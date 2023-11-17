Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The Company operates a hotel, golf and tennis resort, vineyard and producing winery in addition to developing residential lots located near the resort. The Company, through, Gaucho Group, Inc., operates an e-commerce platform for the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories under the brand name Gaucho - Buenos Aires. Its e-commerce platform offers a commercial line of designer clothing, with an emphasis on leather goods accessories, including leather jackets, branded hoodies, t-shirts, polo shirts and ponchos. The Company, through its subsidiary, InvestProperty Group, LLC (IPG), identifies and develops specific investments in the boutique hotel, hospitality and luxury property markets and in other lifestyle businesses, such as wine production and distribution, golf, tennis and real estate development. It develops real estate projects under its ALGODON brand in Argentina.