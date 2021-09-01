GAUSSIN S A : METALLIANCE announces an order for 16 underground mobile machines for the High Speed 2 project in Great Britain

Under the contract, Metalliance will supply the vehicles to Skanska, Costain and STRABAG (SCS), with HS2 as final client. SCS is an industry-leading joint venture involving partners with worldwide high-speed rail experience and extensive national and regional knowledge. The project will take just over a year to complete, with deliveries scheduled between March 2022 and April 2023. Metalliance is in charge of the design, manufacturing, delivery to the customer site, commissioning and on-site testing.

METALLIANCE (EURONEXT ACCESS FR0010492181), a company specialized in the design and manufacture of industrial equipment and mobile machinery, has announced an order for 16 mobile underground vehicles for the Southern section of the High Speed 2 project in Great Britain. These 16 vehicles include electric Rubber-tyredtrains (TSP), electric Menriders with a capacity of 20 people and electric Emergency rescue vehicles with a capacity of 30 people.

An innovative and very autonomous technology

The vehicles supplied by Metalliance are distinguished by their high level of autonomy, since they are at level 3 on the international "Advanced Driver Assistance Systems" (ADAS) scale, which evaluates the degree of autonomy of driving systems and has 5 levels. At this level, autonomous vehicles have environmental sensing functions and can make informed decisions on the road, although the driver must be prepared to regain control when required.

Metalliance's vehicles are almost all electric and they are designed with decarbonized mobility in mind. This order is actually the largest order of electric vehicles for Metalliance in terms of turnover.

The rescue vehicles are also an innovation of Metalliance. Indeed, they are the first site rescue vehicles on wheels, as this type of machine is usually on rails. This is a new product in the Metalliance catalogue that meets the needs of customers.

A project to better connect the country's major cities

Metalliance is involved in a particularly high-profile project in Great Britain, as High Speed 2 (HS2) is a high-speed rail line project linking such major urban centers as London, Birmingham, the East Midlands, Leeds and Manchester. The project will connect 8 of the country's major cities and serve millions of people. The project will make it much easier to travel between these areas, especially between the Midlands and the North.

The Main Civils contracts cover the whole of phase 1 of the project, from London to Birmingham. The SCS joint venture, to which Metalliance will deliver its machines, has been awarded the southern zone (lots S1 and S2), which covers the length of the planned route between Euston station in central London and the northwest of the British capital.

The HS2 project meets three key objectives for the British authorities: to relieve overcrowded public transport, to contribute to decarbonizing mobility in the country and thus fight against global warming, as well as to better develop the national territory and participate in the rebalancing of a country that remains quite centralized around London.

"Our company is delighted to be involved in such a large-scale project in Great Britain, as it is a very ambitious project of national scope, which should greatly improve links between certain regions of the country. METALLIANCE - which is known for inventing the rubber-tired train and is now present on very large construction sites all over the world - is proud of the range of its technologies as well as the know-how of its teams. This ability to respond flexibly to the needs of its customers allows METALLIANCE to intervene today on this demanding project, the usefulness of which will be widely perceived in the regions concerned", says Jean-ClaudeCOTHENET, CEO of

METALLIANCE.

About METALLIANCE

METALLIANCE is a company specialized in the study and realization of industrial equipment and mobile machines. It designs and builds equipment for the realization of infrastructures in the world of transport (road, rail, metro) and energy (oil and gas, steam...).

Since July 2020, METALLIANCE has been part of GAUSSIN, an engineering group which designs, assembles and markets innovative products and services in the field of freight transport and clean and intelligent mobility. GAUSSIN has been listed on Euronext Growth in Paris since 2010.

