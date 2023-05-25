PRESS RELEASE Héricourt, 25 May, 2023 GAUSSIN and PLASTIC OMNIUM sign a partnership to accelerate the development of GAUSSIN's hydrogen port equipment range The contract will enable the integration of PLASTIC OMNIUM's complete hydrogen systems into GAUSSIN's APM® GAUSSIN (EURONEXT GROWTH : ALGAU - FR0013495298), a pioneer of clean and smart freight transport, announces the signature of a partnership agreement with PLASTIC OMNIUM, world leader in innovative solutions for a more connected and sustainable mobility, aiming at accelerating the development of GAUSSIN's hydrogen range with the integration of PLASTIC OMNIUM's complete H2 systems in APM® vehicles. This partnership should increase the performance of GAUSSIN vehicles and accelerate their market launch. For PLASTIC OMNIUM, the agreement increases the scope of its technology and puts its know-howat the service of pioneers in zero-emissionmobility. A strategic partnership for port applications The contract signed by GAUSSIN and PLASTIC OMNIUM provides for cooperation between the two players with a view to integrating PLASTIC OMNIUM's complete hydrogen systems into GAUSSIN's APM® vehicles. Innovation is at the heart of this partnership and opens up promising prospects, with a hydrogen solution for carbon-free mobility applications in ports. PLASTIC OMNIUM's complete hydrogen systems

GAUSSIN's APM® for port operations Promising synergies Convinced since 2015 that hydrogen will play a decisive role in tomorrow's clean mobility, Plastic Omnium has invested more than €300 million since 2015 to expand its expertise and industrial footprint across the hydrogen value chain. As the leader in this technology, Plastic Omnium plans to invest an average of €100 million each year to reach €3 billion in revenue by 2030. These innovations, in the service of zero-emission mobility, position Plastic Omnium as a partner of choice for GAUSSIN for APM® in the port sector. This agreement follows a similar strategic agreement in hydrogen with Plug Power in the logistics sector with the ATM® vehicle. Hydrogen, an energy source adapted to off-road applications Closed sites, and in particular ports, are perfectly suited to hydrogen eco-systems. Indeed, they are home to large vehicle fleets which, on their own, are sufficient to install a hydrogen production and distribution unit. GAUSSIN's AMP H2 port tractor is an immediate response to this clean mobility opportunity for the port sector. "This partnership with PLASTIC OMNIUM is another important step in the development of GAUSSIN's range of hydrogen vehicles. While GAUSSIN was rewarded at the Monaco Hydrogen Forum in 2022 for its hydrogen offer for port actors, the cooperation agreement with PLASTIC OMNIUM further strengthens our positioning, by enabling us to rely on the cutting-edge technology of this key partner in the automotive industry. This partnership should enable us to accelerate the market launch of our APM® hydrogen range and maintain our technological lead in this key sector for tomorrow's clean mobility," said Christophe Gaussin, CEO of GAUSSIN. Next steps Opening of the €30 million bond issue on LUMO: June 5, 2023 METALLIANCE Centenary (visit of the ATM® North America production line and demonstration of vehicles): June 16, 2023 METALLIANCE Open Day: June 17, 2023