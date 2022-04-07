PRESS RELEASE

Héricourt, April 7, 2022

GAUSSIN announces the extension of its 28,000 square-meter assembly site in FRANCE to meet the growing market demand for electric and hydrogen powered heavy vehicles

Located in Saint Vallier in Burgundy-Franche-Comté on 13.6 hectares, this new site, immediately available and equipped, will allow the production of ATM® and APM® FULL ELEC and HYDROGEN

GAUSSIN (EURONEXT GROWTH ALGAU - FR0013495298), a pioneer in the clean and intelligent transport of goods and people, announces the increase of its production capacities with the installation of a new 28,000 square-meter site in Saint Vallier, in the Saône-et-Loire region. It will be dedicated to the production of ATM® logistics and APM® port vehicles in order to meet the increasing demand on the European and American markets in particular. This new site also strengthens the Group's historical presence in the region.

Gaussin │New Plant 13,6 hectares Dedicated to ATM & APM production for European market

Dedicated to ATM & APM production for European market

An immediately available site with large halls adapted to GAUSSIN products, perfectly equipped with lifting equipment, industrial facilities and testing grounds

This new site in Saint Vallier is located in an area where the GAUSSIN group is already established. GAUSSIN, via its subsidiary METALLIANCE (see press release of 24 June 2021), has created two assembly lines for ATM® and APM® vehicles in this town in the Saône-et-Loire region, partly located in 8,000 square meters of industrial premises which are currently being renovated by the Creusot Montceau Urban Community.

Immediately available, and previously in the hands of the American material handling group TEREX, then the Scandinavian group KONECRANES, which closed it in March 2021, this new site does not require a building permit and already has the necessary infrastructure. The SEMCIB (Société D'économie Mixte Pour La Coopération Industrielle En Bourgogne) is the owner-lessor.

Gaussin │New Plant 13,6 hectares Dedicated to ATM & APM production for European market

A change of dimension for GAUSSIN which signed MPAs (Masters Purchase Agreements) at the end of 2021

The site will be able to accommodate 8 production lines, each capable of manufacturing 200 vehicles, for a total capacity of 1,600 vehicles per year. This will bring the total capacity to 2,400 vehicles per year. In the immediate future, it will allow the production of 400 additional vehicles per year and will make it possible to meet the contracts signed with the world leaders in e-commerce, transport and logistics.

Plant 1 │8.000 m² 2 production lines

Plant 2 │20 000 m² 4 production lines

"The acquisition of this new site is excellent news which reflects GAUSSIN's growing strength and change of dimension. It will enable us to cope with the strong growth of the market, and in particular with the demand from major retail and e-commerce players in Europe and North America for our ATM and APM vehicles," said Christophe Gaussin, CEO of GAUSSIN.

Next steps

SITL Paris (Villepinte) : April 5 to 8

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Zeebrugge: April 6

Financial results 2021 : April 26

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Baltimore : April 29

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in New York : May 1st

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Detroit : May 3

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Long Beach (Los Angeles) : May 6

Hyvolution in Paris : May 11 to 12

Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Los Angeles : May 9 to 12

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Las Vegas : May 14

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in San Francisco : May 16

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Seattle : May 18

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Vancouver : May 19

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Calgary : May 21

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Winnipeg : May 23

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Ottawa : May 26

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Montreal : May 27

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Québec : May 28

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in London : July 2

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Rotterdam : July 3

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Paris : July 8

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Héricourt : July 9

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Geneva : September 26

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Milan : September 28

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Rome : September 29

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Cairo : November 5

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Charm el-Cheikh (COP27) : November 7

About GAUSSIN

GAUSSIN is an engineering company that designs, assembles and sells innovative products and services in the transport and logistics field. Its know-how encompasses cargo and passenger transport, autonomous technologies allowing for self-driving solutions such as Automotive Guided Vehicles, and the integration all types of batteries, electric and hydrogen fuel cells in particular. With more than 50,000 vehicles worldwide, GAUSSIN enjoys a strong reputation in four fast-expanding markets: port terminals, airports, logistics and people mobility. The group has developed strategic partnerships with major global players in order to accelerate its commercial penetration: Siemens Postal, Parcel & Airport Logistics in the airport field, Bolloré Ports and ST Engineering in ports and Bluebus for people mobility. GAUSSIN has broadened its business model with the signing of license agreements accelerating the diffusion of its technology throughout the world. The acquisition of METALLIANCE confirms the emergence of an international group present in all segments of intelligent and clean vehicles.

In October 2021, GAUSSIN won the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport.

In January 2022, GAUSSIN successfully completed the 2022 Dakar Rally with its H2 Racing Truck, the first hydrogen-powered vehicle to enter the race and generate zero CO2 emissions.

In March 2022, Christophe Gaussin was named "Hydrogen Personality of the year" at the Hydrogénies

- Trophées de l'hydrogène ceremony held at the French National Assembly.

GAUSSIN has been listed on Euronext Growth in Paris since 2010.

More information on www.gaussin.com.

