Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. GAUSSIN SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALGAU   FR0013495298

GAUSSIN SA

(ALGAU)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-09-26 am EDT
4.320 EUR   -5.35%
01:03pGaussin : Consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2021
PU
09/19Gaussin : METALLIANCE, a Group GAUSSIN subsidiary, announces an order for 12 vehicles for the construction of the Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport in Australia
PU
09/16Gaussin : COMPTES CONSOLIDES 12.2020 - Consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2020 (EN)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GAUSSIN : Consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2021

09/26/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated financial statements at 31

December 2021

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

2

CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS STATEMENT

3

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

4

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

5

NOTES 6

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Data in €K

Note

31/12/2021

31/12/2020

s

Goodwill

6

7 353

8 373

incl Intangible assets

5

1 368

1 549

Property, plant and equipment

7

17 736

10 119

Long-term investments

8

1 627

885

Investments in subsidiaries

9

0

0

Fixed assets

26 717

19 377

Inventories and work in progress Trade accounts receivable Other receivable and accruals Deferred tax assets Short-term investment securities Cash and short term investments

Current assets

TOTAL ASSETS

10

25 507

19 933

11

20 377

14 823

12

10 386

4 032

13

14

6 000

38

14

14 467

16 279

76 737

55 105

103 454

74 482

Capital stock

25 794

23 246

Share premium

14 409

5 151

Retained earnings

-8 887

-10 144

Profit or loss for the financial year

-7 313

1 282

Other shareholders' equity

248

Shareholders' equity, Group share

15

24 252

19 536

Non-controlling interests

15

432

397

Shareholders' equity for consolidated group

reholders

19 934

Contingencies and loss provisions

16

3 966

2 874

Borrowings and financial liabilities

17

30 471

25 425

Trade accounts payable

18

17 663

7 802

Other payables and accruals

19

26 669

18 448

Debt

74 804

51 675

TOTAL LIABILITIES

103 454

74 482

Consolidated financial statements

2

31 DECEMBER 2021

GAUSSIN SA GROUP

CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS STATEMENT

Data in K €

Note

31/12/2021

31/12/2020

Turn over

19

41 020

20 635

Licencing revenues

19

11 740

20 000

Revenue and licencing revenues

52 760

40 635

Other operating income

20

21 732

17 556

Operating income

74 492

58 190

Consumed purchases

21

-54 481

-34 835

Personnal cost

22

-15 222

-10 667

Other operating expenses

-722

-499

Taxes and duties

-613

-810

Depreciation/amortisation and provision

23

-10 277

-7 906

Operating expenses

-81 316

-54 718

Operating profit before amortisation and depreciation of goodwill

-6 825

3 472

Amortisation/depreciation of goodwill

-246

-125

Operating profit after amortisation and depreciation of goodwill

-7 071

3 348

Financial profit

24

-222

-807

Profit or loss from ordinary activities of consolidated companies

-7 293

2 541

Extraordinary profit

25

4

-607

Tax on earnings

26

-7

-122

Net profit from consolidated companies

-7 296

1 812

Share of profit from associates

0

-516

Consolidated net income

-7 296

1 296

Non-controlling interests

-17

-14

Net income group chare

-7 313

1 282

Net earning per share (in euro)

27

-0,30

0,06

Diluated earnings per share (in euro)

27

-0,30

0,06

Consolidated financial statements

3

31 DECEMBER 2021

GAUSSIN SA GROUP

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

Data in K€

31/12/2021

31/12/2020

Cash flow from operating activities

Net profit (loss) from consolidated companies

-7 050

1 936

Elimination of income and expenses with no

impact on cash flow or not related to

Depreciation, impairment and provisions

5 492

3 256

Other income and expenses with no impact on cash flow

Changes in deferred taxes

Gains/losses on disposals

147

Cash flow

-1 411

5 192

Changes in operating working capital requirements

985

-765

Inventories

Trade receivables

-5 561

-7 462

Trade payables

-4 730

376

Other receivables/payables

9 740

-1 260

Impact of changes in receivables/payables

1 535

7 581

Net cash flow from operating activities

-427

4 426

Cash flows from investing activities

Impact of changes in the consolidation scope

-961

3 151

Acquisition property, plant and equipment

-12 327

-3 582

Disposal of fixed assets

786

1

Net cash flow from investing activities

-12 502

-430

Cash flows from financing activities

Capital increases/decreases in cash

11 805

4 639

Cash inflows/outflows from treasury shares

-5

8

Issuance of bank loans

1 689

5 875

Repayment of bank loans

-2 773

-1 736

Change in other financial liabilities

248

133

Net cash flow from (used by) financing activities

10 964

8 919

Change in cash flows

113

Net cash flow

-1 852

12 915

Opening cash position

16 299

3 384

Closing cash position

14 448

16 299

Consolidated financial statements

4

31 DECEMBER 2021

GAUSSIN SA GROUP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Amounts in € thousand

Number of

Share capital

Premiums

Consolidated

Profit (loss)

Other equity

Shareholders'

Non-controlling

Shareholders'

shares

reserves

equity, Group

interests

equity, Group

share

share

Shareholders' equity at 31/12/2019

211 369 812

21 137

2 622

-7 277

-2 891

13 591

5

13 596

Capital transactions

-188 123 586

2 109

2 530

4 639

4 639

Appropriation of profit (loss) from the previous financial year

-2 891

2 891

Changes in treasury shares

Profit (loss) for the period

1 282

1 282

14

1 296

Ecart de conversion

15

15

15

Variation des titres en auto-contrôle

8

8

8

Variation de périmètre

379

379

Other movements

Shareholders' equity at 31/12/2020

23 246 226

23 246

5 151

-10 145

1 282

19 536

397

19 933

Capital transactions

2 548 131

2 548

9 258

11 806

11 806

Appropriation of profit (loss) from the previous financial year

1 282

-1 282

Profit (loss) for the period

-7 313

-7 313

17

-7 296

Ecart de conversion

-9

-9

-9

Variation des titres en auto-contrôle

-5

-5

-5

Variation de périmètre

17

17

Other movements

-10

248

238

238

  1. The ending of the option of recognition as translation differences imposed by the new ANC regulation 2021-01 has had an impact of -€10K on the consolidated reserves.
  2. The Group benefited from a €248K investment grant, which, in accordance with the new ANC regulation 2020-21 is classified as equity from 2021 onwards

Consolidated financial statements

5

31 DECEMBER 2021

GAUSSIN SA GROUP

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Gaussin SA published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 17:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GAUSSIN SA
01:03pGaussin : Consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2021
PU
09/19Gaussin : METALLIANCE, a Group GAUSSIN subsidiary, announces an order for 12 vehicles for ..
PU
09/16Gaussin : COMPTES CONSOLIDES 12.2020 - Consolidated financial statements at 31 December 20..
PU
08/01GAUSSIN SA : Proxy Statments
CO
07/21Gaussin : sets up a new subsidiary in the UK
PU
06/21Gaussin : METALLIANCE announces an order for 4 rubber-tired trains (TSP) for the construct..
PU
06/07Gaussin : METALLIANCE announces an order for 12 Multi-Service Vehicles for the constructio..
PU
06/07Gaussin SA Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
05/24Charbone Hydrogen Corporation Announces New Joint-Venture with Gaussin and Os-Orizon
CI
05/24Charbone Hydrogen Announces the Execution of A Term Sheet with Gaussin to Manufacture a..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GAUSSIN SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 63,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -7,31 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -25,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 123 M 120 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,64x
EV / Sales 2021 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 223
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart GAUSSIN SA
Duration : Period :
GAUSSIN SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAUSSIN SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christophe Gaussin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-François Sturmel Chief Financial Officer
Damien Personeni Independent Director
Volker G. Berl Independent Director
Martial Perniceni Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAUSSIN SA-39.66%120
ATLAS COPCO AB-34.15%43 038
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-23.10%31 424
FANUC CORPORATION-11.48%28 826
FORTIVE CORPORATION-21.52%21 290
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-45.10%19 913