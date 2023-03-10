Advanced search
    ALGAU   FR0013495298

GAUSSIN SA

(ALGAU)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:06 2023-03-10 am EST
2.674 EUR   -0.96%
01:45pGaussin : Tableau de suivi des exercices de bsa 2022-ry
PU
03/08Gaussin SA announced that it has received funding
CI
02/27Gaussin : Tableau de suivi des exercices de bsa 2022-ry
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GAUSSIN : TABLEAU DE SUIVI DES EXERCICES DE BSA 2022-RY

03/10/2023 | 01:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
TABLEAU DE SUIVI DES EXERCICES DE BSA 2022-RY

10 Mar 2023 19:36 CET

Subscribe
Issuer

GAUSSIN

TABLEAU DE SUIVI DES EXERCICES

DE BSA 2022-RY

L'intégralité des BSA 2022-RY ont été exercés

Situation au 10 mars 2023 :

Investisseurs

Nombre total de BSA souscrits

Nombre de BSA en circulation avant exercice

Nombre de BSA exercés

Prix d'exercice unitaire

Nombre d'actions souscrites

Nombre de BSA restants

Riverfort Global Opportunities PCC LTD

625.000

178.750

47.500

2,174 €

47.500

0

87.500

2,145 €

87.500

43.750

2,152 €

43.750

YA II PN, Ltd.

625.000

178.750

47.500

2,174 €

47.500

0

87.500

2,145 €

87.500

43.750

2,152 €

43.750

Total

1.250.000

357.500

357.500

357.500

0

* Voir le communiqué de presse publié par la société GAUSSIN SA le 10 novembre 2022.

Par conséquent, l'intégralité des BSA 2022-RY ont été exercés.

cp-tableau-suivi-exercices-bsa-au-10-03-2023.pdf

Source

Gaussin

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

GAUSSIN

ISIN

FR0013495298

Symbol

ALGAU

Market

Euronext Growth

Attachments

Disclaimer

Gaussin SA published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 18:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
