Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VINO   US36809R3057

GAUCHO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(VINO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:14:20 2023-02-08 pm EST
1.940 USD   -20.82%
02:31pGaucho Group Down 19%; Note Maturity Extended
DJ
06:35aGaucho : Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
06:15aGaucho Group Holdings, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gaucho Group Down 19%; Note Maturity Extended

02/08/2023 | 02:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Josh Beckerman


Shares of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. declined 19% to $1.99 after it extended the maturity date of a convertible note series to Feb. 28 from Feb. 9.

Gaucho, which has operations including wine, real estate and leather goods, last week agreed to reduce the conversion price of the notes.

Gaucho's stock price more than quadrupled to close at $5.40 last Thursday after it detailed growth plans including expanding Algodon Wine Estates, an Argentina resort and real estate development with vineyards.


Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1431ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.14% 203.6018 Delayed Quote.7.22%
GAUCHO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. -20.41% 1.96 Delayed Quote.113.04%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.17% 189.84 Delayed Quote.6.99%
All news about GAUCHO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
02:31pGaucho Group Down 19%; Note Maturity Extended
DJ
06:35aGaucho : Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
06:15aGaucho Group Holdings, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
02/03Top Premarket Decliners
MT
02/03Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
02/02Sector Update: Financial Stocks Fade Late
MT
02/02Sector Update: Financial
MT
02/02Top Midday Gainers
MT
01/23A South American currency union? Don't hold your breath
RE
01/23Explainer-What Brazil and Argentina's 'currency union' really means
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4,92 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,19 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4,11 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,79x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,79 M 6,79 M -
EV / Sales 2020 57,0x
EV / Sales 2021 5,12x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart GAUCHO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAUCHO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Scott L. Mathis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria I. Echevarria Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Peter J. L. Lawrence Independent Director
Marc Dumont Independent Director
Reuben Cannon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAUCHO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.113.04%7
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.46%40 801
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.98%32 802
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-3.88%27 613
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.99%26 934
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED4.37%22 962