Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 0.464004 million compared to USD 0.440939 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 2.3 million compared to USD 4.73 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 3.04 compared to USD 21.94 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 3.04 compared to USD 21.94 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was USD 1.62 million compared to USD 1.27 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 9.98 million compared to USD 12.22 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 10.72 compared to USD 88.52 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 10.72 compared to USD 88.52 a year ago.
November 17, 2023 at 05:28 pm EST
