Héricourt, May 11, 2022

GAUSSIN partner of the "SUSTAINABLE AVIATION CHALLENGE" day organized by AIR FRANCE with a 75 ton FULL ELEC zero emission tractor

The successful demonstration consisted of moving freight from the cargo area of Charles de Gaulle airport into the plane without CO2 emissions. CDG aims at decarbonizing airports with already available technologies, batteries or hydrogen, of the GAUSSIN group alongside

AIR FRANCE and TRANSDEV

GAUSSIN (EURONEXT GROWTH ALGAU - FR0013495298), a pioneer in the clean and intelligent transport of goods and people, announces the success of the "Sustainable Flight Challenge" day organized by Air France, under the aegis of the Skyteam alliance, on 3 May 2022 at Charles De Gaulle airport, near Paris. GAUSSIN contributed to this day dedicated to a cleaner aviation sector with its APM FULL ELEC vehicle, which enables goods to be moved without CO2 emissions from the airport's cargo area to the foot of the aircraft.

A successful test day

The "Sustainable Flight Challenge" day aims to accelerate the energy transition in the aviation sector and airport activities through the presentation and use of the most innovative technological solutions in real-life situations. During this special day, GAUSSIN took part, with its APM FULL ELEC, in the movement of goods (cargo pallets, ULD containers) within Charles de Gaulle airport, alongside Transdev, Air France's partner. This electric vehicle, also available in a hydrogen version, contributes to the decarbonization of airport activities.

The partners will continue their cooperation following this successful test and have agreed to meet at the HyVolution exhibition on May 11 and 12 in Paris. Transdev's management plans to come to GAUSSIN's headquarters in Héricourt to discuss hydrogen and the solutions that can be built collectively.

GAUSSIN is a company with the Crédit Impôt Recherche (Research Tax Credit) label, which enables its customers to obtain the tax credit on the research and development part.

"GAUSSIN has today demonstrated its ability to respond to the energy transition of airports with its heavy mobility solutions. We are delighted to have been able to work alongside Air France and Transdev on this day, which was marked by innovation and climate ambitions, and which heralds very promising prospect," said Christophe Gaussin, CEO of GAUSSIN.

"In the face of the climate emergency, Air France has announced realistic and ambitious objectives. For its ground operations, our target is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, and there is no shortage of initiatives to illustrate our transformation process in concrete terms. Among the avenues of sustainable innovation explored during the Sustainable Flight Challenge, the engineering company GAUSSIN enabled us to test a fully electric cargo truck and to project ourselves in the medium term towards hydrogen technology. Our environmental transition is demanding and complex, but the means exist and we must seize every opportunity, with our partners, to exploit them," said Rémy Delabeye, Head of GSEs and Service Vehicles Division at Air France.

GAUSSIN's APM on the tarmac of Charles De Gaulle

Next steps

H2 Racing Truck World Tour (dates below):

Hyvolution in Paris: May 11 to 12

Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Los Angeles: May 9 to 12

About GAUSSIN

GAUSSIN is an engineering company that designs, assembles and sells innovative products and services in the transport and logistics field. Its know-how encompasses cargo and passenger transport, autonomous technologies allowing for self-driving solutions such as Automotive Guided Vehicles, and the integration all types of batteries, electric and hydrogen fuel cells in particular. With more than 50,000 vehicles worldwide, GAUSSIN enjoys a strong reputation in four fast-expanding markets: port terminals, airports, logistics and people mobility. The group has developed strategic partnerships with major global players in order to accelerate its commercial penetration: Siemens Postal, Parcel & Airport Logistics in the airport field, Bolloré Ports and ST Engineering in ports and Bluebus for people mobility. GAUSSIN has broadened its business model with the signing of license agreements accelerating the diffusion of its technology throughout the world. The acquisition of METALLIANCE confirms the emergence of an international group present in all segments of intelligent and clean vehicles.

In October 2021, GAUSSIN won the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport.

In January 2022, GAUSSIN successfully completed the 2022 Dakar Rally with its H2 Racing Truck, the first hydrogen-powered vehicle to enter the race and generate zero CO2 emissions.

In March 2022, Christophe Gaussin was named "Hydrogen Personality of the year" at the Hydrogénies

- Trophées de l'hydrogène ceremony held at the French National Assembly.

GAUSSIN has been listed on Euronext Growth in Paris since 2010.

More information on www.gaussin.com.

