESCRIPTION At GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX), we empower our customers to propel the world forward. GATX leases transportation assets including railcars, aircraft spare engines and tank containers to customers worldwide. exposure to damages, fines, criminal and civil penalties, and reputational harm arising from a negative outcome in litigation, including claims arising from an accident involving our transportation assets

inability to maintain our transportation assets on lease at satisfactory rates due to oversupply of assets in the market or other changes in supply and demand

a significant decline in customer demand for our transportation assets or services, including as a result of: weak macroeconomic conditions weak market conditions in our customers’ businesses adverse changes in the price of, or demand for, commodities changes in railroad operations, efficiency, pricing and service offerings, including those related to "precision scheduled railroading" changes in, or disruptions to, supply chains availability of pipelines, trucks, and other alternative modes of transportation changes in conditions affecting the aviation industry, including reduced demand for air travel, geographic exposure and customer concentrations other operational or commercial needs or decisions of our customers customers’ desire to buy, rather than lease, our transportation assets

higher costs associated with increased assignments of our transportation assets following non-renewal of leases, customer defaults, and compliance maintenance programs or other maintenance initiatives

events having an adverse impact on assets, customers, or regions where we have a concentrated investment exposure

financial and operational risks associated with long-term purchase commitments for transportation assets

reduced opportunities to generate asset remarketing income inability to successfully consummate and manage ongoing acquisition and divestiture activities

reliance on Rolls-Royce in connection with our aircraft spare engine leasing businesses, and the risks that certain factors that adversely affect Rolls-Royce could have an adverse effect on our businesses

fluctuations in foreign exchange rates

inflation and deflation

failure to successfully negotiate collective bargaining agreements with the unions representing a substantial portion of our employees

asset impairment charges we may be required to recognize

deterioration of conditions in the capital markets, reductions in our credit ratings, or increases in our financing costs

changes in banks’ inter-lending rate reporting practices and the phasing out of LIBOR

competitive factors in our primary markets, including competitors with significantly lower costs of capital

risks related to our international operations and expansion into new geographic markets, including laws, regulations, tariffs, taxes, treaties or trade barriers affecting our activities in the countries where we do business

changes in, or failure to comply with, laws, rules, and regulations

U.S. and global political conditions, including the ongoing military action between Russia and Ukraine

inability to obtain cost-effective insurance

environmental liabilities and remediation costs

potential obsolescence of our assets

inadequate allowances to cover credit losses in our portfolio

operational, functional and regulatory risks associated with severe weather events, climate change and natural disasters

inability to maintain and secure our information technology infrastructure from cybersecurity threats and related disruption of our business

changes in assumptions, increases in funding requirements or investment losses in our pension and post-retirement plans

inability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Lease revenue $ 284.9 $ 287.6 $ 568.2 $ 568.2 Marine operating revenue 5.2 5.1 11.4 8.7 Other revenue 22.6 24.4 49.7 46.0 Total Revenues 312.7 317.1 629.3 622.9 Expenses Maintenance expense 70.8 76.6 145.4 150.9 Marine operating expense 3.9 5.5 8.1 10.1 Depreciation expense 90.0 91.5 179.5 180.1 Operating lease expense 9.0 10.2 18.1 21.1 Other operating expense 9.3 11.4 20.0 21.6 Selling, general and administrative expense 47.9 47.8 95.1 94.9 Total Expenses 230.9 243.0 466.2 478.7 Other Income (Expense) Net (loss) gain on asset dispositions (24.2 ) 34.7 49.5 57.2 Interest expense, net (51.9 ) (50.0 ) (103.1 ) (103.6 ) Other expense (11.3 ) (8.1 ) (13.3 ) (9.4 ) Income before Income Taxes and Share of Affiliates’ Earnings (5.6 ) 50.7 96.2 88.4 Income taxes (2.7 ) (13.6 ) (25.1 ) (22.0 ) Share of affiliates’ earnings (losses), net of taxes 10.9 (31.6 ) 7.3 (24.4 ) Net Income $ 2.6 $ 5.5 $ 78.4 $ 42.0 Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 0.07 $ 0.16 $ 2.21 $ 1.19 Average number of common shares 35.5 35.4 35.5 35.3 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.07 $ 0.15 $ 2.18 $ 1.17 Average number of common shares and common share equivalents 36.0 36.0 36.0 35.9 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.50 $ 1.04 $ 1.00 GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In millions) June 30 December 31 2022 2021 Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 180.3 $ 344.3 Restricted Cash 0.2 0.2 Receivables Rent and other receivables 68.4 69.8 Finance leases (as lessor) 103.1 100.2 Less: allowance for losses (6.2 ) (6.2 ) 165.3 163.8 Operating Assets and Facilities 11,200.7 11,163.6 Less: allowance for depreciation (3,309.8 ) (3,378.8 ) 7,890.9 7,784.8 Lease Assets (as lessee) Right-of-use assets, net of accumulated depreciation 254.4 270.7 Finance leases, net of accumulated depreciation — 1.5 254.4 272.2 Investments in Affiliated Companies 596.5 588.4 Goodwill 115.3 123.0 Other Assets ($73.8 million and $3.8 million related to assets held for sale) 321.3 265.0 Total Assets $ 9,524.2 $ 9,541.7 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 166.5 $ 215.8 Debt Commercial paper and borrowings under bank credit facilities 20.0 18.1 Recourse 5,964.4 5,887.5 5,984.4 5,905.6 Lease Obligations (as lessee) Operating leases 266.7 286.2 Finance leases — 1.5 266.7 287.7 Deferred Income Taxes 1,005.8 1,001.0 Other Liabilities 119.3 112.4 Total Liabilities 7,542.7 7,522.5 Total Shareholders’ Equity 1,981.5 2,019.2 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 9,524.2 $ 9,541.7 GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In millions) Rail

North America Rail

International Portfolio

Management Other GATX

Consolidated Revenues Lease revenue $ 203.0 $ 66.5 $ 8.2 $ 7.2 $ 284.9 Marine operating revenue — — 5.2 — 5.2 Other revenue 18.8 1.9 0.1 1.8 22.6 Total Revenues 221.8 68.4 13.5 9.0 312.7 Expenses Maintenance expense 57.8 12.2 — 0.8 70.8 Marine operating expense — — 3.9 — 3.9 Depreciation expense 64.9 17.2 4.9 3.0 90.0 Operating lease expense 9.0 — — — 9.0 Other operating expense 5.9 2.1 0.6 0.7 9.3 Total Expenses 137.6 31.5 9.4 4.5 183.0 Other Income (Expense) Net gain (loss) on asset dispositions 5.1 1.4 (30.8 ) 0.1 (24.2 ) Interest expense, net (34.9 ) (11.1 ) (4.6 ) (1.3 ) (51.9 ) Other (expense) income (1.3 ) 1.1 — (11.1 ) (11.3 ) Share of affiliates’ pre-tax earnings — — 15.6 — 15.6 Segment profit (loss) $ 53.1 $ 28.3 $ (15.7 ) $ (7.8 ) $ 57.9 Less: Selling, general and administrative expense 47.9 Income taxes (includes $4.7 related to affiliates’ earnings) 7.4 Net income $ 2.6 Selected Data: Investment volume $ 253.7 $ 48.8 $ — $ 11.6 $ 314.1 Net Gain on Asset Dispositions Asset Remarketing Income: Net gains on disposition of owned assets $ 1.2 $ 0.3 $ — $ 0.1 $ 1.6 Residual sharing income 0.1 — 0.7 — 0.8 Non-remarketing net gains (1) 3.8 1.1 — — 4.9 Asset impairments — — (31.5 ) — (31.5 ) $ 5.1 $ 1.4 $ (30.8 ) $ 0.1 $ (24.2 ) __________ (1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars. GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (In millions) Rail

North America Rail

International Portfolio

Management Other GATX

Consolidated Revenues Lease revenue $ 204.2 $ 69.0 $ 8.3 $ 6.1 $ 287.6 Marine operating revenue — — 5.1 — 5.1 Other revenue 19.2 2.7 0.2 2.3 24.4 Total Revenues 223.4 71.7 13.6 8.4 317.1 Expenses Maintenance expense 61.5 14.2 — 0.9 76.6 Marine operating expense — — 5.5 — 5.5 Depreciation expense 65.2 18.4 5.0 2.9 91.5 Operating lease expense 10.2 — — — 10.2 Other operating expense 8.4 1.7 0.4 0.9 11.4 Total Expenses 145.3 34.3 10.9 4.7 195.2 Other Income (Expense) Net gain on asset dispositions 33.1 0.8 0.5 0.3 34.7 Interest expense, net (32.6 ) (11.1 ) (4.4 ) (1.9 ) (50.0 ) Other (expense) income (1.0 ) 0.2 — (7.3 ) (8.1 ) Share of affiliates’ pre-tax earnings — — 13.4 — 13.4 Segment profit (loss) $ 77.6 $ 27.3 $ 12.2 $ (5.2 ) $ 111.9 Less: Selling, general and administrative expense 47.8 Income taxes (includes $45.0 related to affiliates’ earnings) 58.6 Net income $ 5.5 Selected Data: Investment volume $ 106.4 $ 40.8 $ 0.5 $ 6.2 $ 153.9 Net Gain on Asset Dispositions Asset Remarketing Income: Net gains on disposition of owned assets $ 31.5 $ 0.4 $ — $ 0.3 $ 32.2 Residual sharing income 0.5 — 0.5 — 1.0 Non-remarketing net gains (1) 1.1 0.4 — — 1.5 $ 33.1 $ 0.8 $ 0.5 $ 0.3 $ 34.7 __________ (1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars. GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In millions) Rail

North America Rail

International Portfolio

Management Other GATX

Consolidated Revenues Lease revenue $ 403.7 $ 134.1 $ 16.5 $ 13.9 $ 568.2 Marine operating revenue — — 11.4 — 11.4 Other revenue 41.8 4.2 0.1 3.6 49.7 Total Revenues 445.5 138.3 28.0 17.5 629.3 Expenses Maintenance expense 117.7 26.2 — 1.5 145.4 Marine operating expense — — 8.1 — 8.1 Depreciation expense 128.4 35.2 9.9 6.0 179.5 Operating lease expense 18.1 — — — 18.1 Other operating expense 13.2 4.5 1.1 1.2 20.0 Total Expenses 277.4 65.9 19.1 8.7 371.1 Other Income (Expense) Net gain (loss) on asset dispositions 76.7 2.4 (29.9 ) 0.3 49.5 Interest expense, net (69.3 ) (22.3 ) (9.3 ) (2.2 ) (103.1 ) Other (expense) income (2.0 ) 0.7 (0.1 ) (11.9 ) (13.3 ) Share of affiliates’ pre-tax earnings — — 10.8 — 10.8 Segment profit (loss) $ 173.5 $ 53.2 $ (19.6 ) $ (5.0 ) $ 202.1 Less: Selling, general and administrative expense 95.1 Income taxes (includes $3.5 related to affiliates’ earnings) 28.6 Net income $ 78.4 Selected Data: Investment volume $ 534.1 $ 127.7 $ — $ 22.7 $ 684.5 Net Gain on Asset Dispositions Asset Remarketing Income: Net gains on disposition of owned assets $ 65.6 $ 0.7 $ — $ 0.2 $ 66.5 Residual sharing income 2.1 — 1.6 — 3.7 Non-remarketing net gains (1) 9.0 1.7 — 0.1 10.8 Asset impairments — — (31.5 ) — (31.5 ) $ 76.7 $ 2.4 $ (29.9 ) $ 0.3 $ 49.5 __________ (1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars. GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (In millions) Rail

North America Rail

International Portfolio

Management Other GATX

Consolidated Revenues Lease revenue $ 411.0 $ 135.9 $ 11.6 $ 9.7 $ 568.2 Marine operating revenue — — 8.7 — 8.7 Other revenue 37.0 5.2 0.4 3.4 46.0 Total Revenues 448.0 141.1 20.7 13.1 622.9 Expenses Maintenance expense 119.9 29.6 — 1.4 150.9 Marine operating expense — — 10.1 — 10.1 Depreciation expense 130.9 36.7 7.7 4.8 180.1 Operating lease expense 21.1 — — — 21.1 Other operating expense 16.0 3.7 0.6 1.3 21.6 Total Expenses 287.9 70.0 18.4 7.5 383.8 Other Income (Expense) Net gain on asset dispositions 54.6 1.1 1.1 0.4 57.2 Interest expense, net (69.6 ) (23.3 ) (7.5 ) (3.2 ) (103.6 ) Other (expense) income (1.8 ) 0.2 — (7.8 ) (9.4 ) Share of affiliates’ pre-tax earnings — — 22.4 — 22.4 Segment profit (loss) $ 143.3 $ 49.1 $ 18.3 $ (5.0 ) $ 205.7 Less: Selling, general and administrative expense 94.9 Income taxes (includes $46.8 related to affiliates’ earnings) 68.8 Net income $ 42.0 Selected Data: Investment volume $ 215.5 $ 85.2 $ 353.0 $ 9.7 $ 663.4 Net Gain on Asset Dispositions Asset Remarketing Income: Net gains on disposition of owned assets $ 47.8 $ 0.4 $ — $ 0.3 $ 48.5 Residual sharing income 0.6 — 1.1 — 1.7 Non-remarketing net gains (1) 6.2 0.7 — 0.1 7.0 $ 54.6 $ 1.1 $ 1.1 $ 0.4 $ 57.2 __________ (1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars. GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In millions, except per share data) Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items on Net Income(1) Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (GAAP) $ 2.6 $ 5.5 $ 78.4 $ 42.0 Adjustments attributable to consolidated pre-tax income: Specialized Gas Vessels impairment at Portfolio Management (2) 31.5 — 31.5 — Environmental remediation costs (3) 5.9 — 5.9 — Debt extinguishment costs (4) — 4.5 — 4.5 Total adjustments attributable to consolidated pre-tax income $ 37.4 $ 4.5 $ 37.4 $ 4.5 Income taxes thereon, based on applicable effective tax rate $ (1.5 ) $ (1.1 ) $ (1.5 ) $ (1.1 ) Other income tax adjustments attributable to consolidated income: Income tax rate change (5) — — (3.0 ) — Total other income tax adjustments attributable to consolidated income — — (3.0 ) — Adjustments attributable to affiliates’ earnings, net of taxes: Aircraft spare engine impairment at RRPF (6) — — 11.5 — Income tax rate change (7) — 39.7 — 39.7 Total adjustments attributable to affiliates’ earnings, net of taxes — 39.7 11.5 39.7 Net income, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP) $ 38.5 $ 48.6 $ 122.8 $ 85.1 Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items on Diluted Earnings per Share(1) Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.07 $ 0.15 $ 2.18 $ 1.17 Diluted earnings per share, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP) $ 1.07 $ 1.35 $ 3.41 $ 2.37 _________ (1) In addition to financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, we compute certain financial measures using non-GAAP components. Specifically, we exclude the effects of certain tax adjustments and other items for purposes of presenting net income and diluted earnings per share because we believe these items are not attributable to our business operations. Management utilizes net income, excluding tax adjustments and other items, when analyzing financial performance because such amounts reflect the underlying operating results that are within management’s ability to influence. Accordingly, we believe presenting this information provides investors and other users of our financial statements with meaningful supplemental information for purposes of analyzing year-to-year financial performance on a comparable basis and assessing trends. (2) In the second quarter of 2022, we made the decision to sell the Specialized Gas Vessels. As a result, we recorded losses associated with the impairments of these assets. (3) Reserve recorded as part of an executed agreement for anticipated remediation costs at a previously owned property, sold in 1974. (4) Write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs associated with the early redemption of our $150 million 5.625% Senior Notes due 2066. (5) Deferred income tax adjustment due to an enacted corporate income tax rate reduction in Austria in 2022. (6) Impairment losses related to aircraft spare engines in Russia that RRPF does not expect to recover. (7) Deferred income tax adjustment due to an enacted corporate income tax rate increase in the United Kingdom in 2021. GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In millions, except leverage) 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Total Assets, Excluding Cash, by Segment Rail North America $ 6,347.2 $ 6,183.7 $ 6,101.6 $ 5,976.8 $ 5,916.3 Rail International 1,634.5 1,677.9 1,689.2 1,672.2 1,695.8 Portfolio Management 1,010.3 1,031.5 1,040.0 1,019.6 1,023.2 Other 351.7 366.0 366.4 351.5 347.1 Total Assets, excluding cash $ 9,343.7 $ 9,259.1 $ 9,197.2 $ 9,020.1 $ 8,982.4 Debt and Lease Obligations, Net of Unrestricted Cash Unrestricted cash $ (180.3 ) $ (649.3 ) $ (344.3 ) $ (566.0 ) $ (417.9 ) Commercial paper and bank credit facilities 20.0 18.6 18.1 20.7 17.9 Recourse debt 5,964.4 6,256.9 5,887.5 6,029.8 5,803.1 Operating lease obligations 266.7 273.4 286.2 292.1 298.7 Finance lease obligations — — 1.5 — 43.6 Total debt and lease obligations, net of unrestricted cash $ 6,070.8 $ 5,899.6 $ 5,849.0 $ 5,776.6 $ 5,745.4 Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,981.5 $ 2,060.8 $ 2,019.2 $ 1,976.9 $ 1,971.4 Recourse Leverage (1) 3.1 2.9 2.9 2.9 2.9 _________ (1) Calculated as total recourse debt / shareholder’s equity. Reconciliation of Total Assets to Total Assets, Excluding Cash Total Assets $ 9,524.2 $ 9,908.6 $ 9,541.7 $ 9,586.3 $ 9,400.5 Less: cash (180.5 ) (649.5 ) (344.5 ) (566.2 ) (418.1 ) Total Assets, excluding cash $ 9,343.7 $ 9,259.1 $ 9,197.2 $ 9,020.1 $ 8,982.4 GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (Continued) 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Rail North America Statistics Lease Price Index (LPI) (1) Average renewal lease rate change 18.3 % 9.3 % (0.7 ) % (8.1 ) % (6.7 ) % Average renewal term (months) 34 30 37 32 29 Fleet Rollforward (2) Beginning balance 100,452 101,570 101,341 102,144 102,903 Cars added 1,414 943 959 742 693 Cars scrapped (594 ) (547 ) (358 ) (947 ) (770 ) Cars sold — (1,514 ) (372 ) (598 ) (682 ) Ending balance 101,272 100,452 101,570 101,341 102,144 Utilization 99.4 % 99.3 % 99.2 % 99.2 % 98.5 % Average active railcars 100,079 100,253 100,658 100,467 100,722 Boxcar Fleet Rollforward Beginning balance 10,283 12,946 12,809 12,659 13,880 Cars added 85 352 421 277 193 Cars scrapped 64 (109 ) (184 ) (127 ) (115 ) Cars sold (117 ) (2,906 ) (100 ) — (1,299 ) Ending balance 10,315 10,283 12,946 12,809 12,659 Utilization 99.9 % 99.8 % 99.7 % 98.4 % 97.1 % Average active railcars 10,239 10,856 12,747 12,432 12,888 Rail Europe Statistics Fleet Rollforward Beginning balance 27,192 27,109 26,840 26,727 26,498 Cars added 347 225 333 213 359 Cars scrapped/sold (69 ) (142 ) (64 ) (100 ) (130 ) Ending balance 27,470 27,192 27,109 26,840 26,727 Utilization 99.9 % 99.0 % 98.7 % 98.1 % 98.4 % Average active railcars 27,158 26,850 26,562 26,310 26,156 Rail North America Industry Statistics Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Index (3) 80.0 % 79.9 % 76.3 % 75.2 % 75.6 % Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (excl. intermodal) (4) (0.1 ) % 2.6 % 6.6 % 7.9 % 9.4 % Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (chemical) (4) 4.9 % 9.4 % 5.6 % 5.6 % 5.9 % Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (petroleum) (4) (13.1 ) % (15.3 ) % (4.5 ) % (3.6 ) % (4.3 ) % Production Backlog at Railcar Manufacturers (5) n/a (6) 46,208 42,993 37,779 37,470 _________ (1) GATX’s Lease Price Index (LPI) is an internally-generated business indicator that measures lease rate pricing on renewals for our North American railcar fleet, excluding boxcars. GATX calculates the index using the weighted-average lease rate for a group of railcar types that GATX believes best represents its overall North American fleet, excluding boxcars. The average renewal lease rate change is reported as the percentage change between the average renewal lease rate and the average expiring lease rate, weighted by fleet composition. The average renewal lease term is reported in months and reflects the average renewal lease term of railcar types in the LPI, weighted by fleet composition. (2) Excludes boxcar fleet. (3) As reported and revised by the Federal Reserve. (4) As reported by the Association of American Railroads (AAR). (5) As reported by the Railway Supply Institute (RSI). (6) Not available, not published as of the date of this release. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005348/en/

