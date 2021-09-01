Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. GAUSSIN S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALGAU   FR0013495298

GAUSSIN S.A.

(ALGAU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GAUSSIN S A : METALLIANCE announces an order for 16 underground mobile machines for the High Speed 2 project in Great Britain

09/01/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Saint-Vallier, September 1, 2021

METALLIANCE announces an order for 16

underground mobile machines for the High Speed

2 project in Great Britain

Metalliance will supply electric Rubber-tyred trains (TSP) and electric Menriders, as well as electric Emergency rescue vehicles for personnel evacuation operations

METALLIANCE (EURONEXT ACCESS FR0010492181), a company specialized in the design and manufacture of industrial equipment and mobile machinery, has announced an order for 16 mobile underground vehicles for the Southern section of the High Speed 2 project in Great Britain. These 16 vehicles include electric Rubber-tyredtrains (TSP), electric Menriders with a capacity of 20 people and electric Emergency rescue vehicles with a capacity of 30 people.

Under the contract, Metalliance will supply the vehicles to Skanska, Costain and STRABAG (SCS), with HS2 as final client. SCS is an industry-leading joint venture involving partners with worldwide high-speed rail experience and extensive national and regional knowledge. The project will take just over a year to complete, with deliveries scheduled between March 2022 and April 2023. Metalliance is in charge of the design, manufacturing, delivery to the customer site, commissioning and on-site testing.

3D visual of a METALLIANCE wheeled rescue vehicle

An innovative and very autonomous technology

The vehicles supplied by Metalliance are distinguished by their high level of autonomy, since they are at level 3 on the international "Advanced Driver Assistance Systems" (ADAS) scale, which evaluates the degree of autonomy of driving systems and has 5 levels. At this level, autonomous vehicles have environmental sensing functions and can make informed decisions on the road, although the driver must be prepared to regain control when required.

Metalliance's vehicles are almost all electric and they are designed with decarbonized mobility in mind. This order is actually the largest order of electric vehicles for Metalliance in terms of turnover.

The rescue vehicles are also an innovation of Metalliance. Indeed, they are the first site rescue vehicles on wheels, as this type of machine is usually on rails. This is a new product in the Metalliance catalogue that meets the needs of customers.

A project to better connect the country's major cities

Metalliance is involved in a particularly high-profile project in Great Britain, as High Speed 2 (HS2) is a high-speed rail line project linking such major urban centers as London, Birmingham, the East Midlands, Leeds and Manchester. The project will connect 8 of the country's major cities and serve millions of people. The project will make it much easier to travel between these areas, especially between the Midlands and the North.

The Main Civils contracts cover the whole of phase 1 of the project, from London to Birmingham. The SCS joint venture, to which Metalliance will deliver its machines, has been awarded the southern zone (lots S1 and S2), which covers the length of the planned route between Euston station in central London and the northwest of the British capital.

The HS2 project meets three key objectives for the British authorities: to relieve overcrowded public transport, to contribute to decarbonizing mobility in the country and thus fight against global warming, as well as to better develop the national territory and participate in the rebalancing of a country that remains quite centralized around London.

"Our company is delighted to be involved in such a large-scale project in Great Britain, as it is a very ambitious project of national scope, which should greatly improve links between certain regions of the country. METALLIANCE - which is known for inventing the rubber-tired train and is now present on very large construction sites all over the world - is proud of the range of its technologies as well as the know-how of its teams. This ability to respond flexibly to the needs of its customers allows METALLIANCE to intervene today on this demanding project, the usefulness of which will be widely perceived in the regions concerned", says Jean-ClaudeCOTHENET, CEO of

METALLIANCE.

About METALLIANCE

METALLIANCE is a company specialized in the study and realization of industrial equipment and mobile machines. It designs and builds equipment for the realization of infrastructures in the world of transport (road, rail, metro) and energy (oil and gas, steam...).

Since July 2020, METALLIANCE has been part of GAUSSIN, an engineering group which designs, assembles and markets innovative products and services in the field of freight transport and clean and intelligent mobility. GAUSSIN has been listed on Euronext Growth in Paris since 2010.

More information on www.metalliance-tsi.comand www.gaussin.com

Contacts

METALLIANCE

Ulysse Communication

info@metalliance-tsi.com

Nicolas Daniels, ndaniels@ulysse-communication.com

+33(0)3.85.57.01.34

+33(0)6.63.66.59.22

Charles Courbet, ccourbet@ulysse-communication.com

+33(0)6.28.93.03.06

More information on www.metalliance-tsi.com

Disclaimer

Gaussin SA published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 16:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GAUSSIN S.A.
12:42pGAUSSIN S A : METALLIANCE announces an order for 16 underground mobile machines ..
PU
08/31GAUSSIN S A : to present its ELECTRIC and HYDROGEN solutions for the marine and ..
PU
08/16GAUSSIN S A : Group announces an initial contract for hydrogen-powered yard truc..
PU
07/20SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Bounce Back Tuesday With Rebounding Oil Prices
MT
07/20SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Prices Rebounding From Monday's Plunge
MT
06/28GAUSSIN : PININFARINA signs the design of the new range of GAUSSIN road trucks
PU
06/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, Toshiba, Fedex, Nike, Microsoft...
06/24GAUSSIN : announces the creation by METALLIANCE of two assembly lines for electr..
PU
06/17GAUSSIN : SELECTS NVIDIA DRIVE AGX PLATFORM FOR INTELLIGENT FREIGHT TRANSPORTATI..
PU
06/08GAUSSIN : and MICROVAST announce a strategic partnership to integrate the new ge..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GAUSSIN S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2020 43,4 M 51,4 M 51,4 M
Net income 2020 1,28 M 1,52 M 1,52 M
Net Debt 2020 9,11 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 175x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 170 M 201 M 202 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,18x
EV / Sales 2020 5,64x
Nbr of Employees 183
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart GAUSSIN S.A.
Duration : Period :
GAUSSIN S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAUSSIN S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christophe Gaussin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Damien Personeni Independent Director
Volker G. Berl Independent Director
Martial Perniceni Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAUSSIN S.A.-31.90%201
ATLAS COPCO AB40.68%79 299
FANUC CORPORATION-3.43%41 842
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED53.71%40 675
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION10.70%38 301
SANDVIK AB9.29%31 946