GAUSSIN : PININFARINA signs the design of the new range of GAUSSIN road trucks
06/28/2021 | 12:24pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE
Héricourt, 28 June, 2021
The GAUSSIN truck range designed by PININFARINA
GAUSSIN (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALGAU - FR0013495298) announces that its new range of trucks for road application will be designed by iconic Italian design house PININFARINA.
Driver comfort and safety
The world of transportation is changing under the need of moving goods in a clean and intelligent way, and the increase of the E-commerce impact on our society. GAUSSIN launches its new range of trucks and brings an answer today to what will be the future of transportation. GAUSSIN trucks have been developed around two major components:
The revolutionary intelligent modular skateboard powered by Hydrogen or Batteries systems presented last April (Press release 27 April, 2021).
And a completely new cab concept designed by PININFARINA for driver comfort and safety. The cab has also been designed to blend in with the environment in a quiet and intelligent way.
This new design covers all the range of GAUSSIN range of trucks developed thanks to the electric, hydrogen, autonomous ready Gaussin modular skateboard:
Class 8 tractors 44 T (4x2, 6x4) with up to 1200 km combining Electric and Hydrogen energy
Rigid trucks for clean and quiet distribution in the city areas
Rigid trucks for construction: cement trucks, tippers, etc…
Rigid trucks for waste management,
and also the Gaussin H2 Racing Truck
Pininfarina, leveraging on its solid experience in sustainable mobility, has created a distinctive design identity for the new range of Gaussin trucks able to enhance the main values of the products: performance and sustainability. The result of the collaboration is a design language that will give life to a full family of innovative trucks, setting a new standard into the market.
The cab has to be aligned with the new mobility needs. It must be the link between the driver and his mission, between the truck and its environment. It has to be clean, safe, friendly but also intelligent to perform at a high level of efficiency…. and it has to have a signature that lasts over time. Pininfarina has not only designed a modern and great looking cab but has created a transgenerational story. At Gaussin, we are of course working for the performance of our customers but also for the planet and the next generations. This is exactly why we have chosen to collaborate with Pininfarina », saysChristophe GAUSSIN, CEO of GAUSSIN.
We are happy and proud of this collaboration with GAUSSIN, a recognized player in clean and innovative mobility.Pininfarina Group is deeply involved to designing customer journeys and unique user experiences merging physical and digital worlds through aesthetics and technology. We are convinced that the combination of ourknow-howwill lead to the success of the new range of trucks developed by GAUSSIN », says Kevin Rice, Chief Creative Officer of
PININFARINA.
About GAUSSIN
Gaussin is an engineering company that designs, assembles and sells innovative products and services in the transport and logistics field. Its know-how encompasses cargo and passenger transport, autonomous technologies allowing for self-driving solutions such as Automotive Guided Vehicles, and the integration all types of batteries, electric and hydrogen fuel cells in particular. With more than 50,000 vehicles worldwide, Gaussin enjoys a strong reputation in four fast-expanding markets: port terminals, airports, logistics and people mobility. The group has developed strategic partnerships with major global players in order to accelerate its commercial penetration: Siemens Postal, Parcel
Airport Logistics in the airport field, Bolloré Ports and ST Engineering in ports and Bluebus for people mobility. GAUSSIN has broadened its business model with the signing of license agreements accelerating the diffusion of its technology throughout the world.
In October 2019, the Group won the World Autonomous Vehicle Transport Competition "Category leader" - "Better energy and environmental sustainability".
Gaussin has been listed on Euronext Growth in Paris since 2010. More information on www.gaussin.com.
About Pininfarina
A leading player in the luxury industry, the Pininfarina Group has been moving dreams since 1930. Icon of the Italian design in the world, it has contributed to write the history of the global automotive industry.
Through a long process of growth and transformation, ideas and creativity, Pininfarina has evolved from an artisan concern to an international service Group. Listed on the Stock Exchange and part of the Mahindra galaxy since 2016, the Pininfarina Group continues to be the benchmark of the auto and industrial design, deeply involved to designing customer journeys and unique user experiences merging physical and digital worlds through aesthetics and technology.
Global icon of Italian style, Pininfarina is recognized for its unparalleled ability to create timeless beauty through its values of elegance, purity, and innovation. Founded in 1930, Pininfarina has evolved from an artisan concern to an international service Group, supreme expression of automotive styling and an established reality in industrial and experience design, architecture, nautical and mobility beyond automotive. A group employing 600 people, offices in Italy, Germany, China and the United States and listed on the Stock Exchange since 1986. Over the course of nine decades Pininfarina has designed more than 1,200 vehicles and more than 600 projects in different areas, receiving numerous international awards.
