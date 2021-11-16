Gaucho : Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

Revenues Soar to $2.6 Million as Company Posts First Quarterly Profit

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories, today announced financial results for the third quarter period ending September 30, 2021. Investors are encouraged to read the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and posted at www.gauchoholdings.com.

Financial Highlights

Revenues for the third quarter were $2.6 million compared to $60,228 in the prior year period, a 4,242% increase

Gross profit for the third quarter was $2.4 million, compared to $21,000 in the prior year period, a 11,505% increase.

Net income for the third quarter was $931,000 or $0.11 basic earnings per share compared to loss of $0.18 per share in prior year period

Working capital of $6.2 million

Stockholder equity rises to $17.6 million

Commenting on the results, Scott Mathis, Chief Executive Officer of Gaucho Holdings, stated, "We are absolutely thrilled to report our first quarterly profit as a public company. Earlier this year we completed an $8 million public offering and achieved our long-desired goal to uplist our shares to Nasdaq. Since then, we have taken significant strides to complete our vision of becoming recognized as the LVMH of South America. These strides include operating in the boutique hotel, hospitality and luxury vineyard property markets, featuring our 4,138-acre Algodon Wine Estates in Mendoza, Argentina. We have created an e-commerce platform, Gaucho - Buenos Aires™, for consumers to access Argentine style and high-end products with a concentration on leather-goods and ready-to-wear accessories. By the end of the year, we expect to launch a line of luxury textiles and home accessories. We are making progress towards the opening of our flagship retail location in Miami's Design District and have recently completed another installment investment in our Las Vegas project to further expand opportunities in lodging, hospitality, retail and gaming.

"Our third quarter financial results reflect early sales of real estate lots at our Algodon Wine Estates as well as a small increase in hotel, restaurant and wine sales after Argentine hotels reopened with COVID-19 measures in place. We are encouraged by the pace of lot sales occurring at Algodon Wine Estates. Recognition of revenue from these sales is contingent on deeding requirements, a process that has been made a bit more time consuming given the pandemic environment. This pushed some revenues into the fourth quarter, but we are pursuing this process as quickly as possible, and we are encouraged by the pace of lot sales that we see in the fourth quarter and the environment for ongoing sales throughout next year. Argentina officially "reopened" from Covid related shutdowns, and as the world continues to reopen, we believe we will benefit from a surge in pent up consumer demand for travel and luxury experiences. Over the years we have been opportunistic about acquiring new acreage, and our earlier engagement of architectural design firm EDSA has resulted in substantial improvements to the infrastructure and amenities of Algodon Wine Estates. Recently drilled water wells should further enhance the appeal and market value of these properties. And, lastly, as we have previously announced, we are actively seeking to partner with a 5-star hotel chain to potentially bring in an 80-120 room hotel with branded residences. If we are successful with finding a partner, we believe it can add immeasurable value and result in even stronger revenue growth at Algodon Wine Estates. We look forward to finishing the year strongly and growing even stronger in 2022."

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s (gauchoholdings.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires™ (gauchobuenosaires.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

GAUCHO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current Assets Cash $ 2,836,500 $ 134,536 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $215,026 and $180,941 as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 2,353,476 255,720 Accounts receivable - related parties, net of allowance of $339,503 and $332,130 as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 741,495 252,852 Advances to employees 282,204 282,508 Inventory 1,327,572 1,172,775 Real estate lots held for sale 59,790 139,492 Operating lease right-of-use asset, current portion 311,925 - Investment 45,182 53,066 Deposits, current 15,269 35,854 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 602,415 196,539 Total Current Assets 8,575,828 2,523,342 Long Term Assets Property and equipment, net 3,396,950 2,860,222 Operating lease right-of-use asset, non-current portion 1,396,857 - Prepaid foreign taxes, net 664,128 519,499 Investment - related parties 3,500,000 457 Deferred offering costs 24,000 67,016 Deposits, non-current 56,130 - Total Assets $ 17,613,893 $ 5,970,536

GAUCHO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders' Equity (Deficiency) Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 457,129 $ 891,168 Accrued expenses, current portion 451,278 1,401,402 Deferred revenue 753,302 933,941 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 263,292 - Loans payable, current portion 249,000 437,731 Debt obligations 7,000 1,270,354 Investor deposits 29,950 29,950 Other current liabilities 130,628 131,895 Total Current Liabilities 2,341,579 5,096,441 Long Term Liabilities Accrued expenses, non-current portion 126,103 169,678 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 1,470,046 - Loans payable, non-current portion 94,000 310,591 Total Liabilities 4,031,728 5,576,710 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 13) Series B convertible redeemable preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share;

902,670 shares authorized; 0 and 901,070 issued and outstanding at

September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively - 9,010,824 Stockholders' Equity (Deficiency) Preferred stock, 11,000,000 shares authorized: Series A convertible preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share;

10,097,330 shares authorized; no shares are available for issuance - - Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 150,000,000 shares authorized;

8,784,618 and 5,234,406 shares issued and 8,781,249 and 5,231,037 shares

outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 87,845 52,344 Additional paid-in capital 120,184,675 96,951,440 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,598,452 ) (11,932,801 ) Accumulated deficit (94,919,120 ) (93,534,828 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 3,369 shares at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (46,355 ) (46,355 ) Total Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Stockholders' Equity (Deficiency) 13,708,593 (8,510,200 ) Non-controlling interest (126,428 ) (106,798 ) Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficiency) 13,582,165 (8,616,998 ) Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders' Equity (Deficiency) $ 17,613,893 $ 5,970,536

GAUCHO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales $ 2,605,158 $ 60,228 $ 3,220,557 $ 474,546 Cost of sales (210,437 ) (80,995 ) (650,003 ) (571,621 ) Gross profit (loss) 2,394,721 (20,767 ) 2,570,554 (97,075 ) Operating Expenses Selling and marketing 100,870 110,687 336,081 160,686 General and administrative 1,370,870 859,967 3,934,500 3,342,240 Depreciation and amortization 35,758 45,906 103,680 138,409 Gain from insurance settlement - (30,240 ) - (30,240 ) Total operating expenses 1,507,498 986,320 4,374,261 3,611,095 Income (Loss) From Operations 887,223 (1,007,087 ) (1,803,707 ) (3,708,170 ) Other Expense (Income) Interest expense, net 49,646 72,459 88,209 193,595 Forgiveness of PPP Loan - - (242,486 ) - Gain on debt restructuring - (130,421 ) - (130,421 ) Other income (87,500 ) - (87,500 ) - Gains from foreign currency translation (6,130 ) (14,826 ) (34,991 ) (35,316 ) Total other (income) expense (43,984 ) (72,788 ) (276,768 ) 27,858 Net Income (Loss) 931,207 (934,299 ) (1,526,939 ) (3,736,028 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 45,086 32,838 142,647 128,355 Series B preferred stock dividends - (178,094 ) - (540,217 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 976,293 $ (1,079,555 ) $ (1,384,292 ) $ (4,147,890 ) Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share - Basic and Diluted Basic $ 0.11 $ (0.26 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (1.02 ) Diluted $ 0.11 $ (0.26 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (1.02 ) Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 8,658,395 4,110,303 7,530,833 4,049,059 Diluted 8,658,395 4,110,303 7,530,833 4,049,059

Net income (loss) $ 931,207 $ (934,299 ) $ (1,526,939 ) $ (3,736,028 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments 98,709 (17,837 ) 334,349 400,686 Comprehensive income (loss) 1,029,916 (952,136 ) (1,192,590 ) (3,335,342 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests 45,086 32,838 142,647 128,355 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to controlling interests $ 1,075,002 $ (919,298 ) $ (1,049,943 ) $ (3,206,987 )

