Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. GAUSSIN SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALGAU   FR0013495298

GAUSSIN SA

(ALGAU)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  16:35:17 25/05/2023 BST
1.610 EUR   -8.05%
05:38pGaussin : and PLASTIC OMNIUM sign a partnership to accelerate the development of GAUSSIN's hydrogen port equipment range
PU
05/24Global markets live: Agilent, Intuit, Palo Alto, Kohl's, Urban Outfitters...
MS
05/24Gaussin SA announced that it expects to receive €30 million in funding
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GAUSSIN : and PLASTIC OMNIUM sign a partnership to accelerate the development of GAUSSIN's hydrogen port equipment range

05/25/2023 | 05:38pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Héricourt, 25 May, 2023

GAUSSIN and PLASTIC OMNIUM sign a partnership to

accelerate the development of GAUSSIN's hydrogen port

equipment range

The contract will enable the integration of PLASTIC OMNIUM's complete hydrogen

systems into GAUSSIN's APM®

GAUSSIN (EURONEXT GROWTH : ALGAU - FR0013495298), a pioneer of clean and smart freight transport, announces the signature of a partnership agreement with PLASTIC OMNIUM, world leader in innovative solutions for a more connected and sustainable mobility, aiming at accelerating the development of GAUSSIN's hydrogen range with the integration of PLASTIC OMNIUM's complete H2 systems in APM® vehicles. This partnership should increase the performance of GAUSSIN vehicles and accelerate their market launch. For PLASTIC OMNIUM, the agreement increases the scope of its technology and puts its know-howat the service of pioneers in zero-emissionmobility.

A strategic partnership for port applications

The contract signed by GAUSSIN and PLASTIC OMNIUM provides for cooperation between the two players with a view to integrating PLASTIC OMNIUM's complete hydrogen systems into GAUSSIN's APM® vehicles.

Innovation is at the heart of this partnership and opens up promising prospects, with a hydrogen solution for carbon-free mobility applications in ports.

PLASTIC OMNIUM's complete hydrogen systems

GAUSSIN's APM® for port operations

Promising synergies

Convinced since 2015 that hydrogen will play a decisive role in tomorrow's clean mobility, Plastic Omnium has invested more than €300 million since 2015 to expand its expertise and industrial footprint across the hydrogen value chain. As the leader in this technology, Plastic Omnium plans to invest an average of €100 million each year to reach €3 billion in revenue by 2030.

These innovations, in the service of zero-emission mobility, position Plastic Omnium as a partner of choice for GAUSSIN for APM® in the port sector. This agreement follows a similar strategic agreement in hydrogen with Plug Power in the logistics sector with the ATM® vehicle.

Hydrogen, an energy source adapted to off-road applications

Closed sites, and in particular ports, are perfectly suited to hydrogen eco-systems. Indeed, they are home to large vehicle fleets which, on their own, are sufficient to install a hydrogen production and distribution unit. GAUSSIN's AMP H2 port tractor is an immediate response to this clean mobility opportunity for the port sector.

"This partnership with PLASTIC OMNIUM is another important step in the development of GAUSSIN's range of hydrogen vehicles. While GAUSSIN was rewarded at the Monaco Hydrogen Forum in 2022 for its hydrogen offer for port actors, the cooperation agreement with PLASTIC OMNIUM further strengthens our positioning, by enabling us to rely on the cutting-edge technology of this key partner in the automotive industry. This partnership should enable us to accelerate the market launch of our APM® hydrogen range and maintain our technological lead in this key sector for tomorrow's clean mobility," said Christophe Gaussin, CEO of GAUSSIN.

Next steps

Opening of the €30 million bond issue on LUMO: June 5, 2023

METALLIANCE Centenary (visit of the ATM® North America production line and demonstration of

vehicles): June 16, 2023

METALLIANCE Open Day: June 17, 2023

About GAUSSIN

GAUSSIN is an engineering company that designs, assembles and markets innovative products and services in the field of transport and logistics. Its know-how covers the transport of goods and people, autonomous technologies for driverless use such as Automotive Guided Vehicles, and the integration of all types of batteries, particularly electric and hydrogen batteries. With more than 50,000 vehicles worldwide, GAUSSIN enjoys a strong reputation in four rapidly expanding markets: port and airport terminals, logistics and people mobility. The group has signed agreements with global companies: Qatar Airways Cargo, Maersk APMT, UPS and Amazon. Each of these partners is a world leader in its sector. GAUSSIN has expanded its business model by signing licensing agreements to accelerate the distribution of its technology throughout the world. The acquisition of METALLIANCE is the culmination of the emergence of an international group present in all segments of intelligent and clean vehicles.

GAUSSIN won twice the Dubai World Challenge - Global Competition for Autonomous Transport, in 2019 and 2021.

In January 2022, GAUSSIN successfully completed the 2022 Dakar Rally with its H2 Racing Truck®, the first hydrogen vehicle to take part in the race and generate zero CO2 emissions.

In March 2022, Christophe Gaussin was named "Hydrogen Personality of the Year" during a ceremony at the French National Assembly as part of the Hydrogénies - Trophées de l'Hydrogène.

In April 2023, GAUSSIN joined forces with the Japanese giant MACNICA to take over the assets of NAVYA, the French leader in autonomous driving, through the creation of a joint company dedicated to autonomous and clean mobility.

GAUSSIN is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris since 2010 (EURONEXT GROWTH - FR0013495298).

More information on www.GAUSSIN.com

Contacts

GAUSSIN

Ulysse Communication

Christophe Gaussin, invest@gaussin.com

Nicolas Daniels, ndaniels@ulysse-communication.com

+33(0)3.84.46.13.45

+33(0)6.63.66.59.22

Charles Courbet, ccourbet@ulysse-communication.com

+33(0)6.28.93.03.06

More information on www.gaussin.com

*This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements relating to plans, objectives, intentions and expectations regarding financial results, events, operations, future services, product development and the related potential or future performance. These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate" or "plan", and other similar terms. Although the management of GAUSSIN believes these forward-looking statements to be reasonable, investors are warned that such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of GAUSSIN. This may mean that actual results and events differ materially from those expressed, implied or anticipated in forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include uncertainties relating to supply difficulties linked to the health situation, the shortage of raw materials or current conflicts, the decisions of State authorities, changes in exchange rates and interest rates, and inflation. GAUSSIN makes no commitment to update forward-looking information and statements, subject to applicable regulations, in particular articles 223-1 et seq. of the general regulations of the French stock market authority (AMF).

Disclaimer

Gaussin SA published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 16:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GAUSSIN SA
05:38pGaussin : and PLASTIC OMNIUM sign a partnership to accelerate the development of GAUSSIN's..
PU
05/24Global markets live: Agilent, Intuit, Palo Alto, Kohl's, Urban Outfi..
MS
05/24Gaussin SA announced that it expects to receive €30 million in funding
CI
05/11Global markets live: Bayer, ING, Merck, Sonos, Walt Disney....
MS
05/10Global markets live: Airbnb, Electronics Arts, Continental, Rivian, ..
MS
05/04Gaussin : An opportunistic addition but integration will be key
AL
04/27GAUSSIN SA : Annual results
CO
04/19Global markets live: ASML, Netflix, United Airlines, Morgan Stanley,..
MS
04/19Navya to Sell Some Assets to Gaussin, Macnica JV Amid Judicial Liquidation
MT
04/18Gaussin SA (ENXTPA:ALGAU) agreed to acquire Navya Systems Pte Ltd. an..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GAUSSIN SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 63,1 M 67,9 M 54,9 M
Net income 2021 -7,31 M -7,87 M -6,36 M
Net Debt 2021 10,0 M 10,8 M 8,70 M
P/E ratio 2021 -25,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 49,4 M 53,1 M 43,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,64x
EV / Sales 2021 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 238
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart GAUSSIN SA
Duration : Period :
GAUSSIN SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAUSSIN SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christophe Gaussin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-François Sturmel Chief Financial Officer
Damien Personeni Independent Director
Volker G. Berl Independent Director
Martial Perniceni Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAUSSIN SA-45.82%53
ATLAS COPCO AB22.46%65 611
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION12.98%41 313
FANUC CORPORATION20.97%32 874
SANDVIK AB4.83%23 124
INGERSOLL RAND INC.8.92%23 021
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer