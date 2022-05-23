Log in
GAUSSIN : to form a strategic partnership with CHARBONE HYDROGEN, to manufacture in CANADA its range of electric and hydrogen ATM and APM vehicles
PU
GAUSSIN : partner of the "SUSTAINABLE AVIATION CHALLENGE" day organized by AIR FRANCE with a 75 ton FULL ELEC zero emission tractor
PU
Gaussin SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
GAUSSIN : to form a strategic partnership with CHARBONE HYDROGEN, to manufacture in CANADA its range of electric and hydrogen ATM and APM vehicles

05/23/2022 | 01:56am EDT
Héricourt, May 23rd, 2022

GAUSSIN GROUP to form a strategic partnership with CHARBONE HYDROGEN, to manufacture in CANADA its range of electric and hydrogen ATM and APM vehicles

A joint venture including a license of €10 million (CAD$13.3 million) to locally assemble GAUSSIN vehicles to accelerate transition towards zero-emission

"MADE IN CANADA"

GAUSSIN (EURONEXT GROWTH ALGAU - FR0013495298), has entered into a binding Term Sheet for an exclusive 20-yearagreement with CHARBONE HYDROGEN to locally assemble and supply zero emission APM and ATM vehicles in Canada. The agreement includes an initial license fee, technology transfer and knowhow of €10 million representing all costs, including development costs already recognized for the development of GAUSSIN products, royalties of 5% for future developments and exclusivity within Canada.

In addition to the license granted by GAUSSIN to CHARBONE HYDROGEN, the two companies have agreed to create a joint venture to accelerate the deployment of GAUSSIN smart and emission-free vehicles in the region.

This agreement further extends CHARBONE HYDROGEN's focus on technological solutions using green hydrogen, supported by renewable energies, to procure, assemble and supply a range of zero emission hydrogen and electric prime and trailer movers, targeted at seaports and logistics segments.

H2 World tour Sponsoring

Moreover, CHARBONE HYDROGEN becomes an official partner of the GAUSSIN H2 World Tour on the North American territory - USA and Canada. CHARBONE HYDROGEN now has its logo on GAUSSIN's H2 Racing Truck, which is starting to travel across Canada with stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Quebec, Saint John and Halifax. The H2 Racing Truck has just finished its US tour, which began in Baltimore in April and ended in Seattle with stops in such iconic cities as New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and San Francisco.

"This is clearly a strategic partnership for us and I am very proud to announce it today. Our existing and future hydropower plants, both American and Canadian, will enable us to produce green hydrogen for businesses. The term sheet signed with GAUSSIN and the joint-venture will enable us to offer clean vehicles and accelerate the ecological transition of the mobility sector. The market is very promising. The green revolution is underway and I am happy to be part of it," said Dave B. GAGNON, CEO of

CHARBONE HYDROGEN.

"This strategic partnership with CHARBONE HYDROGEN is excellent news for several reasons. It validates our licensing strategy and opens up considerable prospects for GAUSSIN in North America. It demonstrates once again the Group's pioneering spirit, which will enable the manufacture of high-tech, clean vehicles in Canada. I am also delighted with the environmental impact of this partnership. CHARBONE HYDROGEN produces green hydrogen and the success of our collaboration will show the market and the public the remarkable potential of this energy for the mobility of the future," said Christophe Gaussin, CEO of GAUSSIN.

Next steps

H2 Racing Truck World Tour (dates below) :

About GAUSSIN

GAUSSIN is an engineering company that designs, assembles and sells innovative products and services in the transport and logistics field. Its know-how encompasses cargo and passenger transport, autonomous technologies allowing for self-driving solutions such as Automotive Guided Vehicles, and the integration all types of batteries, electric and hydrogen fuel cells in particular. With more than 50,000 vehicles worldwide, GAUSSIN enjoys a strong reputation in four fast-expanding markets: port terminals, airports, logistics and people mobility. The group has developed strategic partnerships with major global players in order to accelerate its commercial penetration: Siemens Postal, Parcel & Airport Logistics in the airport field, Bolloré Ports and ST Engineering in ports and Bluebus for people mobility. GAUSSIN has broadened its business model with the signing of license agreements accelerating the diffusion of its technology throughout the world. The acquisition of METALLIANCE confirms the emergence of an international group present in all segments of intelligent and clean vehicles.

In October 2021, GAUSSIN won the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport.

In January 2022, GAUSSIN successfully completed the 2022 Dakar Rally with its H2 Racing Truck, the first hydrogen-powered vehicle to enter the race and generate zero CO2 emissions.

In March 2022, Christophe GAUSSIN was named "Hydrogen Personality of the year" at the Hydrogénies - Trophées de l'hydrogène ceremony held at the French National Assembly.

GAUSSIN has been listed on Euronext Growth in Paris since 2010.

More information on www.GAUSSIN.com.

About CHARBONE HYDROGEN

CHARBONE is a Canadian green hydrogen group established in North America. The Company's strategy consists in developing modular and expandable hydrogen facilities. Through the acquisition of hydropower plants in the United States and Canada, Charbone will be able to produce green dihydrogen molecules using reliable and sustainable energy to distinguish itself as a provider of an environmentally friendly solution for industrial and commercial enterprises.

www.charbone.com

Contacts

GAUSSIN

Ulysse Communication

Christophe GAUSSIN, invest@GAUSSIN.com

Nicolas Daniels, ndaniels@ulysse-communication.com

+33(0)3.84.46.13.45

+33(0)6.63.66.59.22

Charles Courbet, ccourbet@ulysse-communication.com

+33(0)6.28.93.03.06

LHA Investor Relations - USA

RooneyPartners - USA

Jody Burfening, jburfening@lhai.com

Jeanene Timberlake, jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com

(212) 838-3777

(646) 770-8858

For more information on GAUSSIN, go to www.GAUSSIN.com

  • Forward-lookingstatements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. They include projections and estimates as well as the assumptions on which these are based, statements concerning projects, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, or future performance. These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates" or "plans" and similar expressions. Although GAUSSIN's management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of GAUSSIN, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the uncertainties inherent to supply difficulties related to the health situation, shortage of raw materials or current conflicts, decisions of State authorities, changes in exchange rates and interest rates, price inflation. GAUSSIN does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or statements, subject to applicable regulations, in particular articles 223-1 et seq. of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Disclaimer

Gaussin SA published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 05:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
