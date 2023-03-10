GAUSSIN : TABLEAU DE SUIVI DES EXERCICES DE BSA 2022-RY

TABLEAU DE SUIVI DES EXERCICES DE BSA 2022-RY
TABLEAU DE SUIVI DES EXERCICES
DE BSA 2022-RY
L'intégralité des BSA 2022-RY ont été exercés
Situation au 10 mars 2023 :
|
Investisseurs
|
Nombre total de BSA souscrits
|
Nombre de BSA en circulation avant exercice
|
Nombre de BSA exercés
|
Prix d'exercice unitaire
|
Nombre d'actions souscrites
|
Nombre de BSA restants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Riverfort Global Opportunities PCC LTD
|
625.000
|
178.750
|
47.500
|
2,174 €
|
47.500
|
0
|
|
|
|
87.500
|
2,145 €
|
87.500
|
|
|
|
|
43.750
|
2,152 €
|
43.750
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YA II PN, Ltd.
|
625.000
|
178.750
|
47.500
|
2,174 €
|
47.500
|
0
|
|
|
|
87.500
|
2,145 €
|
87.500
|
|
|
|
|
43.750
|
2,152 €
|
43.750
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1.250.000
|
357.500
|
357.500
|
|
357.500
|
0
* Voir le communiqué de presse publié par la société GAUSSIN SA le 10 novembre 2022.
Par conséquent, l'intégralité des BSA 2022-RY ont été exercés.
