Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  GAUSSIN SA    ALGAU   FR0013495298

GAUSSIN SA

(ALGAU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GAUSSIN: world pioneer in competing in the Dakar Rally with hydrogen-powered trucks

12/15/2020 | 12:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Héricourt, 15 December 2020

GAUSSIN: world pioneer in competing in the Dakar

Rally with hydrogen-powered trucks

Partner of the Rebellion team in 2021, the Group will participate in a world premiere with a 100% hydrogen GAUSSIN truck in the 2022-2024 editions of the annual rally raid.

GAUSSIN (EURONEXT GROWTH : ALGAU - FR0013495298), leader in clean and intelligent freight transportation, announces its participation in the world's largest rally raid, the Dakar, as a partner of the Swiss Rebellion team for the 2021 edition and then as a participant in the race under the GAUSSIN banner starting with the 2022 edition.

GAUSSIN's support in January 2021 to the Swiss Rebellion team, which is equipped with two cars and an assistance truck, will enable the Group to prepare for Dakar 2022 and to familiarize itself with the race environment through observer status.

From the 2022 edition, and until at least 2024, GAUSSIN will be the first team in the world with 100% hydrogen trucks to compete in the famous rally. The Group will participate with its own hydrogen vehicles, designed especially for the event. GAUSSIN will call on a team of experienced drivers for the occasion. The aim of this world premiere is to set the autonomy record in the hydrogen truck category, but also to demonstrate the reliability and safety of GAUSSIN technology, one of the pioneers in this field.

GAUSSIN's hydrogen-powered truck (artwork)

Page 1 sur 3

Bringing together unrivalled technological know-how to enhance performance

GAUSSIN approaches this challenge with an open mind to bring together the best skills and unrivalled technological know-how. The preparation of the event will thus be accompanied by new technological partnerships with major players in the hydrogen industry.

A showcase for GAUSSIN's performance in clean vehicles

Launched in 1978 and long known as the Paris-Dakar, the Dakar is the most famous rally raid in the world. Organized from the outset and until 2008 in Africa, then from 2009 to 2019 in South America, the event took place in Saudi Arabia in 2020 and will continue to cross Saudi territory until at least 2024. It enjoys considerable media coverage: broadcast by 70 television channels in 190 countries, the competition was also the subject of nearly 90 million views on social networks in 2020 - statistics that are up sharply compared to 2019.

While the Dakar has set itself the goal of a 100% "green" race in 2030, with gradual conversion stages starting with the 2025 edition, GAUSSIN wants to anticipate this energy transition by getting involved in the competition now. The environmental cause is at the heart of GAUSSIN's ambitions and the Dakar is a new opportunity for the Group to take part and accelerate the energy transition in favor of carbon-free transportation.

"The Dakar is the most prestigious rally raid event in the world with an extremely large international audience, and a particular sympathy for the French. GAUSSIN also recognizes itself in the values of surpassing oneself and passionate commitment that the Dakar represents. The willingness shown by its organizers to reduce the event's carbon footprint further strengthens the appeal of the Dakar for GAUSSIN, which is proud to make it a new showcase for its know-how in the development of hydrogen-powered vehicles", said Christophe Gaussin, CEO for GAUSSIN.

Upcoming events

Hydrogen Business For Climate : January 13 & 14, 2021 in Belfort, France

SIA : June 16 & 17, 2021 in Belfort, France

About GAUSSIN

Gaussin is an engineering company that designs, assembles and sells innovative products and services in the transport and logistics field. Its know-how encompasses cargo and passenger transport, autonomous technologies allowing for self-driving solutions such as Automotive Guided Vehicles, and the integration all types of batteries, electric and hydrogen fuel cells in particular. With more than 50,000 vehicles worldwide, Gaussin enjoys a strong reputation in four fastexpanding markets: port terminals, airports, logistics and people mobility. The group has developed strategic partnerships with major global players in order to accelerate its commercial penetration: Siemens Postal, Parcel & Airport Logistics in the airport field, Bolloré Ports and ST Engineering in ports and Bluebus for people mobility.

In October 2019, the Group won the World Autonomous Vehicle Transport Competition "Category leader" - "Better energy and environmental sustainability".

Gaussin has been listed on Euronext Growth in Paris since 2010 (EURONEXT GROWTH - FR0013495298). More information on www.gaussin.com.

Page 2 sur 3

Contacts

GAUSSIN

Ulysse Communication

Christophe Gaussin, invest@gaussin.com

Nicolas Daniels, ndaniels@ulysse-communication.com

+33(0)3.84.46.13.45

+33(0)6.63.66.59.22

Charles Courbet, ccourbet@ulysse-communication.com

+33(0)6.28.93.03.06

For more information about GAUSSIN, go to www.gaussin.com

Page 3 sur 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gaussin SA published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 17:04:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about GAUSSIN SA
12:05pGAUSSIN : world pioneer in competing in the Dakar Rally with hydrogen-powered tr..
PU
12/14GAUSSIN : Tests the First e-Vehicles “Made in Qatar” at Qatar Free Z..
PU
12/14GAUSSIN : Tests the First e-Vehicles “Made in Qatar” at Qatar Free Z..
PU
12/02GAUSSIN : announces the commercial launch of the Rendez-vous (RDV) range
PU
11/30Plug Power, Gaussin Team Up to Commercialize Hydrogen-Powered Transportation ..
MT
11/30GAUSSIN : and PLUG POWER announce a strategic partnership to develop hydrogen-po..
PU
10/09GAUSSIN : And faurecia partner to develop a fleet of zero-emission logistics veh..
PU
09/24GAUSSIN : announces the commissioning of two fully electric APM 75T HE tractors ..
PU
08/07GAUSSIN : HYPERLOOP acquires an 885,032-euro stake in GAUSSIN at the price of 9...
PU
07/22THE GAUSSIN GROUP PUBLISHES ITS REVE : 3M compared to 13.7M a year earlier* A ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 21,1 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
Net income 2019 -2,89 M -3,51 M -3,51 M
Net Debt 2019 6,76 M 8,21 M 8,21 M
P/E ratio 2019 -19,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 223 M 270 M 271 M
EV / Sales 2018 8,05x
EV / Sales 2019 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 48
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart GAUSSIN SA
Duration : Period :
GAUSSIN SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAUSSIN SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Christophe Gaussin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gilles Pernin Head-Finance, HR, Administrative, Legal & IT
Stéphane Hecky Head-Research & Development
Damien Personeni Independent Director
Volker Berl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAUSSIN SA415.01%270
ATLAS COPCO AB14.48%59 205
FANUC CORPORATION28.63%47 670
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION31.23%34 788
SANDVIK AB9.28%29 728
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.2.81%27 302
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ