    US3614481030

GATX CORPORATION

(GATX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:25 2022-10-06 am EDT
92.20 USD   +0.21%
10:03aGATX Corporation Sets Date for 2022 Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
10/03Trinity Industries Unit Signs $1.8 Billion Railcar Supply Agreement With GATX; Shares Rise
MT
10/03Gatx Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
GATX Corporation Sets Date for 2022 Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/06/2022 | 10:03am EDT
GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) will report results for the 2022 third-quarter prior to market open on Oct. 25, 2022. GATX will hold a conference call to review the results later that morning. Investors may listen to the call via telephone or over the internet as follows:

Live Teleconference

Date: Oct. 25, 2022
Time: 11 a.m. (Eastern Time)
Domestic Dial-In: 1-888-660-6118
International Dial-In: 1-929-203-1802

Live Webcast:

www.gatx.com

To participate by phone, please dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time and reference the GATX conference call. To listen via webcast, click the link on GATX’s homepage, www.gatx.com.

Replay Information

Time: Starting at 2 p.m. (Eastern Time), Oct. 25, 2022
Domestic Dial-In: 1-800-770-2030
International Dial-In: 1-647-362-9199
Access Code: 2548217
Web Access: The replay will also be available at www.gatx.com

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

At GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX), we empower our customers to propel the world forward. GATX leases transportation assets including railcars, aircraft spare engines and tank containers to customers worldwide. Our mission is to provide innovative, unparalleled service that enables our customers to transport what matters safely and sustainably while championing the well-being of our employees and communities. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898, GATX has paid a quarterly dividend, uninterrupted, since 1919.

AVAILABILITY OF INFORMATION ON GATX'S WEBSITE

Investors and others should note that GATX routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the GATX Investor Relations website. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the GATX Investor Relations website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in GATX to review the information that it shares on www.gatx.com under the "Investor Relations" tab.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 285 M - -
Net income 2022 167 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 2,26%
Capitalization 3 249 M 3 249 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 863
Free-Float 50,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 92,01 $
Average target price 127,40 $
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
Managers and Directors
Robert C. Lyons President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas A. Ellman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian A. Kenney Non-Executive Chairman
Niyi A. Adedoyin Senior Director-IT Strategy & Project Management
David S. Sutherland Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GATX CORPORATION-11.69%3 249
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-1.49%4 973
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-11.29%4 179
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-24.18%3 736
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC-32.32%1 687
FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.2.26%1 687