Gaumont specializes in the production and distribution of cinematographic films. The group also develops television program production (films and animated series, and television fiction in France and the United States). Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production and distribution of television programs (53.5%); - production and distribution of cinematographic films (41.1%). The group also develops distribution of movies in theaters, video publishing, television broadcasting activities and provides on-demand video services; - other (5.4%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (38.1%), Europe (40.4%), America (20.2%), Asia (0.8%), Africa and the Middle East (0.3%) and other (0.2%).

Sector Entertainment Production