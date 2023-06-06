Gaumont : announces the promotion of Terry Kalagian to President, Global Animation, Kids & Family.

Gaumont announced today the centralization of its Animation, Kids & Family division in Europe under the leadership of Terry Kalagian. Kalagian, an accomplished industry veteran with a proven track record of success which includes, the Peabody and multiple Emmy® award winning, Stillwater (Apple TV+), Do, Re & Mi (Amazon Prime) and Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Netflix), has been appointed President, Global Animation, Kids & Family, based in Paris and reporting to Christophe Riandee, Vice CEO, Gaumont.

"Terry has been a brilliant executive at Gaumont for many years and we are thrilled to promote her to lead our global animation division from Paris. Her relationships to talent, broadcasters and internal teams has proven to be an invaluable asset to the company. Combined with our strategic push on animated TV shows and films, this new direction will enable Gaumont to expand its theatrical portfolio and offer compelling family entertainment to audiences on every screen, worldwide," said Christophe Riandee, Vice CEO Gaumont./strong>

Nicolas Atlan continues to oversee all scripted operations in North America, Latin America and Spain, as President, Gaumont US.

« "I've had the pleasure of knowing Terry for over two decades, and I couldn't be more thrilled for her as she embarks on this new, incredibly deserving journey. While I'll deeply miss having her as my partner here in the Los Angeles office, I'm eagerly anticipating the remarkable acheivements she and her team will undoubtedly accomplish in Paris," said Nicolas Atlan, President, Gaumont US.

« "I'm thankful to Nicolas (Atlan), my partner and accomplice in all things entertainment, for giving me the opportunity to join him on this amazing journey we have had together at Gaumont. As the animation market has shifted, we must refocus to where the business is, which is international. While I'm more than sad to have to part with my scripted drama team, I'm excited about the challenge, ready to seize the opportunity and grateful to Christophe and Sidonie for their trust," said Terry Kalagian, President, Global Animation, Kids & Family.