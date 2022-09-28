GAUSSIN : and FLOATINN join forces to reinvent catamaran mobility

FLOATINN is a recognized player in tourism and leisure in Geneva. As a cruise operator wishing to convert to hydrogen, the company's activity is complementary to that of GAUSSIN, a specialist in hydrogen- powered mobility. Aware of the possible synergies between their fields of activity, FLOATINN and GAUSSIN wish to offer a clean mobility solution for passenger transport on Lake Geneva.

GAUSSIN (EURONEXT GROWTH : ALGAU - FR0013495298), a pioneer of clean and smart freight transport, and FLOATINN, a Geneva-based company specializing in catamaran cruises on Lake Geneva, announce the signing of a term sheet for a strategic partnership in the field of waterborne mobility. The agreement aims to replace the diesel engine normally used on catamarans with a hydrogen system including an electric motor, a fuel cell and hydrogen tanks in order to convert navigation to green mobility.

GAUSSIN is developing and marketing a complete range of compact hydrogen Powerpacks® that integrate all the components needed to produce the electrical energy required to power the electric motors and/or all the energy needs of the boats. The range offers three Powerpacks® to meet the different needs and sizes of boats: the 15 KW FUEL CELL M, the 60 KW FUEL CELL L and the 125 KW FUEL CELL XL.

GAUSSIN's small, medium and large H2 PowerPack® (Fuel Cell M, L and XL)

This technology will enable GAUSSIN, whose footprint is strong in the logistics, port and airport sectors, to accelerate its development in the pleasure boating and passenger transport market. This partnership is a concrete expression of GAUSSIN's progress in this market.

In addition to technological innovation, GAUSSIN has developed a global approach to the port environment called Ports H2 Mobility As a Service, integrating the entire chain of a port project, including the production and distribution of hydrogen, mobility solutions and operations enabling pay- per-use invoicing of the end customer.

"As a sailing enthusiast and a sailor at heart, I am committed to the preservation of our environment and I am determined to contribute, through this partnership, to the decarbonization of the maritime sector. As a key player in tourism on Lake Geneva, FLOATINN's ambition is to present the first catamaran running on hydrogen and to promote this technology with GAUSSIN to a large public," said Jean-Luc

Oestreicher, managing partner of FLOATINN.

"GAUSSIN has established itself as a key player in hydrogen-powered mobility and with this agreement the Group aims to continue the development of its technology in the boating and passenger transport sector. This is an opportunity for GAUSSIN to further diversify its offer and find new outlets. In addition to our proven technology, we wish to accelerate the development of our global approach to ports by offering our Ports H2 Mobility As a Service. We share with FLOATINN a common ambition for the energy transition and we are pleased to announce this collaboration on the occasion of the Monaco Yacht

Show," said Christophe Gaussin, CEO of GAUSSIN.

Next steps

Monaco Yacht Show : September 28th to October 1st, 2022

About GAUSSIN

GAUSSIN is an engineering company that designs, assembles and sells innovative products and services in the transport and logistics field. Its know-how encompasses cargo and passenger transport, autonomous technologies allowing for self-driving solutions such as Automotive Guided Vehicles, and the integration all types of batteries, electric and hydrogen fuel cells in particular. With more than 50,000 vehicles worldwide, GAUSSIN enjoys a strong reputation in four fast-expanding markets: port terminals, airports, logistics and people mobility. The group has developed strategic partnerships with major global players in order to accelerate its commercial penetration: Siemens Postal, Parcel & Airport Logistics in the airport field, Bolloré Ports and ST Engineering in ports and Bluebus for people mobility. GAUSSIN has broadened its business model with the signing of license agreements accelerating the diffusion of its technology throughout the world. The acquisition of METALLIANCE confirms the emergence of an international group