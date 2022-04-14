Gaucho : Announces 2021 Fiscal Year Financial Results

Algodon Wine Estates Lot Sales Drive Revenues to $4.9 Million from $636,000 in Prior Year

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories (the "Company" or "Gaucho Holdings"), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and audited fiscal year periods ending December 31, 2021. Investors are encouraged to read the Company's annual report Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which contains additional information and will be posted at https://ir.gauchoholdings.com/sec-filings/all-sec-filings

Financial Highlights

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $1.7 million compared to $162,000 in the prior year's period. Full year revenues were $4.9 million compared to $636,000 in the prior year. The increase in revenue in both periods were driven primarily by an increase in the sales of real estate lots.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter was $1.1 million compared to $6,000 in the prior year's period. Full year profit was $3.7 million, compared to a gross loss of $91,000 in the prior year

Net loss narrowed to $2.3 million from a loss of $5.7 million in 2021.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $3.6 million of cash and cash equivalents.

Commenting on the results, Scott Mathis, Chief Executive Officer of Gaucho Holdings, stated, "We are delighted to end 2021 on a strong a note, particularly with respect to growing investor interest in our luxury Algodon Wine Estates in Mendoza, Argentina. Like so many other companies across the globe, the COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on our operations, including our Argentina operations, which were especially impacted due to international travel restrictions that lasted until November. Despite this, we still generated more than $4.1 million in revenue from the sale of lots at Algodon Wine Estates in Mendoza, Argentina. We are anticipating being able to recognize revenue for additional lot sales in 2022, and as the world continues to rebound from the pandemic, we are optimistic that we may continue to see meaningful growth there.

"We continue to build on many of the foundational elements we announced throughout 2021. In December, we unveiled the newly revised master plan for Algodon Wine Estates. This new plan includes the development of an additional 200 lots (in addition to the estate's exiting 350 lots), which could ultimately contribute to upwards of $100 million in revenue. As we've previously noted, the centerpiece of the new master plan is expected to be an ultra-luxury 80-room hotel, that will also include 40-60 residences, for which Algodon Wine Estates seeks to co-develop with a world class luxury hospitality brand. Additionally, we made significant investments in our Las Vegas project to further expand opportunities in lodging, hospitality, retail and gaming, and we look forward to further announcements on this project as the year progresses. We also continue to make progress towards the opening of our fashion and leather accessories brand's U.S. flagship retail location in Miami's Design District.

"Since the start of the new year, Gaucho - Buenos Aires™ has launched new statement pieces and leather accessories, launched our home and living collection, Gaucho Casa, welcomed a new Director of Design, Lautaro Garcia de la Peña, and debuted its Fall 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week. We continue to move forward on each of these fronts, and more, and we look forward to an exciting 2022 and beyond."

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s (gauchoholdings.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires™ (gaucho.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information discussed in this press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, are forward looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. Refer to our risk factors set forth in our reports filed on Edgar. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made here.

GAUCHO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2021 2020



Assets Current Assets Cash $ 3,649,407 $ 134,536 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $229,768 and $180,941 at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 658,091 255,720 Accounts receivable - related parties, net of allowance of $339,503 and $332,130 at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 927,874 252,852 Advances to employees 290,915 282,508 Inventory 1,490,639 1,172,775 Real estate lots held for sale 542,885 139,492 Investment - 53,066 Deposits, current - 35,854 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 422,129 196,539 Total Current Assets 7,981,940 2,523,342 Long Term Assets Accounts receivable, non-current portion, net 3,027,247 - Property and equipment, net 3,776,941 2,860,222 Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,667,209 - Prepaid foreign taxes, net 804,265 519,499 Investment - related parties 7,000,000 457 Deferred offering costs - 67,016 Deposits, non-current 56,130 - Total Assets $ 24,313,732 $ 5,970,536

GAUCHO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

December 31, 2021 2020 Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders' Equity (Deficiency) Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 507,734 $ 891,168 Accrued expenses, current portion 965,411 1,401,402 Deferred revenue 713,616 933,941 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 175,316 - Loans payable, current portion 223,356 437,731 Debt obligations 7,000 1,270,354 Convertible debt obligations, net 5,728,348 - Investor deposits - 29,950 Other current liabilities 160,578 131,895 Total Current Liabilities 8,481,359 5,096,441 Long Term Liabilities Accrued expenses, non-current portion 115,346 169,678 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 1,531,183 - Loans payable, non-current portion 94,000 310,591 Total Liabilities 10,221,888 5,576,710 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 17) - - Series B convertible redeemable preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; 902,670 shares authorized; 0 and 901,070 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively - 9,010,824 Stockholders' Equity (Deficiency) Preferred stock, 11,000,000 shares authorized: Series A convertible preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; 10,097,330 shares authorized; no shares are available for issuance - - Preferred Stock Value Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 9,881,955 and 5,234,406 shares issued and 9,878,586 and 5,231,037 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 98,820 52,344 Additional paid-in capital 121,543,241 96,951,440 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,607,446 ) (11,932,801 ) Accumulated deficit (95,726,534 ) (93,534,828 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 3,369 shares at December 31, 2021 and 2020 (46,355 ) (46,355 ) Total Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Stockholders' Equity (Deficiency) 14,261,726 (8,510,200 ) Non-controlling interest (169,882 ) (106,798 ) Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficiency) 14,091,844 (8,616,998 ) Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders' Equity (Deficiency) $ 24,313,732 $ 5,970,536

GAUCHO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Sales $ 4,915,240 $ 635,789 Cost of sales (1,211,799 ) (726,686 ) Gross profit (loss) 3,703,441 (90,897 ) Operating Expenses Selling and marketing 580,850 320,768 General and administrative 5,389,716 4,814,312 Depreciation and amortization 145,653 170,189 Gain from insurance settlement - (30,240 ) Total operating expenses 6,116,219 5,275,029 Loss From Operations (2,412,778 ) (5,365,926 ) Other Expense (Income) Interest expense, net 348,098 245,174 Forgiveness of PPP loan (242,486 ) - Loss on extinguishment of debt - 355,602 Gain on debt restructuring - (130,421 ) Other income (162,500 ) (2,100 ) Losses (Gains) from foreign currency translation 33,128 (52,498 ) Total other (income) expense (23,760 ) 415,757 Net Loss (2,389,018 ) (5,781,683 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 197,312 133,162 Series B preferred stock dividends - (721,752 ) Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders $ (2,191,706 ) $ (6,370,273 ) Net Loss Per Common Share Basic and Diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (1.48 ) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Basic and Diluted 8,019,206 4,310,440

