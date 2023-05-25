GAUSSIN : and PLASTIC OMNIUM sign a partnership to accelerate the development of GAUSSIN's hydrogen port equipment range
PRESS RELEASE
Héricourt, 25 May, 2023
The contract will enable the integration of PLASTIC OMNIUM's complete hydrogen
systems into GAUSSIN's APM®
GAUSSIN (EURONEXT GROWTH : ALGAU - FR0013495298), a pioneer of clean and smart freight transport, announces the signature of a partnership agreement with PLASTIC OMNIUM, world leader in innovative solutions for a more connected and sustainable mobility, aiming at accelerating the development of GAUSSIN's hydrogen range with the integration of PLASTIC OMNIUM's complete H2 systems in APM® vehicles. This partnership should increase the performance of GAUSSIN vehicles and accelerate their market launch. For PLASTIC OMNIUM, the agreement increases the scope of its technology and puts itsknow-howat the service of pioneers inzero-emissionmobility.
A strategic partnership for port applications
The contract signed by GAUSSIN and PLASTIC OMNIUM provides for cooperation between the two players with a view to integrating PLASTIC OMNIUM's complete hydrogen systems into GAUSSIN's APM® vehicles.
Innovation is at the heart of this partnership and opens up promising prospects, with a hydrogen solution for carbon-free mobility applications in ports.
PLASTIC OMNIUM's complete hydrogen systems
GAUSSIN's APM® for port operations
Promising synergies
Convinced since 2015 that hydrogen will play a decisive role in tomorrow's clean mobility, Plastic Omnium has invested more than €300 million since 2015 to expand its expertise and industrial footprint across the hydrogen value chain. As the leader in this technology, Plastic Omnium plans to invest an average of €100 million each year to reach €3 billion in revenue by 2030.
These innovations, in the service of zero-emission mobility, position Plastic Omnium as a partner of choice for GAUSSIN for APM® in the port sector. This agreement follows a similar strategic agreement in hydrogen with Plug Power in the logistics sector with the ATM® vehicle.
Hydrogen, an energy source adapted to off-road applications
Closed sites, and in particular ports, are perfectly suited to hydrogen eco-systems. Indeed, they are home to large vehicle fleets which, on their own, are sufficient to install a hydrogen production and distribution unit. GAUSSIN's AMP H2 port tractor is an immediate response to this clean mobility opportunity for the port sector.
"This partnership with PLASTIC OMNIUM is another important step in the development of GAUSSIN's range of hydrogen vehicles. While GAUSSIN was rewarded at the Monaco Hydrogen Forum in 2022 for its hydrogen offer for port actors, the cooperation agreement with PLASTIC OMNIUM further strengthens our positioning, by enabling us to rely on the cutting-edge technology of this key partner in the automotive industry. This partnership should enable us to accelerate the market launch of our APM® hydrogen range and maintain our technological lead in this key sector for tomorrow's clean mobility," saidChristophe Gaussin, CEO of GAUSSIN.
Next steps
Opening of the €30 million bond issue on LUMO: June 5, 2023
METALLIANCE Centenary (visit of the ATM® North America production line and demonstration of
vehicles): June 16, 2023
METALLIANCE Open Day: June 17, 2023
About GAUSSIN
GAUSSIN is an engineering company that designs, assembles and markets innovative products and services in the field of transport and logistics. Its know-how covers the transport of goods and people, autonomous technologies for driverless use such as Automotive Guided Vehicles, and the integration of all types of batteries, particularly electric and hydrogen batteries. With more than 50,000 vehicles worldwide, GAUSSIN enjoys a strong reputation in four rapidly expanding markets: port and airport terminals, logistics and people mobility. The group has signed agreements with global companies: Qatar Airways Cargo, Maersk APMT, UPS and Amazon. Each of these partners is a world leader in its sector. GAUSSIN has expanded its business model by signing licensing agreements to accelerate the distribution of its technology throughout the world. The acquisition of METALLIANCE is the culmination of the emergence of an international group present in all segments of intelligent and clean vehicles.
GAUSSIN won twice the Dubai World Challenge - Global Competition for Autonomous Transport, in 2019 and 2021.
In January 2022, GAUSSIN successfully completed the 2022 Dakar Rally with its H2 Racing Truck®, the first hydrogen vehicle to take part in the race and generate zero CO2 emissions.
In March 2022, Christophe Gaussin was named "Hydrogen Personality of the Year" during a ceremony at the French National Assembly as part of the Hydrogénies - Trophées de l'Hydrogène.
In April 2023, GAUSSIN joined forces with the Japanese giant MACNICA to take over the assets of NAVYA, the French leader in autonomous driving, through the creation of a joint company dedicated to autonomous and clean mobility.
GAUSSIN is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris since 2010 (EURONEXT GROWTH - FR0013495298).
*This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements relating to plans, objectives, intentions and expectations regarding financial results, events, operations, future services, product development and the related potential or future performance. These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate" or "plan", and other similar terms. Although the management of GAUSSIN believes these forward-looking statements to be reasonable, investors are warned that such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of GAUSSIN. This may mean that actual results and events differ materially from those expressed, implied or anticipated in forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include uncertainties relating to supply difficulties linked to the health situation, the shortage of raw materials or current conflicts, the decisions of State authorities, changes in exchange rates and interest rates, and inflation. GAUSSIN makes no commitment to update forward-looking information and statements, subject to applicable regulations, in particular articles 223-1 et seq. of the general regulations of the French stock market authority (AMF).