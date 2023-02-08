Gaucho Group Down 19%; Note Maturity Extended

By Josh Beckerman

Shares of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. declined 19% to $1.99 after it extended the maturity date of a convertible note series to Feb. 28 from Feb. 9.

Gaucho, which has operations including wine, real estate and leather goods, last week agreed to reduce the conversion price of the notes.

Gaucho's stock price more than quadrupled to close at $5.40 last Thursday after it detailed growth plans including expanding Algodon Wine Estates, an Argentina resort and real estate development with vineyards.

