GAUSSIN : METALLIANCE announces an order for 4 rubber-tired trains (TSP) for the construction of tunnels for the Naples-Bari high-speed rail line in Italy

PRESS RELEASE Saint-Vallier, June 21st, 2022 METALLIANCE announces an order for 4 rubber-tired trains (TSP) for the construction of tunnels for the Naples-Barihigh-speed rail line in Italy METALLIANCE is responsible for the design, manufacture, delivery and commissioning of the vehicles, scheduled for mid-2022 for the first two TSPs METALLIANCE (EURONEXT ACCESS FR0010492181), a company specialized in the design and manufacture of industrial equipment and mobile machinery, announces an order for 4 rubber-tiredtrains (TSP) from the Hirpinia AV Scarl joint venture, made up of the companies Webuild and Astaldi, on behalf of RFI/Italfer. The vehicles are to be used for the construction of the rail section between Apice and Hirpinia as part of the new Naples-Bari high-speedrail line in Italy. The contract covers the design, manufacture, delivery and commissioning of the vehicles. The vehicles are to be delivered in two stages, with the first two TSPs arriving at the Italian site in mid- 2022. A flexible and adapted technology The vehicles supplied by METALLIANCE are distinguished by their modularity. Thus, the 4 TSPs, essentially intended for the transport of segments for the construction of the 3 tunnels of the railway section, will have the particularity of being able to adapt to other uses thanks to the addition of subframes, also supplied by METALLIANCE and allowing the installation of dumpsters for the evacuation of excavated material. This equipment is also designed to facilitate the unloading of segments from the front of the vehicle thanks to a system of articulations allowing the driver's cab to be folded. The TSPs also stand out for their performance, as they are capable of supporting loads of up to 100 tons.

TSP of the METALLIANCE range for transporting segments A structuring project for southern Italy The project in which METALLIANCE is involved is part of the new railroad line that will connect Naples to Bari, one of the most important projects currently underway in Italy and part of the Scandinavia-Mediterranean corridor 5 of the Trans-European Network (TEN). The link between Naples and Bari, the two most populated cities in the south of the peninsula, is a strategic axis for the economic development of the region. The Apice-Hirpinia section will run for 18.7 km between the cities of Avellino and Benevento in Campania. It will include the construction of three tunnels: Rocchetta (6445 meters), Grottaminarda (1965 meters) and Melito (4415 meters). Confirmation of METALLIANCE's presence in Italy METALLIANCE is present in Italy through Tunrock Srl, a consulting and supply company of machinery and equipment for tunnel excavation, quarries and mines as well as for large infrastructure projects, based in the Bergamo region of Lombardy. A collaboration of more than 10 years has resulted in numerous contracts for major tunneling projects in Italy. The Apice-Hirpinia railway section is another example of the successful collaboration between METALLIANCE and the Italian company. "Our company is delighted to be involved in such a large-scale project in Italy, which will link the two main cities in the south of the peninsula at high speed. Known for having invented the train on pneumatic wheels, and present today on very large sites throughout the world, METALLIANCE is proud of the range of its technologies as well as the know-how of its teams. This capacity to respond with flexibility and creativity to the needs of its customers allows METALLIANCE to intervene today on this demanding project, the usefulness of which will be widely perceived in the region", says Jean-ClaudeCOTHENET, CEO of METALLIANCE.