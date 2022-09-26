GAUSSIN : Consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2021

Consolidated financial statements at 31
December 2021
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
2
CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS STATEMENT
3
CASH FLOW STATEMENT
4
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
5
NOTES 6
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
Data in €K
Note
31/12/2021
31/12/2020
s
Goodwill
6
7 353
8 373
incl Intangible assets
5
1 368
1 549
Property, plant and equipment
7
17 736
10 119
Long-term investments
8
1 627
885
Investments in subsidiaries
9
0
Fixed assets
26 717
19 377
Inventories and work in progress Trade accounts receivable Other receivable and accruals Deferred tax assets Short-term investment securities Cash and short term investments
Current assets
TOTAL ASSETS
10
25 507
19 933
11
20 377
14 823
12
10 386
4 032
13
14
6 000
38
14 467
16 279
76 737
55 105
103 454
74 482
Capital stock
25 794
23 246
Share premium
14 409
5 151
Retained earnings
-8 887
-10 144
Profit or loss for the financial year
-7 313
1 282
Other shareholders' equity
248
Shareholders' equity, Group share
15
24 252
19 536
Non-controlling interests
432
397
Shareholders' equity for consolidated group
reholders
19 934
Contingencies and loss provisions
16
3 966
2 874
Borrowings and financial liabilities
17
30 471
25 425
Trade accounts payable
18
17 663
7 802
Other payables and accruals
19
26 669
18 448
Debt
74 804
51 675
TOTAL LIABILITIES
103 454
74 482
Consolidated financial statements
2
31 DECEMBER 2021
GAUSSIN SA GROUP
CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS STATEMENT
Data in K €
Note
31/12/2021
31/12/2020
Turn over
19
41 020
20 635
Licencing revenues
11 740
20 000
Revenue and licencing revenues
52 760
40 635
Other operating income
20
21 732
17 556
Operating income
74 492
58 190
Consumed purchases
21
-54 481
-34 835
Personnal cost
22
-15 222
-10 667
Other operating expenses
-722
-499
Taxes and duties
-613
-810
Depreciation/amortisation and provision
23
-10 277
-7 906
Operating expenses
-81 316
-54 718
Operating profit before amortisation and depreciation of goodwill
-6 825
3 472
Amortisation/depreciation of goodwill
-246
-125
Operating profit after amortisation and depreciation of goodwill
-7 071
3 348
Financial profit
24
-222
-807
Profit or loss from ordinary activities of consolidated companies
-7 293
2 541
Extraordinary profit
25
-607
Tax on earnings
26
-7
-122
Net profit from consolidated companies
-7 296
1 812
Share of profit from associates
0
-516
Consolidated net income
1 296
Non-controlling interests
-17
-14
Net income group chare
-7 313
1 282
Net earning per share (in euro)
27
-0,30
0,06
Diluated earnings per share (in euro)
Consolidated financial statements
31 DECEMBER 2021
GAUSSIN SA GROUP
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
Data in K€
Cash flow from operating activities
Net profit (loss) from consolidated companies
-7 050
1 936
Elimination of income and expenses with no
impact on cash flow or not related to
Depreciation, impairment and provisions
5 492
3 256
Other income and expenses with no impact on cash flow
Changes in deferred taxes
Gains/losses on disposals
147
Cash flow
-1 411
5 192
Changes in operating working capital requirements
985
-765
Inventories
Trade receivables
-5 561
-7 462
Trade payables
-4 730
376
Other receivables/payables
9 740
-1 260
Impact of changes in receivables/payables
1 535
7 581
Net cash flow from operating activities
-427
4 426
Cash flows from investing activities
Impact of changes in the consolidation scope
-961
3 151
Acquisition property, plant and equipment
-12 327
-3 582
Disposal of fixed assets
786
1
Net cash flow from investing activities
-12 502
-430
Cash flows from financing activities
Capital increases/decreases in cash
11 805
4 639
Cash inflows/outflows from treasury shares
-5
8
Issuance of bank loans
1 689
5 875
Repayment of bank loans
-2 773
-1 736
Change in other financial liabilities
248
133
Net cash flow from (used by) financing activities
10 964
8 919
Change in cash flows
113
Net cash flow
-1 852
12 915
Opening cash position
16 299
3 384
Closing cash position
14 448
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Amounts in € thousand
Number of
Share capital
Premiums
Consolidated
Profit (loss)
Other equity
Shareholders'
Non-controlling
shares
reserves
equity, Group
interests
share
Shareholders' equity at 31/12/2019
211 369 812
21 137
2 622
-7 277
-2 891
13 591
13 596
Capital transactions
-188 123 586
2 109
2 530
Appropriation of profit (loss) from the previous financial year
2 891
Changes in treasury shares
Profit (loss) for the period
14
Ecart de conversion
15
Variation des titres en auto-contrôle
Variation de périmètre
379
Other movements
Shareholders' equity at 31/12/2020
23 246 226
23 246
5 151
-10 145
19 536
397
19 933
2 548 131
2 548
9 258
11 806
-1 282
17
-9
-10
238
