PRESS RELEASE Héricourt, June 7, 2023 GAUSSIN has been selected to participate in The Made in France Great Exhibition at the Elysée Palace (Paris) on July 1st and July 2nd, 2023 The Group was selected from over 2,400 applicants from all over France to display its ATM®-H2 hydrogen logistics tractor GAUSSIN (ALGAU - FR0013495298), a pioneer of clean and smart freight transport, announces that it has successfully applied to take part in the 3rd edition of "La Grande Exposition du Fabriqué en France" (The Made in France Great Exhibition), to be held at the Elysée Palace in Paris on July 1st and 2nd. During this event, sponsored by French President Emmanuel Macron, one hundred companies from all over France will present their Made in France products to the general public and the press. An exceptional showcase for GAUSSIN technology The "Grande Exposition du Fabriqué en France" is the annual showcase for economic players fully committed to French manufacturing. A selection committee convened by ministers Bruno Le Maire, Olivia Grégoire and Roland Lescure was tasked with drawing up the list of products to be presented to the thousands of French people expected to attend. The event is part of the government's broader policy to promote competitive, low-carbon production in France, marked in particular by the France Relance and France 2030 investment plans. The Elysée Palace will host the Grande Exposition du Fabriqué en France

After several selection phases at local and national level, the government has chosen GAUSSIN from over 2,400 applicants. In all, 100 companies will represent each département. GAUSSIN will be defending the colors of Haute-Saône (70). For two days, the ATM®-H2 will be on public display in the gardens of the Elysée Palace. In its application, GAUSSIN highlighted in particular : its commitment to local industrial employment o its environmental and social approach

o its relocation efforts

o its investments in decarbonization and innovation Recognition of GAUSSIN's strategic choice for Made in France Designed entirely in France, the ATM®-H2 is developed in Haute-Saône and assembled at the Saint-Vallier site in Saône-et-Loire. The proportion of the vehicle's added value generated in France is 52%, a rate that GAUSSIN, proud of its French industrial base, aims to reinforce by sourcing in France whenever it is possible. A relocation initiative has already led to the production in Bourgogne-Franche-Comté of chassis previously produced in Eastern Europe. ATM®-H2, a pioneer in hydrogen mobility Based on the skateboard of the electric ATM®, the hydrogen version of the vehicle is the result of GAUSSIN's R&D efforts. Its development was made possible by a grant from ADEME as part of the "i-Nov 2020" innovation competition. Entirely powered by hydrogen, the ATM®-H2 enables zero-emission operations and offers improved, quieter working conditions. Thanks to the H2 PowerPack recharging system using the latest fuel cell and tank systems, recharging time amounts to 30 minutes for 13 hours of use. The vehicle is currently being deployed on the North American market, with an order for 20 units from Plug Power (see PR of August 16, 2021). With a capacity of 38 tons, the ATM® is used to move trailers and semi-trailers in logistics, e-commerce and retail centers. Its availability rate is over 99%. Since its first delivery in 2017, it has already covered more than 1.5 million km, with an operational fleet of 110 units to date. Marketed in over 40 countries, it is the only tractor on the market to combine environmental, economic and industrial performance. GAUSSIN's ATM®-H2

"It's a great source of pride, but also a great responsibility, to be one of the representatives of French know-how for a weekend. It's a fitting reward for all the teams who worked on the development of this vehicle. It is further proof of the quality of the Group's technology, and of its determination to reinforce its Made in France positioning. This event at the Elysée Palace is a prestigious showcase for a French company committed to the ecological transition," said Christophe Gaussin, CEO of GAUSSIN. The Elysée Palace will open a ticket office for free access to the Grande Exposition du Fabriqué en France around mid-June. Next steps Opening of the €30 million bond issue on LUMO: https://www.lumo-france.com/projets/innovation-et-mobilite:June 7, 2023 METALLIANCE Centenary (visit to ATM® North America production line and vehicle demonstration): June 16, 2023 METALLIANCE Open Day: June 17, 2023 JDL Energy in Beaune : June 21 to 23, 2023 Annual General Meeting: June 27, 2023 La Grande Exposition du Fabriqué en France at the Palais de l'Elysée: July 1st and July 2nd, 2023 About GAUSSIN GAUSSIN is an engineering company that designs, assembles and markets innovative products and services in the field of transport and logistics. Its know-how covers the transport of goods and people, autonomous technologies for driverless use such as Automotive Guided Vehicles, and the integration of all types of batteries, particularly electric and hydrogen batteries. With more than 50,000 vehicles worldwide, GAUSSIN enjoys a strong reputation in four rapidly expanding markets: port and airport terminals, logistics and people mobility. The group has signed agreements with global companies: Qatar Airways Cargo, Maersk APMT, UPS and Amazon. Each of these partners is a world leader in its sector. GAUSSIN has expanded its business model by signing licensing agreements to accelerate the distribution of its technology throughout the world. The acquisition of METALLIANCE is the culmination of the emergence of an international group present in all segments of intelligent and clean vehicles. GAUSSIN won twice the Dubai World Challenge - Global Competition for Autonomous Transport, in 2019 and 2021. In January 2022, GAUSSIN successfully completed the 2022 Dakar Rally with its H2 Racing Truck®, the first hydrogen vehicle to take part in the race and generate zero CO2 emissions. In March 2022, Christophe Gaussin was named "Hydrogen Personality of the Year" during a ceremony at the French National Assembly as part of the Hydrogénies - Trophées de l'Hydrogène. In April 2023, GAUSSIN joined forces with the Japanese giant MACNICA to take over the assets of NAVYA, the French leader in autonomous driving, through the creation of a joint company dedicated to autonomous and clean mobility. GAUSSIN is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris since 2010 (EURONEXT GROWTH - FR0013495298). More information on www.GAUSSIN.com