    GATX   US3614481030

GATX CORPORATION

(GATX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:41:46 2023-06-08 pm EDT
126.16 USD   -0.40%
GATX Corporation to Present at 2023 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference
BU
06/05Insider Sell: Gatx
MT
06/01Insider Sell: GATX
MT
06/08/2023 | 01:50pm EDT

GATX Corporation to Present at 2023 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

06/08/2023 | 01:50pm EDT
Robert C. Lyons, president and chief executive officer, GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX), will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 10:15 a.m. CT.

To listen to a live webcast of the event, please access the appropriate link at www.gatx.com at least 15 minutes prior to the start time. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

At GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX), we empower our customers to propel the world forward. GATX leases transportation assets including railcars, aircraft spare engines and tank containers to customers worldwide. Our mission is to provide innovative, unparalleled service that enables our customers to transport what matters safely and sustainably while championing the well-being of our employees and communities. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898, GATX has paid a quarterly dividend, uninterrupted, since 1919.

AVAILABILITY OF INFORMATION ON GATX'S WEBSITE

Investors and others should note that GATX routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the GATX Investor Relations website. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the GATX Investor Relations website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in GATX to review the information that it shares on www.gatx.com under the “Investors” tab.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 344 M - -
Net income 2023 243 M - -
Net cash 2023 17,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,8x
Yield 2023 1,74%
Capitalization 4 477 M 4 477 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,32x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 1 904
Free-Float 50,7%
Managers and Directors
Robert C. Lyons President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas A. Ellman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James B. Ream Chairman
Niyi A. Adedoyin Senior Director-IT Strategy & Project Management
David S. Sutherland Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GATX CORPORATION19.11%4 477
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-5.30%5 461
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION14.46%4 488
FTAI AVIATION LTD.63.03%2 783
FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.20.53%2 227
GRENKE AG41.98%1 384
