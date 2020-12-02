PRESS RELEASE

Héricourt, December 2nd, 2020

GAUSSIN announces the commercial launch of the

Rendez-vous (RDV) range

100% electric or hydrogen-powered and intelligent vehicles designed for rapid airport transport *

GAUSSIN (EURONEXT GROWTH : ALGAU - FR0013495298), a leader in clean and intelligent freight transportation, announces the commercial launch of the Rendez-vous (RDV) range of intelligent, 100% electric or hydrogen-powered vehicles for rapid airport transportation.

An extension of GAUSSIN's range of airport vehicles

Equipped with an automatic loading and unloading platform, the vehicles are designed for rapid transportation of all types of baggage containers and cargo pallets (ULDs) at speeds up to 40 km/h.

The modular RDV range are available in 2 or 3 passenger versions, with manned or autonomous and battery electric or hydrogen configurations in order to enable the transition to carbon-free transportation of goods and to meet evolving mobility needs within an airport environment.

A launch in a favorable context for GAUSSIN

The commercial launch of the RDV addresses growing air cargo transport demand from e-commerce and logistics players, driven by booming growth in online purchasing of more than 200% in the United States since the covid-19 crisis.

GAUSSIN's new offer reflects the goal of e-commerce and logistics players to use clean and increasingly autonomous vehicles. The Group is realizing the benefits of its deployment in this industry during recent years. It is also demonstrating its ability to sustain and even outperform during this crisis which has been challenging for many sectors.

From Left to Right : RDV auto version & RDV LARGE cab version

About Gaussin

Gaussin is an engineering company that designs, assembles and sells innovative products and services in the transport and logistics field. Its know-how encompasses cargo and passenger transport, autonomous technologies allowing for self-driving solutions such as Automotive Guided Vehicles, and the integration all types of batteries, electric and hydrogen fuel cells in particular. With more than 50,000 vehicles worldwide, Gaussin enjoys a strong reputation in four fast-expanding markets: port terminals, airports, logistics and people mobility. The group has developed strategic partnerships with major global players in order to accelerate its commercial penetration: Siemens Postal, Parcel & Airport Logistics in the airport field, Bolloré Ports and ST Engineering in ports and Bluebus for people mobility.

In October 2019, the Group won the World Autonomous Vehicle Transport Competition "Category leader" - "Better energy and environmental sustainability".

Gaussin Manugistique® has been listed on Euronext Growth in Paris since 2010. More information on www.gaussin.com.

